IBA FY21 Trading Update

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 1 February 2022 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, today provides a trading update ahead of the Company’s full-year results on 24 March 2022.

IBA will report FY21 Group sales in line with the prior year, with a positive REBIT and net profit at Group level and profitability across all business lines.

High order intake across all business lines Proton Therapy saw a continued revival in activity with five systems (nine rooms) sold in Asia, Europe and the US, compared with two systems sold in the prior year Other Accelerators had another excellent year with more than 30 systems sold, up from 17 systems last year The Dosimetry business has continued to perform well with order intake in line with the prior year

Equipment and Services backlog at a new all-time high of EUR 1.2 billion

Highly active pipeline, particularly in the US and Asia, with continuing momentum providing significant visibility for 2022 and beyond

All time high net cash position of EUR 130.3 million (unaudited) at year end, providing the business a solid foundation to progress its strategic objectives

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “IBA performed exceptionally well in 2021, with a high order intake and profitability demonstrated across all business lines. IBA’s market leading product offerings in proton therapy, other accelerators, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry have driven this momentum, which continued to build throughout the year. We have entered 2022 in a strong position with an active global pipeline for all businesses, particularly in the US and Asia. Our record high cash position provides us with a solid foundation from which we can explore other growth areas such as theranostics, whilst achieving our goal of long-term sustainable profitability.”

IBA will publish its consolidated results for the full year 2021 on Thursday, 24 March 2022 at 7am CET.

Shareholder’s Agenda

Full Year Results 24 March 2022

Business Update First Quarter 2022 19 May 2022

General Assembly 8 June 2022

Half Year 2022 Results 31 August 2022

Business Update Third Quarter 2022 17 November 2022

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

