U.S. markets open in 8 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.25
    +17.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,159.00
    +188.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,683.50
    +37.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.50
    +10.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.17
    +0.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.70
    -14.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    -0.25 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0714
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.19
    -0.35 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2580
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2360
    +0.5600 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,576.21
    -107.19 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    687.93
    -8.13 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,454.71
    +174.91 (+0.64%)
     

IBA signs Proteus®ONE contract with Baptist Health’s Lynn Cancer Institute for a new proton therapy center in South Florida, USA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IBA SA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IOBCF
IBA SA
IBA SA

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, 1 June, 2022 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces a contract with Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute of Boca Raton Regional Hospital, part of Baptist Health South Florida, for the installation of its Proteus®ONE1 compact proton therapy system. This project represents the second proton therapy center for Baptist Health Cancer Care, which is comprised of Miami Cancer Institute and Lynn Cancer Institute, with the first having been installed at Miami Cancer Institute as South Florida’s first proton therapy center.

The contract includes a multi-year operation and maintenance agreement, and it is expected that patients will start being treated in 2024. The center will be located at the Boca Raton Regional Hospital and it will be equipped with IBA’s Proteus®ONE solution, including Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS), Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) and Hand Pendant with contextual menus for easy patient positioning.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “This new contract continues to reinforce our leading position in the US market, marking our 20th proton therapy system in the region to date. We are pleased to once again be partnering with Baptist Health’s Cancer Care network to provide cancer patients with access to the most advanced radiotherapy technology. After working with Miami Cancer Institute, which has treated more than 1,000 patients to date, we look forward to supporting Lynn Cancer Institute in providing world-class cancer care.”

Dr. Michael Kasper, Medical Director of Radiation Oncology at Lynn Cancer Institute added: “At Lynn Cancer Institute, our goal is to provide comprehensive and the most innovative cancer care to our patients. Partnering with the leader in proton therapy equipment manufacturing IBA was therefore the logical choice for us. We are excited at the prospect of providing our patients with this cutting-edge treatment.”

The typical end-user price for a Proteus®ONE system with a 10-year maintenance contract ranges between 40-50 million US dollars. Revenue recognition on the contract will start upon receipt of the downpayment and subject to building permission.

***ENDS***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the areas of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. Based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, the company employs approximately 1,600 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest verified social and environmental performance standards.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About the Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute

The Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Baptist Health South Florida
Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 24,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and LinkedIn.

###

  
CONTACTS
IBA
Soumya Chandramouli
Chief Financial Officer
+32 10 475 890
Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien
Corporate Communication Director
+32 10 475 890
communication@iba-group.com

Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone
+44 (0) 20 3709 5700
IBA@consilium-comms.com



1 Proteus®ONE is the brand name of Proteus®235


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • BioMarin delays refiling approval request for hemophilia gene therapy

    The once-and-done gene therapy, initially rejected by the FDA in summer 2020, could potentially provide a genetic fix for a bleeding disorder that today can require multiple prophylactic injections a week.

  • Ocugen adds regenerative medicines to its product pipeline

    Dr. Shankar Musunuri, the CEO and co-founder of Ocugen, said the company's next step will be working with the FDA to create a Phase 3 testing program.

  • We may finally know why so many lifelong smokers never get lung cancer

    Scientists may have discovered why lifelong smokers never get lung cancer. That sentence probably seems silly, especially given that cigarettes are the number one risk factor for lung cancer. Despite tobacco products being the cause of 90 percent of deaths, lifelong smokers somehow tend to avoid getting lung cancer. Now, science may have finally figured … The post We may finally know why so many lifelong smokers never get lung cancer appeared first on BGR.

  • This Disabled Woman Tipped 26% And Asked Her Grubhub Driver To Drop Her Food Where She Could Get It — He Purposely Left It Out Of Her Reach, And We Need To Hold Businesses Accountable For Disability Discrimination

    "For many Disabled people, food delivery services are imperative for our well-being; it’s not a luxury, but something we’re dependent on."View Entire Post ›

  • Sperm Donor With Genetic Condition Doesn't Tell Lesbians He Contacted

    James MacDougall fathered 15 children without telling the women using his services that he had fragile-X syndrome.

  • Homeward partners with Rite Aid to deliver rural health care

    Millions of people live in rural communities, including close to one-quarter of seniors who may not have access to reliable transportation. Homeward is bringing healthcare directly to them at home and where they shop.

  • I'm a Latina With Endometriosis, and Here's Why My Story Matters

    It's been exactly two weeks since I've felt any pelvic pain. Two weeks without having to press a heating pad to my torso has felt like an absolute gift, all thanks to the weekly acupuncture sessions, Chinese herbal medicine, and numerous self-care and lifestyle modalities I was forced to put into place.

  • CVS Is Under Fire for Getting Rid of This, as of June 7

    Despite being one of the biggest drugstore companies in the U.S., CVS has made multiple choices over the last year that have not gone over well with its customers. This past winter, CVS temporarily shuttered some of its pharmacies over multiple weekends to help mitigate staff shortages amid the Omicron surge. Customers reported that they had not been given much notice on the closures, and were unexpectedly met with closed drive-thrus and pharmacy counters. And just this month, CVS was hit with a

  • Best time of day to exercise if weight loss is your goal

    Research shows the right time to exercise depends on your main aim – are you striving for weight loss, muscle strength or overall better health?

  • Pot Laws in This European Country Make the U.S. Look Enlightened

    U.S. cannabis laws vary widely from state to state, but they're pretty consistent in their approach to medical marijuana, unlike at least one European nation.

  • If You Bought This at Walmart, Kroger, or Aldi, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

    No matter where you live, there's a good chance you rely on at least one major supermarket when grabbing groceries and other essentials. And no matter what your preference may be, each retailer makes it easier to prepare for a big meal or keep your fridge and pantry well-stocked with everything you might need. But if you've recently made purchases at large grocers such as Walmart, Kroger, or Aldi, you may want to check your kitchen after the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) released a warning abou

  • Miranda McKeon, 20, Marks 1 Year Since Finding a Breast Cancer Lump: 'Something Was Wrong'

    The Anne with an E actress is now in remission and wrote that this is "the first of many anniversaries"

  • The #1 Best Juice to Drink for a Long Life, Says Dietitian

    There are plenty of ways to boost your chances of having a really long life—avoid smoking, stay active, and eat a well-balanced diet. When you're thinking about putting together a healthy diet, juice might not be the first thing to pop into your mind, but perhaps it should. When you consume 100% juice (that means no added sugars), you get a concentrated elixir of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other bioactive plant compounds that can support overall health. Registered dietitians suggest t

  • Do Seed Oils Make You Sick?

    Critics say they raise your risk for weight gain, heart issues, and more. But the science doesn't support those claims.By Sharon LiaoIf you’re on social media, chances are you’ve heard about the ...

  • Why Seniors Need to Know about This Long-Term Care Insurance Policy

    A 1035 exchange can let you pay long-term care insurance premiums using a tax-free transfer from an annuity. This technique can save on taxes while providing you with desirable coverage to protect against the financial impact should you ever require … Continue reading → The post 1035 Exchange: Annuity to Long-Term Care Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If You Have This Popular Hair Spray, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Warns

    While the seemingly endless expansion of the peanut butter recall has been commanding headlines around the U.S. in recent days, another potentially dangerous product could be lurking in your bathroom right now. Read on to find out what popular hair spray is being recalled and why it's potentially a hazard, plus what to do if you have any in your bathroom right now.READ THIS NEXT: If You Have This Popular Deodorant, Stop Using It Immediately, FDA Warns. Peanut butter product recalls have dominate

  • FDA Investigating Links Between Strawberries & Hepatitis A Outbreak

    The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a possible link between fresh, organic strawberries that were sold nationwide and an outbreak of hepatitis A.

  • I am a Doctor and Beg You Never Take This Supplement

    Over-the-counter supplements and treatments can be dangerous—some more than others. "While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is charged with overseeing dietary supplements, there is no safety testing or FDA approval required before a new supplement goes on the market," says Susan Farrell, MD. "In addition, there are no requirements that dietary supplement packaging list potential adverse effects, nor are there standards for maximum pill size (a clear risk for older people)." Here are five s

  • Dave Navarro says 'fatigue and isolation' of long-haul COVID is 'pretty awful'

    Thee Jane's Addiction guitarist says he's "been sick since December."

  • Cognetivity Neurosciences to Present Research Findings at AAIC 2022 Conference

    Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. ("Cognetivity" or the "Company") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FRA: 1UB), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, is pleased to announce that it will present the findings from its UK Health Economic study entitled "Using the Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) to improve the efficiency of primary care referrals to memory services" (the "Study") at the upcoming Alzheimer'