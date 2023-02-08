Šiaulių Bankas has established a new group company UAB “SB Asset Management”

Siauliu Bankas

New Šiaulių Bankas group company was established – UAB “SB Asset Management”, legal entity code: 306241274, registered office address Gynėjų str. 14, Vilnius, whose sole founder, who owns 100 percent of the shares, is Šiaulių bankas AB.

UAB "SB Asset Management" was established to properly prepare for the implementation of the agreement signed on 22 November 2022 regarding the merger of AB “Invalda INVL” retail asset management and life insurance businesses with AB Šiauliu bankas (see. Notice ), and which after the transaction closing date would take over the management business of pension funds and investment funds for its further development.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Treasury & Markets

tel. +370 5 203 22 00, tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt



