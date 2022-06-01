IBA signs Proteus®ONE contract with Baptist Health’s Lynn Cancer Institute for a new proton therapy center in South Florida, USA

IBA SA

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, 1 June, 2022 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces a contract with Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute of Boca Raton Regional Hospital, part of Baptist Health South Florida, for the installation of its Proteus®ONE1 compact proton therapy system. This project represents the second proton therapy center for Baptist Health Cancer Care, which is comprised of Miami Cancer Institute and Lynn Cancer Institute, with the first having been installed at Miami Cancer Institute as South Florida’s first proton therapy center.

The contract includes a multi-year operation and maintenance agreement, and it is expected that patients will start being treated in 2024. The center will be located at the Boca Raton Regional Hospital and it will be equipped with IBA’s Proteus®ONE solution, including Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS), Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) and Hand Pendant with contextual menus for easy patient positioning.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “This new contract continues to reinforce our leading position in the US market, marking our 20th proton therapy system in the region to date. We are pleased to once again be partnering with Baptist Health’s Cancer Care network to provide cancer patients with access to the most advanced radiotherapy technology. After working with Miami Cancer Institute, which has treated more than 1,000 patients to date, we look forward to supporting Lynn Cancer Institute in providing world-class cancer care.”

Dr. Michael Kasper, Medical Director of Radiation Oncology at Lynn Cancer Institute added: “At Lynn Cancer Institute, our goal is to provide comprehensive and the most innovative cancer care to our patients. Partnering with the leader in proton therapy equipment manufacturing IBA was therefore the logical choice for us. We are excited at the prospect of providing our patients with this cutting-edge treatment.”

The typical end-user price for a Proteus®ONE system with a 10-year maintenance contract ranges between 40-50 million US dollars. Revenue recognition on the contract will start upon receipt of the downpayment and subject to building permission.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the areas of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. Based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, the company employs approximately 1,600 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest verified social and environmental performance standards.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About the Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute

The Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 24,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

