IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Welcome to the IBEX First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] To note, there is an accompanying earnings deck presentation available on the investor – IBEX Investor Relations website at investors.ibex.co. I will now turn this conference over to Mr. Michael Darwal, Deputy CFO and Investor Relations of IBEX. Please go ahead.

Michael Darwal: Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. Before we begin, I want to remind you that matters discussed on today’s call may include forward-looking statements related to our operating performance, financial goals and business outlook, which are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinion as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to revise this information as a result of new developments, which may occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expected and described today. For a more detailed description of our risk factors, please review our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2023.

As a reminder, as of July 1, 2023, we became a domestic filer and are reporting on a U.S. GAAP basis rather than from the previous IFRS standard. With that, I will now turn the call over to Bob Dechant, CEO of IBEX.

Bob Dechant: Thank you, Mike. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today as we share our first quarter fiscal 2024 results. I’m extremely proud of how well our business continues to perform. In the quarter, we delivered on our key objectives while achieving the high end of our revenue guidance and coming in line with our EBITDA margin guidance. More importantly, IBEX continues to consistently execute, capitalize on market opportunities and strengthen our position. Q1 FY 2024 is our seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth and our fifth straight quarter of year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin improvement, driven by continued growth of our high-margin services and geographies.

Revenues for the quarter were $124.6 million as we continue to migrate portions of our onshore business to higher-margin offshore and nearshore regions. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% year-on-year to $13.7 million, up 90 basis points to 11%, while adjusted net income improved to $7.6 million from $6.8 million in the quarter, and adjusted EPS increased to $0.40 from $0.36 prior year. We generated $6.6 million in free cash flow, more than triple from the prior year quarter, finishing the quarter with an outstanding balance sheet that is debt-free and with a net cash position of $61.1 million. Our conversion rate of adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow was nearly 50%. We believe that our consistent trajectory of margin improvement and maintaining an outstanding balance sheet and our ability to generate strong free cash flow puts us in an enviable competitive position.

From an overall client and sales standpoint, our pipeline is resuming its pace of wins and deal flow. Our growth has been fueled historically by our powerful new logo engine, and fiscal 2024 is off to a fast start. We began the first quarter with four impressive new client wins across key verticals, including health care and financial services, and that carried into Q2. I’m excited to report that we have won two blue-chip Fortune 100 brands, one in the automotive transportation vertical and one with a very large retail brand in highly competitive deals. Both are launching in late Q2. Our competitive advantage continues to be centered around our BPO 2.0 capabilities. And now more recently, in our ability to bring advanced AI-based technology to our solution.

Of these two wins, one is in our nearshore Jamaica region and the other in our provincial Philippines geography, demonstrating our ability to win in all the diverse markets we serve. We expect these two clients to scale in the second half of FY 2024. Additionally, IBEX continues to expand its higher-margin integrated omnichannel and digital first support, which is now 77% of our overall business, up from 71% a year ago. With these new wins and our strong pipeline, we remain confident in our brand and our ability to win transformative new business throughout the fiscal year. Operationally, we continue to execute well for our clients across all geographies and consistently outperform our competition. Our ability to not only land new clients but to expand with them is a strong proof point of our ability to operationally deliver.

As a data point, today, for our top 25 clients, we operate on average in nearly 2.5 distinct geographies for them. We typically start with a client in one geography and then we grow with them in new regions based on our strong performance. We view this as a proxy for being a trusted partner to our clients and our ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences in all our operating regions. Now last quarter, I discussed our three access strategy for deploying AI for our clients to improve performance and the customer experience. The first access is focused on the frontline agent where we have been deploying generative AI to make the agent more productive as part of our Wave X tool set. Second is where we use AI in our deep analytics and business intelligence offering, enabling us to provide better, more actionable insights into the customer.

And third is where we deploy generative AI to automate contacts with solutions such as voicebots and chatbots. This third prong is a further evolution of our digital transformation where we have been working with our clients moving from voice calls to digital contacts such as chat and SMS. We are now building solutions where the digital-first experience can start with digital automation, which we see as an even higher-margin service. This is why we are bullish on generative AI, and we see this as more opportunity than risk. I want to highlight that we are using our speed and our tech strength to quickly move into these opportunities. We now have over 15 opportunities in our pipeline with both existing and new clients. And these solutions are helping us win new clients.

As an example, one of the key differentiators in our recent automotive transportation client win I referenced earlier was our unique ability to demonstrate and deliver an AI-powered smart IVR solution to digitally transform their customer experience. We leveraged our new Genesis platform and generative AI to build a solution that also includes conversational voice and chatbots, creating a seamless CX solution from an AI agent to a live agent. We see this as the next generation of integrated omnichannel and the next wave of Wave X. We believe solutions like this will continue the growth of our higher-margin digital first services. From a capital allocation standpoint, we are successfully executing on our share buyback program given the current valuation and the confidence in the trajectory of IBEX.

Since we announced the program, we have acquired more than 400,000 shares back. We see this as a very attractive use of our growing capital. Additionally, we are actively exploring new markets for client expansion. Our strong balance sheet puts us in a great position to expand our geographical footprint and analyze market by market whether to organically expand or to look for a small tuck-in acquisition. And finally, our debt-free environment and our overall structure is enabling us to generate strong free cash flow, enabling us to put our capital to constructive use and to make targeted investments for growth. In closing, my team and I are focused on continued strengthening of the business and driving value for our employees, clients and our shareholders.

I will now turn the call over to Taylor to go through our financial results and guidance. Taylor?

Taylor Greenwald: Thank you, Bob, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining the call today. In my discussions of our first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results, references to revenue, net income and net cash generated from operations are on a U.S. GAAP basis, while adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are on a non-GAAP basis. Reconciliations of our U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included in the tables attached to our earnings press release. We had a strong quarter, representing a solid start to our fiscal year in terms of profitability and free cash flow as our clients continued migrating to lower-cost offshore regions and we absorbed the impact of a changing business environment for several of our FinTech clients, revenue declined 2.5% to $124.6 million compared to $127.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Revenue mix continues to trend towards higher margin services and geographies, digital and omnichannel delivery now represents 77% of our total revenue, versus 71% in the first quarter a year ago, while our offshore and nearshore revenues now comprise 75% of total revenue versus 70% in the prior year quarter. Looking at revenue in total, the shift in geo mix and decline in the FinTech vertical were largely offset by growth in our strategic HealthTech and retail verticals. Net income increased to $7.4 million versus $6.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily driven by stronger operating results and higher interest income versus interest expense in the prior year quarter, partially offset by higher tax expense.

EPS increased to $0.39 compared to $0.35 in the prior year quarter. We expect our annual effective tax rate to be approximately 20% for the year on a normalized basis. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income increased to $7.6 million compared to $6.8 million in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP fully diluted adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.40 compared to $0.36 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $13.7 million or 11% of revenue compared to $12.9 million or 10.1% of revenue for the same period last year. The increase in adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily driven by stronger operating results from an increased mix of higher-margin offshore and nearshore delivery, higher capacity utilization and an increased mix of digital and omnichannel delivery.

Partially offsetting these operational benefits were higher SG&A expenses for investments in sales, marketing, IT, infrastructure and increased compliance expenses to support our growing business. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, our top five and top 10 client concentrations remained largely flat at 40% and 59%, respectively, of overall revenue. Our client base remains stable as yet one new client entered our top 10 client list. We have worked hard to diversify our client base over the last several years and are proud of the progress we have made. Switching to our verticals. Retail and e-commerce increased to 23.4% of first quarter revenue versus 21.3% in the prior year quarter. HealthTech increased to 11.9% of first quarter revenue versus 10.2% in the prior year quarter; and travel, transportation and logistics increased to 13.5% of first quarter revenue versus 13% in the prior year quarter.

Conversely, our exposure to telecommunications vertical decreased to 16.8% of quarterly revenue versus 17.3% in the prior year quarter. Additionally, FinTech decreased to 14.8% of revenue for the quarter versus 19.9% in the prior year quarter, impacted by the changing landscape for crypto and new economy investment platform plants [ph]. Net cash generated from operations increased to $8.7 million for the quarter compared to $5.6 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to stronger operating results. Our DSOs were 67 days, up four days sequentially. Several larger client payments were received shortly after the quarter ended and negatively impacted our DSOs at the end of the first quarter. Despite this, we continue to be below industry average.

Capital expenditures were $2.1 million or 1.6% of revenue in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 versus $3.6 million or 2.8% of revenue in the prior year quarter, and we continue to utilize our available capacity following the bills completed during the pandemic. The investment we did make in CapEx in the quarter was used predominantly for seat utilization of previously built out capacity. Free cash flow increased to $6.6 million in the current quarter compared to $2.0 million in the prior year quarter as we converted nearly half of adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow. This is the highest level of free cash flow IBEX has generated in the first quarter of our fiscal year. We ended the first quarter with $62 million in cash, up from $57.4 million as of June 2023, mostly driven by strong cash conversion of operating profits during the quarter.

Net cash improved to $61.1 million from $56.4 million as of June 2023. The borrowing availability under our revolving credit facilities increased to $72.6 million at September 2023 compared to $71.9 million as of June 2022. During the quarter on September 18, we announced a share repurchase program authorizing up to repurchase up to $30 million worth of shares. In the first quarter, we purchased – we repurchased 134,000 shares for $2 million for fiscal year-to-date through November 8, we have repurchased over 400,000 shares. Looking forward to the remainder of 2024, we're confident in the resiliency of our business, supported by the client diversification and strategic vertical expansions we built over the preceding years. As a result of our strong start to the year, we remain confident in our execution, which is reinforced by our reiteration of prior guidance and our share repurchase program.

We believe our recent client wins and strength of our pipeline will return us to growth later in the year and position us well as we head into fiscal year 2025. I joined IBEX as I was excited about the diversity of clients convertible markets we serve, the strong balance sheet and positive cash flow, strength of our management team and employees and our ability to win market share to grow our business. As I have now been here for almost three months, I can say that I have not been disappointed in any of the assumptions I made about IBEX prior to joining the team. I'm certainly excited about our future and where we're headed. With that, Bob, I'll now take questions. Operator, please open the line.

