U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,373.32
    +20.69 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,437.09
    +137.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,609.67
    +62.99 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.60
    +8.82 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.12
    -0.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.20
    -8.30 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -1.01 (-4.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    -0.0072 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5060
    -0.0280 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3431
    -0.0109 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8550
    +0.3750 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,079.21
    +565.75 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.54
    -1.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.64
    +71.54 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Šiaulių bankas AB issues EUR 75 million of senior preferred bonds

Siauliu Bankas
·1 min read

Šiaulių bankas AB has successfully completed an issue of 75 million euros of senior preferred bonds. The bonds were issued with four years maturity, with issuer’s optional redemption date after three years.

"The new bonds issue is the first time that Šiaulių bankas AB has tapped international debt markets. We have taken an important step to meet the Bank’s future regulatory MREL requirements, while also strengthening liability structure and increasing the investor base. With a current issue we have mainly targeted institutional Baltic and Scandinavia investors, as we received positive feedback and interest amongst them,” commented Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Treasury & Market of Šiaulių bankas AB.

The bonds were issued at a spread of 140 basis points over the mid-swap rate. The new security was priced with a coupon of 1,047%.

The bonds were issued under EUR 250 million EMTN Programme dated 27th September 2021 and are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Baltic bond list. Šiaulių bankas AB long term deposits rating from Moody’s is Baa2 with a positive outlook.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt
tel. +370 5 2032 200



Recommended Stories

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Upside Potential May be Limited in the Medium Term

    The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been going through a correction for the last two months. There has been a lot of attention on the stock recently in anticipation of a resumption of the bullish trend - although an initial breakout was derailed by yesterday’s market wide selloff.

  • What GE's Latest Deal Means for Investors

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) announcement last week that it would buy advanced surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion in cash would almost have been an afterthought for GE a decade ago. The deal marks the largest acquisition by CEO Larry Culp, a leader noted for his ability to acquire businesses, and it should give investors confidence in the company's future. BK Medical produces imaging and surgical navigation technology used in surgeries and ultrasound urology.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood sells $270 million in Tesla shares

    Cathie Wood has sold $270 million in Tesla amid the tech sector selloff. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • 15 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now According to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ Samsara BioCapital

    In this article, we will discuss 15 biotech stocks to buy now according to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ Samsara BioCapital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Akkaraju and Dybbs’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now According to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ […]

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • Dollar Tree Stock Is Jumping Because It’s Not Just a Dollar Store Anymore

    The company has been testing higher price points, something that could help it deal with rising prices and higher shipping costs.

  • IBM Spills Details on Kyndryl Spinoff. What You Need to Know.

    IBM expects to distribute at least 80.1% of the new company's shares to current holders, with IBM retaining the rest for resale within the first 12 months after completion of the spinoff.

  • Is It Time to Put Workhorse Group Out to Pasture -- Or Not Quite?

    Following failure to win a huge USPS delivery vehicle contract, electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is seeing its share prices crash even lower. Investor confidence sank recently on the recall of several dozen Workhorse delivery vans for upgrades. Among other troubles, Workhorse recently lost a multibillion-dollar contract to build electric delivery runabouts for the Postal Service to industrial vehicle maker Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK).

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks With 120% to 190% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' loftiest price targets portend significant upside for these widely owned (and followed) stocks.

  • Why Are Sundial Growers and Aurora Cannabis Still the Most Popular Pot Stocks on Robinhood?

    Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) currently ranks No. 4, while Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) holds the No. 16 spot. Sundial's shares have plunged 75% below the highs from early this year. Aurora stock has fallen 65% from its February peak.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Load Up on Right Now

    It's a good idea to keep your stock portfolio diversified. For example, you might own some solid dividend-paying blue-chip companies and some faster-growing companies that don't offer dividend payouts. You would do well to spread your dollars across a variety of industries, as well, and perhaps include some investments in real estate (via real estate investment trusts (REITs) and foreign companies.

  • Micron Falls, Lucid Revs Up as Nasdaq Seeks to Bounce Wednesday

    The stock market has been especially volatile in September, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has seen more than its share of ups and downs. With macroeconomic factors potentially having an outsize impact on the high-growth stocks that make up so much of the Nasdaq, many expect the volatility to continue. After a drop of nearly 3% on Tuesday, the Nasdaq looked set to rebound Wednesday morning, with futures up 116 points, or 0.8%, to 14,881.

  • Bad News: Disney CEO Says Disney+ Is Facing 2 Headwinds

    Most analysts would agree that Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) entry into the streaming category has been a success. Disney+ entered the streaming wars in November 2019 and it has already accumulated subscriber totals that make it competitive with veteran rival Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Recently, at an investor conference, Disney CEO Bob Chapek highlighted two challenges directly in its path to winning the streaming war.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Why AMD Stock Sank 6% Today

    The duration of the global semiconductor shortage just keeps getting shorter -- and with it, investor confidence in semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which closed down 6.1% Tuesday. If you recall, market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted last week that the dearth of semiconductors, which has hamstrung markets for everything from PCs to automobiles over the past year, will begin easing later this year. Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, reports CNBC, Su pointed to a number of new semiconductor manufacturing plants coming online over the next few months as evidence that, while supplies will remain "likely tight" through the first half of next year, the chip shortage may end sooner than some investors expect.

  • Micron Slides After Memory-Chip Maker Delivers Weak Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, fell in early trading Wednesday after reporting that slowing demand from personal-computer makers is weighing on its forecast for sales and profit.Sales will be about $7.65 billion in the period ending in November, Micron said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $8.57 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding certain items, profit will be $2 to $2.10 a share, com