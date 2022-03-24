U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,461.75
    +14.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,325.00
    +75.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,507.00
    +60.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,053.70
    +6.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.50
    -1.43 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.80
    +4.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.06 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3202
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7040
    +0.5910 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,084.03
    +950.30 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.87
    +26.27 (+2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

IBA Reports Full Year 2021 Results

IBA SA
·7 min read
IBA SA
IBA SA

STRONG ORDER INTAKE AND RECORD BACKLOG WITH PROFITABILITY
ACROSS ALL BUSINESS LINES

SOLID BALANCE SHEET WITH EUR 130 MILLION NET CASH

ACTIVE PIPELINE ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 24 March 2022 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, today announces its consolidated results for the 2021 financial year.

(EUR 000)

YE 2021

YE 2020

Variance

Variance%

Total Net Sales

312 964

311 955

1 009

0.3%

Proton Therapy

169 923

189 150

-19 227

-10.2%

Other Accelerators

90 715

71 745

18 970

26.4%

Dosimetry

52 326

51 060

1 266

2.5%

REBITDA

24 582

55 985

-31 403

-56.1%

% of Sales

7.9%

17.9%

REBIT

14 510

40 406

-25 896

-64.1%

% of Sales

4.6%

13.0%

Profit Before Tax

8 255

33 054

-24 799

-75.0%

% of Sales

2.6%

10.6%

NET RESULT

3 879

31 921

-28 042

-87.8%

% of Sales

1.2%

10.2%

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA commented: “In a year where the challenges of the pandemic persisted for the world, I am extremely proud of what IBA has been able to achieve. We demonstrated considerable resilience across the group with profitability across our business lines. This performance has been achieved by capitalizing on our market leading offerings, which resulted in a high order intake across the board. Alongside this, our pipeline is incredibly strong with active international business leads in Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators as well as in Dosimetry. The resurgence in activity that we have seen in proton therapy has been particularly notable in the US and Asia and the momentum is providing significant visibility for the years ahead, further bolstered by the increasing, predictable revenue stream from Services.

“We have entered 2022 with an all-time high cash position. This provides us with stability and optionality through which to strengthen the business with a focus on recurring revenues, whilst also strategically investing in emerging growth areas such as FLASH therapy and theranostics, as well as seeking value-enhancing business development opportunities. Moreover, as we move towards long-term sustainable profitability, our stakeholder approach remains front and centre of all our business activities.

“Looking externally, the geopolitical situation in Europe remains complex. We are saddened by the tragic developments in Ukraine and stand by all the people who are affected. We do not see any major impact of the ongoing conflict on our business at this stage, however given rising inflation, global supply chain disruptions and increasing costs of doing business, this may change and we continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Financial summary

  • Total 2021 Group revenues of EUR 313 million, broadly flat versus last year driven by increased activity and backlog conversion, offset by the significantly higher contribution of CGNNT related revenue in 2020

    • Excluding CGNNT the YoY revenue growth would have been 24%, demonstrating the strong uptick in backlog conversion, coming mostly from the Proton Therapy business

  • Gross margin was 34.4%, a return to recurring levels vs the gross margin of 43.6% in 2020 that had been strongly affected by the CGNNT deal

  • Strong order intake of EUR 228 million for Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators equipment and upgrades. Revenues were flat due to a combination of improving activity and backlog conversion in 2021, offset by CGNNT related revenue in 2020

  • Excluding CGNNT impacts, Proton Therapy equipment revenues increased from EUR 35.1 million to EUR 69.2 million, the strong backlog conversion coming from construction progress, but also ongoing installation of five solutions

  • Other Accelerators equipment revenue increased by 35% to EUR 67.1 million, reflecting the record order intake and continuing backlog conversion

  • Resilient performance for Dosimetry with order intake of EUR 50 million, slightly down by 4%, but with revenue up 2.5% to EUR 52.3 million

  • Continued strong performance of Services with revenue increasing 6% versus last year. Services now make up 46% of the PT and Other Accelerator revenue line

  • Equipment and upgrade backlog reached an all-time high of EUR 449 million and with record overall equipment and services backlog of EUR 1.2 billion

  • Positive 2021 REBIT of EUR 14.5 million (2020: EUR 40.4 million) reflecting continued strong recovery and cost control measures with last year’s figure strongly benefiting from the CGNNT deal

  • Total Group net profit of EUR 3.9 million (2020: EUR 31.9 million)

  • Strong balance sheet with EUR 130 million net cash position, doubling from EUR 65 million at the end of last year

  • EUR 37 million undrawn short-term credit lines still available and bank covenants fully complied with

  • Share buyback program launched in January 2021 for a total of 357,000 shares, at end June 2021 for a total of 250,000 shares and in early December 2021 for a total of 400,000 shares. At December 31, 2021, a total of 704 549 shares had been repurchased over the year

  • The Board of Directors will recommend to the annual general assembly the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.19 per share, with a dividend matching policy applied to employee bonus pay, in line with the Company’s stakeholder approach

Business summary

  • Received B Corporation (“B Corp”) certification in H1, underlining IBA’s enduring commitment to its stakeholder approach

  • Continued revival in Proton Therapy activity with five solutions (nine rooms) sold

    • Five-room Proteus®PLUS1 contract agreed in China

    • Four Proteus®ONE1 contracts agreed (three in US and one in Italy)

  • Record order intake for Other Accelerators with 31 systems sold, of which 17 were signed in the second half, compared to 17 systems sold last year, highlighting the growing radiopharmaceutical industry and the strong industry move towards E-Beam and X-ray technologies in medical sterilization

  • Resilient performance of Dosimetry with order intake largely in line with 2020

  • Cost control measures still in place, partially offsetting continuing, albeit diminishing COVID-19 related impact, whilst allowing for strategic investment in R&D

  • Strategic R&D partnership announced with SCK CEN to enable the production of Actinium-225 (Ac-225), a novel therapeutic radioisotope, with significant potential in cancer treatment

  • Launch of new high energy and high-capacity cyclotron, the Cyclone® IKON, which offers the largest energy spectrum for PET and SPECT isotopes

  • Creation of the global DynamicARC®2 Consortium with the objective of preparing for the clinical roll out of the treatment modality through the Proteus® platform

  • Key Proton Therapy updates announced at ASTRO in October 2021, including expansion of strategic partnership with RaySearch within FLASH and Proton Arc therapy projects, multi-year research agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to advance research in ConformalFLASH®3

  • Launch of “ProtectTrial”, a large-scale, multi-institutional, randomized controlled clinical trial in conjunction with 19 industry and academic partners, in August 2021

  • Launch of Campus, the world’s first online proton therapy platform

Post-period highlights

  • In January, IBA announced the receipt of a down payment for an irradiation cross-linking solution using IBA’s Rhodotron® technology

  • In January, IBA announced the launch of a new low energy compact cyclotron, the Cyclone® KEY

  • In February, a contract was signed for a Proteus®ONE proton therapy solution

  • In March, IBA completed its share buyback program launched in December 2021. In total, 1,007,000 shares were bought back under the three programs

  • In March, IBA and Tractebel announced a partnership agreement to support IBA’s customers with their proton therapy design and construction projects

***ENDS***

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer, and Soumya Chandramouli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast, conducted in English, to present the full year results, followed by a Q&A session.

This conference call will be held today, Thursday, 24 March 2022, at 3pm CET / 2pm GMT / 10am EDT / 7am PDT as a Teams webinar and can be accessed online on this link.
If you would like to join by phone only, please dial (Phone conference ID 646 384 377#):

Belgium: +32 2 890 97 20
UK: +44 20 3321 5200
NL: +31 20 708 6901
LU: +352 27 87 00 02
US: +1 347-991-7591
FR: +33 1 70 99 53 51

The presentation will be available on IBA’s investor relations website and on:
https://www.iba-worldwide.com/content/iba-full-year-2021-results-press-release-and-web-conference shortly before the call.

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

For participants who do not have the Teams application installed, please follow the process described in this link to access the conference.

Financial calendar
Business Update Q1 2022 19 May 2022
Half year Results 31 August 2022
Business Update Q3 2022 17 November 2022

About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,600 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

IBA
Soumya Chandramouli
Chief Financial Officer
+32 10 475 890
Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien
Corporate Communication Director
+32 10 475 890
communication@iba-group.com

For media and investor enquiries:
Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone
+44 (0) 20 3709 5700
IBA@consilium-comms.com



1 Proteus®PLUS and Proteus®ONE are brand names of Proteus 235

2 DynamicARC® is a registered brand of the IBA’s Proton Arc therapy solution currently under development phase.

3 ConformalFLAsH® is a registered brand of IBA’s Proton FLASH irradiation solution currently under research and development phase.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash Speciali

  • 737 crash update: Black box found; jet approached speed of sound on descent

    More details have emerged from China on the Monday crash of a Boeing Co. 737-800 believed to have killed all 132 people aboard the aircraft. Chinese state media has reported that one of two black boxes on the aircraft has been found, but that no survivors had been found. Data from FlightRadar24 shows China Eastern Airlines 737 reached a cruising altitude of around 29,000 feet before it began a sudden descent.

  • Nio Stock Eyes Key Level With Earnings On Deck: 'Tide May Be Turning' For Tesla's China Rival

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Oil at $150 per barrel 'is not outside the realm of possibility': energy trader

    Oil at $150 a barrel is "not outside the realm" of possibilities, says one energy analyst.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.