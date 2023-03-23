IBA Reports Full Year 2022 Results
ALL-TIME RECORD ORDER INTAKE AND BACKLOG
IBA ANNOUNCES MID-TERM GUIDANCE
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 23 March 2023 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, today announces its consolidated results for the 2022 financial year.
(EUR 000)
FY 2022
FY 2021
Variance
Variance %
Proton Therapy
218 761
169 923
48 838
28.7%
Other Accelerators
88 538
90 715
-2 177
-2.4%
Dosimetry
53 971
52 326
1 645
3.1%
Total Net Sales
361 270
312 964
48 467
15.4%
REBITDA
21 571
24 582
-3 011
-12.2%
% of Sales
6.0%
7.9%
REBIT
11 050
14 510
-3 460
-23.8%
% of Sales
3.1%
4.6%
Profit Before Tax
-430
8 255
-8 685
NA
% of Sales
-0.1%
2.6%
NET RESULT
6 057
3 879
2 178
56.1%
% of Sales
1.7%
1.2%
Financial summary
All-time record annual Equipment order intake of EUR 456 million and Dosimetry order intake of EUR 67 million
All-time record overall Equipment and Services backlog of EUR 1.4 billion including Equipment backlog of EUR 713 million an Services backlog of EUR 669 million
Total 2022 Group revenues up 15% from 2021 to EUR 361.3 million
Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators Services revenue increased 12.8% versus last year to EUR 135 million
Gross margin was 35.1%, compared to 34.4% in 2021
Positive 2022 REBIT of EUR 11.1 million, down from EUR 14.5 million in 2021, due to the high inflationary environment, as well as increased investment into R&D, infrastructure, digital technologies and sustainability to maintain IBA’s leading offering and invest in its future growth
Total Group net profit of EUR 6.1 million (2021: EUR 3.9 million), positively impacted by deferred tax assets recognition related to improvement of future profitability
Strong balance sheet with EUR 158 million gross and EUR 117 million net cash
Mid-term guidance announced and dividend of EUR 0.21 per share proposed by the Board, a 10% increase from last year
Business summary
17 new proton therapy rooms sold in 2022, compared to nine last year
Other Accelerators order intake of 36 systems compared to 31 in 2021
Dosimetry order intake up 22% to a record EUR 67 million
Three new installations in PT and 32 installations in Other Accelerators started during the year with four completed in PT and 20 in Other Accelerators
Good progress across IBA’s four strategic sustainability streams: a) low carbon, low waste products b) low carbon, low waste company c) diverse equitable and inclusive workplace and d) accountability towards sustainability
Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “Despite the headwinds from the global macro-economic environment, IBA has seen another strong year, driven by increasing sales across all of its business units and an all-time record order intake and backlog. On the Proton Therapy side, we have seen significant traction in Europe and the US in 2022. In addition, I’m pleased with the continued pace of deals within Industrial Solutions especially, which has continued into the start of 2023. During the year we have also been focused on future-proofing the business with targeted investments to support the Group in executing on its record backlog as well as maintaining our leading market position. With our strong backlog, good revenue visibility and high cash position, we are confident on IBA’s positive outlook for 2023 and beyond.”
***ENDS***
Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer, and Soumya Chandramouli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to present the full year results, followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call, conducted in English, will be held on Thursday, 23 March 2023 at 3pm CET / 2pm GMT / 10am EDT / 7am PDT as a Teams webinar and can be accessed online via this link.
If you would like to join by phone only, please dial (Phone conference ID 745 901 390#):
Belgium: +32 2 890 97 20
UK: +44 20 3321 5200
NL: +31 20 708 6901
LU: +352 27 87 00 02
US: +1 347-991-7591
FR: +33 1 70 99 53 51
The presentation will be available on IBA’s investor relations website and on:
https://www.iba-worldwide.com/content/iba-full-year-2022-results-press-release-publication-date-conference-call-details shortly before the call.
To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.
For participants who do not have the Teams application installed, please follow the process described in this link to access the conference.
Financial calendar
Business Update Q1 2023 18 May 2023
Half Year Results 31 August 2023
Business Update Q3 2022 16 November 2023
About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,800 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.
IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com
For further information, please contact:
IBA
Soumya Chandramouli
Chief Financial Officer
+32 10 475 890
Investorrelations@iba-group.com
Olivier Lechien
Corporate Communication Director
+32 10 475 890
communication@iba-group.com
For media and investor enquiries:
Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Matthew Neal, Lucy Featherstone
+44 (0) 20 3709 5700
IBA@consilium-comms.com
Attachment