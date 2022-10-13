IBA expands its activities in Sub-Saharan Africa and signs contract with Sweden Ghana Medical Centre for an IntegraLab® PLUS in Accra, Ghana

IBA SA

New contract to provide broader access to diagnostics in emerging markets

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, October 13, 2022 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of radiopharmaceutical production solutions, today announces a new contract with Sweden Ghana Medical Centre (SGMC) for an IntegraLab® PLUS in Accra, Ghana. SGMC is a leading private cancer care center focused on providing the highest quality cancer treatment in West Africa. The contract marks IBA’s increasing presence in the region with operations in 21 countries.

IntegraLab® PLUS is a fully integrated solution that combines equipment and services for establishing a radiopharmaceutical GMP production center, tailored to each customer’s specific needs. The contract includes the delivery of an IntegraLab® solution, consisting of the installation and integration of a Cyclone® KIUBE 100 with Synthera® Extension, Synthera®+ HPLC and IFP loader. Sweden Ghana Medical Center will benefit from IBA's expertise for the complete setting-up of its radiopharmacy.

This contract follows several others signed in Tanzania and South Africa, and further highlights IBA’s ambition to broaden access to cancer diagnostics and treatments in regions of the world with low population density and limited access to healthcare. The demand for diagnostic and therapeutic equipment in Africa is rapidly growing, with cancer cases rising to over 800 000 cases1 per year in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This latest announcement follows IBA’s launch of the Cyclone® KEY in January this year, which will provide more widespread global access to diagnostic solutions in oncology, neurology and cardiology as it answers a demand from the African market for a compact radiopharmaceuticals production solution.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer at IBA, commented: “This contract marks an important milestone for IBA as we expand the use of our technology into emerging markets such as Africa. Continued innovation from our RadioPharma Solutions Business Unit is vital to providing patients with access to much needed diagnostics and treatments, something that is core to IBA’s mission and reinforced by the continued development of our technology. We look forward to working with SGMC and to helping them to achieve their mission of being at the forefront of cancer care in Africa.”

Story continues

Dr. Clement Edusa, CEO and Medical Director at Sweden Ghana Medical Centre, added: “At SGMC, our vision is to provide the best possible cancer care across West Africa. The IntegraLab® will allow us to provide the most innovative diagnostic imaging tests to our patients, with the hope that we can identify disease and therefore start an appropriate course of treatment much quicker. IBA’s technology, not only provides us with a cost efficient and user-friendly cyclotron system but also tailored solutions that meet our specific needs, allowing us to provide the best possible care to our patients.”

***ENDS***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the areas of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. Based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, the company employs approximately 1,600 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest verified social and environmental performance standards.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About Sweden Ghana Medical Centre (SGMC)

At SGMC, our vision is to offer the best private cancer care in West Africa. Our promise is that in everything we do, we will always strive to take away the burden of cancer.

Our mission is to be a role model across Africa for oncology care. SGMC’s medical team is known for its excellent standards and the high quality of services and personal care we provide. We are pacesetters in our field, with skilled employees who are motivated to deliver the best cancer treatment outcomes for all our patients.

More information can be found at: https://www.sgmccancercentre.com/

CONTACTS

IBA

Soumya Chandramouli

Chief Financial Officer

+32 10 475 890

Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@consilium-comms.com







1 https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/populations/971-sub-saharan-africa-hub-fact-sheets.pdf





Attachment



