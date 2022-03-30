IBCAP Expands Member Footprint with Addition of Polish Channels

IBCAP

The anti-piracy Coalition ensures channels owned by Polish public broadcaster now under IBCAP protection in the U.S.

DENVER, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) today announced its expansion into protecting Polish language content, including top international channels produced by Polish Public Television (PPT): TVP Info, TVP Polonia and TVP Wilno. The expansion includes also Republica Television and leading 4Fun channels: 4Fun TV, 4Fun Dance. As a result, the number of channels now under IBCAP protection totals more than 160.



“With the addition of IBCAP’s coverage of PPT’s and 4Fun’s international channels, we continue to welcome these and other channels into our coalition as a testament to our continued success in bringing content protection and business value to our members,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “Piracy of Polish content has been a persistent challenge for content owners and we are confident that IBCAP’s actions will have a major impact. As illegal services are shut down, Polish consumers will appreciate the benefits of subscribing to legal services and we expect that they will migrate toward those providers.”

“Joining IBCAP is an important and effective strategy in shutting down unauthorized providers of Polish content,” said Rafal Stykowski, president of Radar-Sat, Inc., which represents the channels in the U.S. “Pirates of Polish content have been allowed to flourish for far too long, and we are proud to work with IBCAP in leading the way in the fight against these illegal providers. By leveraging IBCAP’s state-of-the-art anti-piracy lab, automated scanning technology and successful track record with other international channels, we will see a significant reduction in piracy of Polish content.”

Key TVP channels under IBCAP’s protection include channels owed by PPT, a Polish state media corporation and the largest television network in Poland: TVP Info - Polish news channel broadcasts all over Poland, TVP Polonia - the international channel targeted at Polish-speaking audiences outside of Poland, that carries many of the shows broadcast by TVP’s domestic channels, as well as news from Polish communities around the world, and TVP Wilno - Polish Television channel addressed to Polish Lithuanians. The 4Fun channels include popular music videos and music programs.

About IBCAP

International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, Inc. is a coalition of leading international broadcasters and distributors representing more than 160 television channels from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. IBCAP is the largest anti-piracy organization focused on multicultural content. The non-profit organization proactively monitors and identifies unauthorized video services, collects evidence, and assists with legal actions and criminal investigations against organizations and individuals engaging in pirate activities. IBCAP coordinates with government agencies and law enforcement both in the U.S. and abroad, reports suspected infringers to the appropriate authorities, initiates investigations, and promotes the prosecution of persons or companies who participate in the illegal distribution of its members’ video content. More information is available at www.IBCAP.org. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

