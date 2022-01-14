IBC Reminds Residents in Atlantic Canada to Prepare for Storm

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - With Environment Canada predicting heavy snow, rain, freezing rain and strong winds across the Atlantic region this weekend, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is sharing tips to help keep your family and property safe.

Insurance Bureau of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Insurance Bureau of Canada)

"As we've seen in previous years, winter storms can cause extensive damage. Being prepared for any severe weather event is important for your personal and financial security," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Atlantic, IBC. "We want to ensure that residents in Atlantic Canada are ready for the rain, strong winds, freezing rain and heavy snow that are currently forecast for the region."

IBC's Top 10 Tips to Prepare for Severe Weather

Create an emergency preparedness plan for your family. Move valuable items out of your basement to higher levels in your home. Assemble disaster safety kits for your home, car and office. Prepare for power outages. Have flashlights and portable lighting ready. Always be careful if lighting candles. Protect or move property that might be damaged by flying debris. Park vehicle in garage, if possible. Have someone check your property if you are away. Make sure downspouts are clear of debris and that they direct water away from your home to prevent ice-damming and basement flooding. Charge electronics and have back-up power sources available. If your home gets its water from a well, ensure you have extra water in tubs and other vessels to flush toilets and for other purposes. Check with your insurance representative to make sure you have appropriate coverage.

Safety Tips

Only if safe to do so:

Clear snow from your roof and deck to avoid potential collapse, or hire a professional to clear the snow.

Clear snow and ice well away from natural gas or propane meters, exhaust vents and basement window wells.

Clear snow away from all windows.

If you need to drive, clear all snow and ice from your vehicle before you start out. Drive according to the conditions.

Keep your sidewalk and the front stairs of your house clear of snow and ice to prevent falls and injuries.

Story continues

Rest Easier. Know What's Covered.

Talk to your insurance representative to make sure you have appropriate coverage.

Damage to homes caused by wind is usually covered. This includes damage caused by flying debris or falling branches or trees, or damage caused by water entering through openings.

If you have purchased comprehensive or all perils automobile insurance coverage, damage to vehicles from wind is usually covered. This coverage is not mandatory, so check your policy.

In certain circumstances, homeowners who are unable to return home due to insured damage are entitled to additional living expenses.

Resources

Anyone with questions about their individual policy should contact their insurance representative.

For general insurance information contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1–844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422 ext. 228) or visit IBC.ca/disaster.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

For media releases and more information, visit IBC's Media Centre at www.ibc.ca. Follow us on Twitter @InsuranceBureau or like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/14/c7076.html