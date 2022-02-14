IBA and SOGAZ Insurance Group sign contract for Proteus®ONE proton therapy solution in Russia

IBA SA

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, February 14, 2022 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces a new contract with SOGAZ Insurance Group (“SOGAZ Group”) for the installation of a Proteus®ONE1 proton therapy solution in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The contract includes a multi-year operation and maintenance agreement to be provided by IBA. SOGAZ Group expects to start treating patients in 2024.

The system is the first Proteus®ONE solution to be installed in Russia, located at the SOGAZ High-tech Multidisciplinary Medical Complex, in Jukki, just outside of Saint Petersburg. It will be equipped with latest generation Open Gantry, Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS), Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), wireless hand pendant and a fully integrated quality assurance (QA) hardware and software package from IBA Dosimetry GmbH. Notably, the Proteus®ONE system previously demonstrated its ability to deliver Flash Ultra High Dose Rates at Isocenter in a clinical environment2 The Proteus®ONE is the latest generation cyclotron-based compact proton therapy system with market clearance in the Russian Federation today.

The typical end-user price for a Proteus®ONE system with a multi-year maintenance contract ranges between 35-45 million EUR. IBA has received the first payment and will start recognizing this revenue in 2022. This is the 31st Proteus®ONE system sold worldwide, of which, 12 are currently clinically operational.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “This latest contract further demonstrates the growing momentum of proton therapy worldwide, whilst reinforcing IBA’s leading position in the Russian market. We look forward to partnering with SOGAZ and are pleased to welcome them to IBA Campus3, the largest community of proton therapy experts.”

Anton Ustinov, Chairman of the Management Board of SOGAZ Group, added, “SOGAZ Group seeks to provide the latest and most advanced medical technology to our cancer patients in need of the best possible care. Adding proton therapy to our clinic will provide additional treatment options for our world-class clinicians. We are glad to partner with IBA which continues to be the leader in proton therapy innovation.

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

SOGAZ Insurance Group was founded in 1993 and is the largest federal level insurer in Russia. The group offers more than 100 insurance programs for individuals and enterprises in various fields of activity. Reliability and financial stability of the Group companies are proved by leading international and Russian rating agencies. The regional network of the Group includes more than 1,000 divisions and sales offices throughout Russia.

Soumya Chandramouli

Chief Financial Officer

+32 10 475 890

Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@consilium-comms.com







1 Proteus®ONE is a brand name of Proteus 235

2 https://www.iba-worldwide.com/content/flash-irradiation-delivered-proteus-one-treatment-room

3 Connect on Campus-iba.com to join the largest community of proton therapy experts .





