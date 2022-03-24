IBA Reports Full Year 2021 Results

IBA SA

STRONG ORDER INTAKE AND RECORD BACKLOG WITH PROFITABILITY

ACROSS ALL BUSINESS LINES

SOLID BALANCE SHEET WITH EUR 130 MILLION NET CASH

ACTIVE PIPELINE ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 24 March 2022 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, today announces its consolidated results for the 2021 financial year.

(EUR 000) YE 2021

YE 2020

Variance

Variance% Total Net Sales 312 964 311 955 1 009 0.3% Proton Therapy 169 923 189 150 -19 227 -10.2% Other Accelerators 90 715 71 745 18 970 26.4% Dosimetry 52 326 51 060 1 266 2.5% REBITDA 24 582 55 985 -31 403 -56.1% % of Sales 7.9% 17.9% REBIT 14 510 40 406 -25 896 -64.1% % of Sales 4.6% 13.0% Profit Before Tax 8 255 33 054 -24 799 -75.0% % of Sales 2.6% 10.6% NET RESULT 3 879 31 921 -28 042 -87.8% % of Sales 1.2% 10.2%

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA commented: “In a year where the challenges of the pandemic persisted for the world, I am extremely proud of what IBA has been able to achieve. We demonstrated considerable resilience across the group with profitability across our business lines. This performance has been achieved by capitalizing on our market leading offerings, which resulted in a high order intake across the board. Alongside this, our pipeline is incredibly strong with active international business leads in Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators as well as in Dosimetry. The resurgence in activity that we have seen in proton therapy has been particularly notable in the US and Asia and the momentum is providing significant visibility for the years ahead, further bolstered by the increasing, predictable revenue stream from Services.

“We have entered 2022 with an all-time high cash position. This provides us with stability and optionality through which to strengthen the business with a focus on recurring revenues, whilst also strategically investing in emerging growth areas such as FLASH therapy and theranostics, as well as seeking value-enhancing business development opportunities. Moreover, as we move towards long-term sustainable profitability, our stakeholder approach remains front and centre of all our business activities.

“Looking externally, the geopolitical situation in Europe remains complex. We are saddened by the tragic developments in Ukraine and stand by all the people who are affected. We do not see any major impact of the ongoing conflict on our business at this stage, however given rising inflation, global supply chain disruptions and increasing costs of doing business, this may change and we continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Financial summary

Total 2021 Group revenues of EUR 313 million , broadly flat versus last year driven by increased activity and backlog conversion, offset by the significantly higher contribution of CGNNT related revenue in 2020 Excluding CGNNT the YoY revenue growth would have been 24%, demonstrating the strong uptick in backlog conversion, coming mostly from the Proton Therapy business

Gross margin was 34.4 % , a return to recurring levels vs the gross margin of 43.6% in 2020 that had been strongly affected by the CGNNT deal

Strong order intake of EUR 228 million for Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators equipment and upgrades. Revenues were flat due to a combination of improving activity and backlog conversion in 2021, offset by CGNNT related revenue in 2020

Excluding CGNNT impacts, Proton Therapy equipment revenues increased from EUR 35.1 million to EUR 69.2 million, the strong backlog conversion coming from construction progress, but also ongoing installation of five solutions

Other Accelerators equipment revenue increased by 35% to EUR 67.1 million, reflecting the record order intake and continuing backlog conversion

Resilient performance for Dosimetry with order intake of EUR 50 million , slightly down by 4%, but with revenue up 2.5% to EUR 52.3 million

Continued strong performance of Services with revenue increasing 6% versus last year . Services now make up 46% of the PT and Other Accelerator revenue line

Equipment and upgrade backlog reached an all-time high of EUR 449 million and with record overall equipment and services backlog of EUR 1.2 billion

Positive 2021 REBIT of EUR 14.5 million (2020: EUR 40.4 million) reflecting continued strong recovery and cost control measures with last year’s figure strongly benefiting from the CGNNT deal

Total Group net profit of EUR 3.9 million (2020: EUR 31.9 million)

Strong balance sheet with EUR 130 million net cash position , doubling from EUR 65 million at the end of last year

EUR 37 million undrawn short-term credit lines still available and bank covenants fully complied with

Share buyback program launched in January 2021 for a total of 357,000 shares, at end June 2021 for a total of 250,000 shares and in early December 2021 for a total of 400,000 shares. At December 31, 2021, a total of 704 549 shares had been repurchased over the year

The Board of Directors will recommend to the annual general assembly the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.19 per share, with a dividend matching policy applied to employee bonus pay, in line with the Company’s stakeholder approach

Business summary

Received B Corporation (“B Corp”) certification in H1, underlining IBA’s enduring commitment to its stakeholder approach

Continued revival in Proton Therapy activity with five solutions (nine rooms) sold Five-room Proteus ® PLUS 1 contract agreed in China Four Proteus ® ONE 1 contracts agreed (three in US and one in Italy)

Record order intake for Other Accelerators with 31 systems sold , of which 17 were signed in the second half, compared to 17 systems sold last year, highlighting the growing radiopharmaceutical industry and the strong industry move towards E-Beam and X-ray technologies in medical sterilization

Resilient performance of Dosimetry with order intake largely in line with 2020

Cost control measures still in place , partially offsetting continuing, albeit diminishing COVID-19 related impact, whilst allowing for strategic investment in R&D

Strategic R&D partnership announced with SCK CEN to enable the production of Actinium-225 (Ac-225), a novel therapeutic radioisotope, with significant potential in cancer treatment

Launch of new high energy and high-capacity cyclotron, the Cyclone ® IKON , which offers the largest energy spectrum for PET and SPECT isotopes

Creation of the global DynamicARC ®2 Consortium with the objective of preparing for the clinical roll out of the treatment modality through the Proteus ® platform

Key Proton Therapy updates announced at ASTRO in October 2021, including expansion of strategic partnership with RaySearch within FLASH and Proton Arc therapy projects, multi-year research agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to advance research in ConformalFLASH ®3

Launch of “ProtectTrial”, a large-scale, multi-institutional, randomized controlled clinical trial in conjunction with 19 industry and academic partners, in August 2021

Launch of Campus, the world’s first online proton therapy platform

Post-period highlights

In January, IBA announced the receipt of a down payment for an irradiation cross-linking solution using IBA’s Rhodotron ® technology

In January, IBA announced the launch of a new low energy compact cyclotron, the Cyclone ® KEY

In February, a contract was signed for a Proteus ® ONE proton therapy solution

In March, IBA completed its share buyback program launched in December 2021. In total, 1,007,000 shares were bought back under the three programs

In March, IBA and Tractebel announced a partnership agreement to support IBA’s customers with their proton therapy design and construction projects

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,600 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

1 Proteus®PLUS and Proteus®ONE are brand names of Proteus 235

2 DynamicARC® is a registered brand of the IBA’s Proton Arc therapy solution currently under development phase.

3 ConformalFLAsH® is a registered brand of IBA’s Proton FLASH irradiation solution currently under research and development phase.





