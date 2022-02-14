U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

IBA – ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

IBA SA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • IOBCF
IBA SA
IBA SA

Immediate Release – February 14th, 2022

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, February 14th, 2022 - In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA (“IBA”) hereby discloses information in relation to its share buyback program announced on December 3rd, 2021.

Under this program, IBA has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 400.000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under the terms of a discretionary mandate agreement with validity until June 30th, 2022, effective as from December 6th, 2021, to cover the remaining portion of the company’s obligations under a long term incentive plan granted to certain members of its personnel in 2021.

In the framework of this share buyback program, IBA repurchased 36.363 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from February 7th, 2022 up to and including February 11th, 2022, as follows:

The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 238.331. As a result, the current situation with respect to treasury shares (held directly by IBA SA and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SCRL) is the following.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at www.iba-worldwide.com

Contact person

IBA
Christian Matton,
Chief Legal Officer
shareholderrelations@iba-group.com

Attachment


