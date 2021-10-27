IBC Advanced Alloys Reports Financial Results for the Year and Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Highlights of the Quarter

(unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars)

Consolidated revenue jumps 39% QoQ and was higher by 3.1% YoY

Company generates positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the year and quarter

Semiconductor demand continues to drive strong EM Division sales growth

Consolidated gross margin strengthens QoQ and YoY

New state-of-the-art Copper Alloy foundry nears completion

Consolidated loss of ($0.02) for the year

FRANKLIN, Ind., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) announces its financial results for the year and quarter ended June 30, 2021. A webcast for investors will be conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at 1 PM Eastern, and details are provided below.

“Revenue continues to strengthen across both divisions, as demand grows for products made by both our Copper Alloy and Engineered Materials divisions,” said IBC CEO and Chairman Mark A. Smith. “Demand from the semiconductor equipment manufacturing industry for our precision cast beryllium-aluminum products continues to rise, and we see that as a relatively long-term trend. On the Copper Alloys side of the business, we very much look forward to seeing our new casting facility come online and ramp up production in 2022, which will allow us to expand production capacity, lower unit costs of production, and potentially expand into new markets.”

Following are highlights of the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021. Full results can be seen in the Company’s Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), available at Sedar.ca and on the Company’s website at https://ibcadvancedalloys.com/investors-center/.

Consolidated sales of $7.0 million and $21.8 million in the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, compared to sales of $5.1 million and $21.1 million, respectively, in the corresponding prior-year periods, representing a 39% quarter-over-quarter (“QoQ”) gain and a 3.1% year-over-year (“YoY”) gain.

Engineered Materials (“ EM ”) division sales of $3.2 million in the quarter, and $8.6 million in the year, represented increases of 51.7% and 25.3%, respectively, as compared to the comparable prior-year periods. Copper Alloys (“ CA ”) sales of $3.9 million in the quarter were 30.6% higher than sales in the prior-year period, while fiscal year 2021 sales of $13.2 million were lower by 7.5% YoY.

The Company reported $394,000 in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“ Adjusted EBITDA ”) 2 for the quarter ending June 30, 2021, which compared to $455,000 for the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million in the year ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.4 million in the comparable prior year. The CA division’s Adjusted EBITDA rose by 43.2% YoY due to improved production efficiencies and lower operating costs resulting from the consolidation of the division’s foundry operations.

Much of the increase in EM division sales of cast beryllium-aluminum products continues to be driven by sharply higher demand for semiconductor chips used in the ongoing build-out of 5G networks and in vehicles, data centers, appliances, and other components of the Internet of Things (“IOT”). EM makes specialized products that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor chips.

Construction of the CA division’s new foundry facility is nearing completion. Once operational and ramped up, the facility is expected to increase CA’s production capacity, cut production costs, and potentially expand the division’s product line.

Consolidated gross margin improved to 16.7% and 19.4%, respectively, in the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 9.7% and 14% in the comparable prior-year periods. Gross margin improvement in the CA division in fiscal year 2021 was mostly driven by improved production efficiencies, lower labor costs, and lower fixed operating costs due to the consolidation of the foundry operations. The EM division’s gross margin strengthened in fiscal year 2021 over 2020 due to fixed costs being spread over higher sales.

IBC posted a consolidated loss of $1.5 million for the year, or ($0.02) per share, primarily driven by lower sales and softened demand in copper alloy markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the quarter, the EM and CA divisions each generated comprehensive income of $175,000 and $19,000, respectively. EM generated income of $755,000 for the year, while CA generated a loss of $281,000 for the year.



SELECTED RESULTS: Consolidated Operations ($000s)3 Quarter Ended

6-30-2021 Quarter Ended

6-30-2020 Year Ended

6-30-2021 Year Ended

6-30-2020 Revenue 7,042 5,056 21,809 21,148 Operating Income (Loss) (12) (133) (253) (769) Income (loss) for the period (402) 27 (1,521) (1,122) Adjusted EBITDA 394 455 1,132 1,361





SELECTED RESULTS: Copper Alloys ($000s)3 Quarter Ended

6-30-2021 Quarter Ended

6-30-2020 Year Ended

6-30-2021 Year Ended

6-30-2020 Revenue 3,885 2,975 13,209 14,284 Operating Income (Loss) 118 (413) 18 (363) Income (loss) for the period 19 (473) (281) (679) Adjusted EBITDA 219 (278) 328 229





SELECTED RESULTS: Engineered Materials ($000s)3 Quarter Ended

6-30-2021 Quarter Ended

6-30-2020 Year Ended

6-30-2021 Year Ended

6-30-2020 Revenue 3,157 2,081 8,600 6,864 Operating Income (Loss) 207 403 957 488 Income (loss) for the period 175 308 755 365 Adjusted EBITDA 488 404 1,875 1,200

LIVE INVESTOR WEBCAST

Mark A. Smith, IBC Board CEO and Chairman, will host a conference call and live webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, to discuss the Company’s quarterly and annual results. To register for the webinar, please go here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4624598002122869259 .

A recording of the webcast will be made available on the IBC website following the event. Those wishing to participate via the webcast’s listen-only audio line can call these numbers and this passcode: 452-994-816.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, IBC uses “operating income (loss)” and “Adjusted EBITDA”, which are non-IFRS financial measures. IBC believes that operating income (loss) helps identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that the Company includes in loss for the period, and provides useful information about core operating results, enhances the overall understanding of past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by management in financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator for cash flow generated by the business that is independent of IBC’s capital structure.

Operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to loss for the period or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to IBC’s data.

Operating Income (Loss)

Operating income (loss) represents loss for the quarter and year, excluding foreign exchange loss, interest expense, interest income, other income (expense) and income taxes that the Company does not believe are reflective of its core operating performance during the periods presented. A reconciliation of the fourth quarter and full year loss to operating loss follows:

Quarter Ended June 30 2021 2020 ($000s ) ($000s ) Income (loss) for the period (402 ) 27 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 32 299 Interest income (expense) 346 306 Loss on disposal of assets - 6 Other (Income) / Loss 19 (784 ) Income tax expense (recovery) (7 ) 13 Operating loss (12 ) (133 )





Year ended June 30 2021 2020 ($000s) ($000s) Loss for the year (1,521 ) (1,122 ) Foreign exchange gain 7 11 Interest income 1,270 1,111 Gain (loss) on disposal of assets (2 ) 11 Other Income (20 ) (800 ) Income tax expense 13 20 Operating loss (253 ) (769 )

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents our income (loss) for the period before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of the quarter’s and year’s loss to Adjusted EBITDA follows:

Three months ended June 30 2021 2020 ($000s ) ($000s ) Income (loss) for the period (402 ) 27 Income tax expense (recovery) (7 ) 13 Interest expense 346 306 Depreciation, amortization, & impairment 394 166 Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash) 63 (57 ) Adjusted EBITDA 394 455





Year ended June 30 2021 2020 ($000s ) ($000s ) Loss for the year (1,521 ) (1,122 ) Income tax expense 13 20 Interest expense 1,270 1,111 Depreciation, amortization, & impairment 1,183 1,301 Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash) 287 51 Adjusted EBITDA 1,232 1,361

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

“Mark A. Smith”

Mark A. Smith, CEO & Chairman of the Board

CONTACTS:



Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board

Jim Sims, Investor and Public Relations

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.



+1 (303) 503-6203

Email: jim.sims@ibcadvancedalloys.com

Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com



@IBCAdvanced $IB $IAALF

ABOUT IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC’s Copper Alloys Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC’s Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC’s has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. The Company’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IB” and the OTCQB under the symbol “IAALF”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, the Company’s expectation of further growth in revenue and market demand, and the ability of the Copper Alloy division to increase its production capacity, reduce unit costs of production, expand its product portfolio and expand into new markets. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control including: the impact of general economic conditions in the areas in which the Company or its customers operate, including the semiconductor manufacturing and oil and gas industries, risks associated with manufacturing activities, changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, increased competition, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, limited availability of raw materials, fluctuations in commodity prices, foreign exchange or interest rates, stock market volatility and obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the Company’s future results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

Please see “Risks Factors” in our Annual Information Form available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com, for information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements, which speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release represent our expectations as of the date of this release. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

1 IBC reports non-IFRS measures such as “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Operating Income.” Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the “Non-IFRS Measures” section of this news release and in IBC’s MD&A, available on Sedar.com

