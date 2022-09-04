U.S. markets closed

Ibex Announces Galen™ 3.0 Cancer Diagnostics Platform

·4 min read

Latest version of Galen™ transforms diagnosis of prostate, breast and gastric cancer and includes expanded detection, user-interface, and workflow integration capabilities 

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibex Medical Analytics, the leader in AI-powered cancer diagnostics, today announced the launch and roll-out of Galen™ 3.0, a transformative solution offering new detection capabilities and a broad set of features to support pathologists in the diagnosis of multiple tissue types across various digital pathology workflows. Galen 3.0 is CE-Marked, approved in additional countries and now generally available to Ibex customers.

Ibex Logo
Ibex Logo

Creating a new modality for cancer diagnosis, Galen is the first and most widely deployed AI technology in pathology and used in routine clinical practice at laboratories, hospitals, and health systems worldwide. Galen supports pathologists across numerous diagnostic tasks during the review of breast, prostate, and gastric biopsies and helps improve the quality of cancer diagnosis, reduce turnaround time, boost productivity and improve user experience for pathologists. Galen demonstrated outstanding outcomes across clinical studies performed in multiple pathology labs and diagnostic workflows1,2,3,4,5.

Galen 3.0 incorporates the very latest evolution of Ibex's AI algorithms for detecting cancer and other clinically relevant features in prostate, breast, and gastric biopsies. To ensure very high accuracy and generalizability, Ibex trained the Deep Learning networks on huge, enriched data sets from laboratories worldwide that were digitized by multiple scanning systems, including rare prostatic malignancies such as intraductal carcinoma, neuroendocrine tumor, colorectal adenocarcinoma, lymphoma, and urothelial carcinoma. Galen also calculates a Gleason score, tumor size and percentage for each cancer slide, potentially enabling pathologists to save review time and reduce subjectivity.

"With an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed in the United States alone this year, we are excited to bring Galen 3.0 to pathology labs worldwide, providing clinically validated, automated decision-support tools that help pathologists diagnose cancer more rapidly and more accurately to support the high demand," said Issar Yazbin, Vice President of Product Management at Ibex. "Keeping our customers' needs central to our research and development, we are proud to deploy Galen 3.0, bringing enhanced detection capabilities, improved user experience, increased interoperability tools and ease of implementation into existing clinical workflows."

Galen 3.0 features an open API (Application Programming Interface) accelerating interoperability and seamless integration with image management solutions, lab information systems and digital pathology workflow solutions. The Ibex API is already used in multiple collaborations between Ibex and leading digital pathology partners where Ibex's AI findings are seamlessly integrated to the partners' solutions. Version 3.0 also includes new customizable reporting modules, enabling every customer site to tailor the slide and case reports according to their own needs.

Ibex Medical Analytics presents at the European Congress of Pathology which takes place in Basel, Switzerland, between September 3-7 (booth no. 1).

About Ibex Medical Analytics

Ibex is transforming cancer diagnostics with world-leading, clinical grade AI-powered solutions, empowering physicians to provide accurate, timely and personalized cancer diagnosis for every patient. Our Galen™ suite of solutions is the first and most widely deployed AI-technology in pathology and used as part of everyday routine, supporting pathologists and providers worldwide in improving the quality and accuracy of diagnosis, implementing comprehensive quality control, reducing turnaround times and boosting productivity with more efficient workflows. Ibex's Artificial Intelligence technology is built on Deep Learning algorithms trained by a team of pathologists, data scientists and software engineers. For additional company information, please visit https://ibex-ai.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Daniel Davis
FINN Partners  
daniel.davis@finnpartners.com 
+972 54 895 6193

 

[1] Pantanowitz et al., An artificial intelligence algorithm for prostate cancer diagnosis in whole slide images of core needle biopsies: a blinded clinical validation and deployment study, THE LANCET Digital Health Aug 2020

[2] Vincent-Salomon et al., A Multi-Feature AI-Based Solution for  Cancer Diagnosis in Breast Biopsies: A Prospective Blinded Multi-Site Clinical Study, European Congress of Pathology 2021

[3] Comperat et al., Clinical Level AI-Based Solution for Primary Diagnosis and Reporting of Prostate Biopsies in Routine Use: A Prospective Reader Study, European Congress of Pathology 2021

[4] Raoux et al., Novel AI-Based Solution for Supporting Primary Diagnosis of Prostate Cancer Increases the Accuracy and Efficiency of Reporting in Clinical Routine, USCAP 2021

[5] Sandbank et al., Validation and Clinical Deployment of an AI-Based Solution for Detection of Gastric Adenocarcinoma and Helicobacter pylori in Gastric Biopsies, USCAP 2022

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibex-announces-galen-3-0-cancer-diagnostics-platform-301617454.html

SOURCE Ibex Medical Analytics

