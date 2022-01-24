U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,410.13
    +12.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.50
    +99.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,855.13
    +86.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.51
    +45.59 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    +0.77 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.50
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.24 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3492
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9770
    +0.3220 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,420.82
    +937.37 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    839.82
    +29.22 (+3.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

IBC Advanced Alloys Strengthens its Balance Sheet by Paying Off the Mortgage on its Copper Alloys Manufacturing Facility

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IBC Advanced Alloys, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IAALF

FRANKLIN, Ind., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) announces that it has completed payments on its $1.7 million mortgage term loan on its Copper Alloys manufacturing facility in Franklin, Ind. Paying off this mortgage is part of IBC’s primary corporate strategy of reducing its debt burden.

“I am very pleased to announce that we have been able to pay off our sole mortgage as part of our ongoing effort to reduce corporate debt,” said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Director of IBC. “It is especially exciting that continuing strong sales across both of our operating divisions are strengthening IBC’s ability to generate cash flow and strengthen our balance sheet organically.”

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Mark A. Smith

Mark A. Smith, CEO and Chairman of the Board

Contact:

Mark A. Smith, Chairman of the Board
Jim Sims, Director of Investor and Public Relations
+1 (303) 503-6203

Email: jsims@policycom.com

Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

@IBCAdvanced $IB $IAALF #Beryllium #Beralcast

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Alloys Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana and Massachusetts. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • Le Grand mother accused of killing children faces criminal charges, remains in custody

    She has been re-arrested and booked in the Merced County Jail.

  • Step inside the crime scene at the heart of 'Accused: The Impending Execution of Elwood Jones'

    Access this Augmented Reality experience to explore the murder crime scene. See if you can determine what, if any, mistakes were made.

  • Homicide suspect found dead in Pierce County Jail

    He was being held for allegedly shooting a man in Spanaway on New Year’s Eve.

  • 'Angry and shaken': Six people dead in shooting in Milwaukee, suspect and motive still unknown

    Police were called to the duplex in recent months to investigate complaints about drug dealing and another fatal shooting.

  • US stock markets see another wild day amid concerns over Fed and Ukraine

    Dow and Nasdaq recoup losses after early plunges while European and UK markets suffer big losses People walk past the New York Stock Exchange last week. US stocks fell early before recovering. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images US stock markets were hit by another wave of wild trading on Monday as investors worried that the Federal Reserve would wind down its support for the economy faster than expected and fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. Last week’s sharp sellof

  • Pokémon satire 'Palworld' serves cute creatures for dinner in a new trailer

    'Palworld' isn't the innocent Pokémon world of your youth.

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Shopify, and Sea Limited Stocks Crashed

    In case you hadn't noticed yet, the stock market kind of curled up in a ball and died today. Of particular interest to growth investors today is the fact that some of the fastest growing e-commerce stocks in the world are going on sale, with shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down 8.6%, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) falling 10%, and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) leading the pack lower with a 12.3% loss. As it turns out, Shopify is the only one of the three with any obvious news on the wires, and even that news isn't too awfully bad.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed 6.6%

    Once again, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is leading tech stocks lower as its shares had slumped 6.6% by 10:25 a.m. ET today. The most obvious answer is that investors are favoring "cheap" semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) over "expensive" semiconductor stock Nvidia today, especially because Intel had some good news to report last week. On Friday, Intel announced that it has chosen to locate two new chip factories near Columbus, Ohio, picking the city from a field of 40 locations that had competed for the investment.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Why Shares of Macy's, Nordstrom, and Dillard's All Rose Sharply on a Terrible Day for Wall Street

    After Kohl's received an unsolicited acquisition offer, investors looked for similar names in the space.

  • Why Boeing Stock Slumped Today

    Shares in aviation giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fell by nearly 6% in early trading on Monday. First, there's the broad market decline and the perception that Boeing is one of the companies particularly exposed to the risks that the market is concerned about right now. Meanwhile, China still hasn't fully approved the 737 MAX to return to service.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Stocks close higher after mounting colossal comeback

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre recaps the market close after a historic sell-off reversal.

  • Here's Why We Think Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Is Well Worth Watching

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • IBM Sales Surge. The Company’s Turnaround May Be Taking Hold.

    The tech giant reported strong fourth-quarter results, including its best quarterly sales growth in more than a decade.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Sliding Lower Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) opened lower on Monday amid a broad market sell-off driven largely by concerns about rising interest rates. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 4.7% from Friday's closing price. Ford's was one of many stocks that took hard hits in early trading on Monday.

  • Why Shares of Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were all sliding today as investors continue to dump technology stocks in anticipation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout 2022. Today's drop comes as tech stocks have been tumbling since the beginning of this year as investors have processed information about rising bond yields as well. Amazon was down by 2.2%, Apple had dropped 2.7%, and Meta Platforms tumbled 2.8% as of 11:37 a.m. ET.