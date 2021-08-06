U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,529.01
    +1,624.11 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

IBA - Regulated Information

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IBA SA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

IBA – ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

Immediate Release – August 6th, 2021

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, August 6th, 2021 - In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA (“IBA”) hereby discloses information in relation to its share buyback program announced on June 29th, 2021.

Under this program, IBA has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 250.000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under the terms of a discretionary mandate agreement with validity until December 30th, 2021, effective as from June 30th, 2021, to cover the company’s obligations under a long term incentive plan for certain members of its personnel.

In the framework of this share buyback program, IBA repurchased 7.655 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from July 30th, 2021 up to and including August 5th, 2021, as follows:

The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 122.878. As a result, the current situation with respect to treasury shares (held directly by IBA SA and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SCRL) is the following:

About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at www.iba-worldwide.com

Contact person

IBA
Christian Matton,
Chief Legal Officer
shareholderrelations@iba-group.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Westport Fuel Systems Stock Is Surging Today

    The natural-gas fuel technology company's second-quarter numbers appear good, but there's more than meets the eye.

  • Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Was Surging on Friday

    Investors were relieved to see significant sales from the company's first commercial-stage drug.

  • Here's Why Palantir Technologies Stock Sank 17.6% Last Month

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) sank 17.6% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite debuting a new product offering for its Foundry data analytics platform and announcing continued collaboration with the U.S. government on vaccine distribution projects, the stock lost ground amid market volatility. With concerns related to faster-than-anticipated inflation and the coronavirus delta variant, investors shied away from riskier tech stocks, and Palantir ended the month down double digits as a result of these trends.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • Why Plug Power Jumped 10% Friday Morning, but Then Retreated

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reported its second-quarter 2021 financial report after the bell Thursday, and investors gave the stock an early boost today. Plug reported that compared to the year-ago period, net revenue increased 83% in its second quarter ended June 30. As a result, the company said in its conference call with investors, it raised estimates for the full year 2021 for gross billings to $500 million, a 50% jump over 2020.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • This May Be Chevron's Biggest Move in Years, and Nobody's Talking About It

    Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is profiting from the global economic and travel recovery. CEO Michael Wirth described this business unit as reflecting Chevron's "higher returns, lower carbon" strategy, and said that "... the dedication of resources in a new organization will accelerate growth in multiple business lines that we expect to be part of a lower carbon energy system."

  • Why Switch Stock Soared on Friday

    Shares of data center specialist Switch (NYSE: SWCH) surged on Friday after the company announced second-quarter revenue that was well ahead of the analysts' average forecast. Switch posted revenue of $141.7 million, up 11.6% over the year-ago quarter and 8.3% sequentially. "Importantly, customer installations in the first half of 2021 have paced ahead of expectations, resulting in strong backlog conversion and accelerated revenue growth," management said in the company's second-quarter earnings release.

  • Why the Nasdaq's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Just Charged Up

    The stock market was generally up on Friday, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) didn't get to join in the fun. As of just before 11 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was down more than half a percent, even though just about every other major market benchmark was up on the day. Hydrogen fuel cell stocks got a lift on favorable earnings and other factors, and below, we'll look more closely at some of the most popular companies in the space.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in August

    Artificial intelligence systems have become a critical ingredient in the tech sector's recipe for growth, with applications that help boost the capabilities of everything from search engines to autonomous vehicles. Investors looking to profit from the ever-increasing use of AI might want to take a close look at companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).

  • Why Roblox Stock Fell 14% in July

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a gaming platform, fell by 14.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors continued to look beyond so-called pandemic plays and after the company's stock received a sell rating from an analyst. Roblox's stock began falling in mid-July after Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey initiated coverage of the tech company with a price target of $75 and a sell rating on the stock. Investors have likely also sold Roblox recently because the company was viewed by some as a good investment during the pandemic as more people spent time at home during lockdowns and social distancing.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • I want to split my Roth IRA between several family members when I die. What’s the best way to do it?

    My intent, upon death, is to leave my Roth IRA funds to my spouse, my sister, and my two nephews. Currently I have only one Roth account. In order that my spouse can simply treat her Roth inheritance funds as her own, should I set up two different Roth accounts; one for my spouse, and the other to be shared between my sister and my two nephews or perhaps it does not matter?

  • Here’s another sign the bull market is near a peak, and this one bears watching

    The U.S. stock market is nearing a top, according to a leading indicator that is based on the trailing three-month returns of the S&P 500 (SPX) sectors. Over the three months prior to past bull-market tops, a fairly predictable pattern emerged of which sectors performed best and which fared worst. This is a big change since mid-May when, as I reported, this leading indicator was not detecting any signs of imminent trouble.

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • Big bank stocks jump, Beyond Meat falls, Virgin Galactic’s hefty ticket price, Bitcoin ETF filings land

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 25.2% in July

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) lost 25.2% of their value in July, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. There really wasn't any huge breaking news that hurt the stock, but it was at the tip of a trend away from high-valuation stocks with growth potential into value stocks throughout the month. The company, which works on gene-editing therapies, doesn't have any consistent revenue yet.