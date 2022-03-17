U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,396.35
    +38.49 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,329.84
    +266.74 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,560.67
    +124.11 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,056.40
    +25.68 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.30
    +7.26 (+7.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.50
    +35.30 (+1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    +0.84 (+3.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1133
    +0.0098 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1670
    -0.0210 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3169
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4290
    -0.3290 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,779.64
    +301.19 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.10
    -1.17 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

IBEX Reports Results for the Second Quarter and the Six Months Ended January 31, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IBEX Technologies Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IBT
IBEX Technologies Inc.
IBEX Technologies Inc.

MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Technologies Inc. (“IBEX” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: IBT) today reported its financial results for the six months ended January 31, 2022.

“We are pleased with the continued growth driven by strong sales of heparinase-based products,” said Paul Baehr, IBEX President & CEO “and with the continued strengthening of the Company’s balance sheet. We foresee the trend to continue for the balance of the fiscal year.”

Note: All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2021 and the accompanying notes and the related management’s discussion and analysis can be found on the Company’s website at www.ibex.ca or under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2022

Revenues for the quarter ended January 31, 2022 totaled a record high of $1,832,038, up 40% from $1,312,915 in the same period of the prior year.

Net expenses totaled $1,426,569 up $362,159 vs $1,064,410 compared to the same period a year ago, due mainly to an increase in SG&A and R&D, offset by a positive foreign exchange variance.

The increase in revenues, partially offset by an increase in expenses, led to the Company recording an EBITDA of $495,783 versus $347,891 in the same period a year ago.

It should be noted that “EBITDA” (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & Amortization) is not a performance measure defined by IFRS, but we, as well as investors and analysts, consider that this performance measure facilitates the evaluation of our ongoing operations and our ability to generate cash flows to fund our cash requirements, including our capital expenditures program. Note that our definition of this measure may differ from the ones used by other public corporations.

EBITDA for the three months ended

January 31,
2022

January 31,
2021

Net earnings

$405,469

$248,505

Depreciation of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

$35,932

$42,638

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

$52,746

$51,100

Interest – Net

$1,636

$5,595

Income tax expense

-

$53

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization

$495,783

$347,891

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022

Revenues for the six months ended January 31, 2022 of $3,613,239 were up $1,135,666 as compared to $2,477,573 in the same period of the prior year. The increase in revenues is due to a combination of COVID driven increases in the use of heparinase I, and changes in quarterly purchasing patterns on the part of several of our major customers.

Net Expenses at $2,543,210 were up $464,208, mainly due to higher cost of sales, R&D and SG&A expenses, offset by a positive foreign exchange impact. The lack of subsidies this year versus last year also led to higher expenses.

This resulted in the Company recording net earnings of $1,070,029 compared to net earnings of $398,571 for the same period year ago.

The Company recorded EBITDA of $1,258,995 vs. $549,321 in the same period year ago, explained by the above.

Financial Summary for the six months ended

January 31,
2022

January 31,
2021

Revenues

$3,613,239

$2,477,573

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization (EBITDA)

$1,258,995

$594,321

Depreciation of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

79,313

$92,606

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

$105,039

$97,028

Net earnings

$1,070,029

$398,571

Earnings per share

0.04

0.02

EBITDA for the six months ended

January 31,
2022

January 31,
2021

Net earnings

$1,070,029

$398,571

Depreciation of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

$79,313

$92,606

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

$105,039

$97,028

Interest - Net

$4,614

$10,069

Income tax refund

-

($3,953

)

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

$1,258,995

$594,321

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $1,775,863 during the six months ended January 31, 2022 as compared to the year ended July 31, 2021. Net working capital increased by $1,211,513 during the six months ended January 31, 2022 as compared to the year ended July 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Summary as at

January 31,
2022

July 31,
2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$6,209,764

$4,433,901

Net working capital

$5,942,847

$4,731,334

Outstanding shares at report date (common shares)

24,823,244

24,823,244

LOOKING FORWARD

As always, the future financial results of the Company are difficult to predict as the Company’s customers have significant variations in their purchasing patterns, as it has been illustrated in the quarterly results over the past few years. The impact of COVID-19 adds further uncertainty as it is possible that some of our customers have increased their inventories over supply-chain concerns.

The Company continues to support a number of our customers who are developing of new clinical devices which contain an IBEX enzyme. Some of these may result in additional revenues in calendar 2022. However, as with all developmental projects, we cannot give assurances that any of these customer-driven projects will come to market and produce significant revenues.

We are continuing with our development of DiaMaze® (diamine oxidase). DiaMaze® is an enzyme targeted to persons suffering from histamine intolerance and will be marketed as a nutraceutical. While we continue to make good progress, development of this product relies on a number of third-party suppliers whose deliverables have been slower than expected owing to COVID-19 constraints.

ABOUT IBEX

IBEX manufactures and markets proteins for biomedical use through its wholly owned subsidiary IBEX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Montréal, QC). IBEX Pharmaceuticals also manufactures and markets a series of arthritis assays, which are widely used in osteoarthritis research.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.ibex.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

All of the statements contained in this news release, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, are forward-looking statements. Such statements, as they are based on the current assessment or expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown. Some examples of known risks are: the impact of general economic conditions, general conditions in the pharmaceutical industry, changes in the regulatory environment in the jurisdictions in which IBEX does business, stock market volatility, fluctuations in costs, and changes to the competitive environment due to consolidation or otherwise. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in the forward-looking statements. IBEX disclaims any intention or obligation to update these statements, except if required by applicable laws.

In addition to the risk factors identified above, IBEX is, and has been in the past, heavily reliant on three products and five customers, the loss of any of which could have a material effect on its profitability.

Contact:

Paul Baehr
President & CEO
IBEX Technologies Inc.
514-344-4004 x 143


Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

    Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the United States had stoked "disgusting" Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees. "It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Medvedev said.

  • Is This 1 Element a Red Flag for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the year with plenty of good news. So far, more than 35 countries have authorized the biotech company's very first product -- its coronavirus vaccine. Novavax has shipped its product to various areas, such as the European Union.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Buy ‘oversold tech stocks,’ especially Apple: Analyst

    After a volatile start to the year, many technology stocks have become significantly cheaper — and it's time to start scooping up shares, according to at least one analyst.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • JPMorgan Processed Russia Bond Payments, Sent Money to Citi

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has processed funds that were earmarked for interest payments due on dollar bonds issued by the Russian government and sent the money on to Citigroup Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones t

  • Rivian can't sell its vehicles directly to Georgia customers. It isn't happy about it.

    Georgia law stipulates automakers must use franchise dealerships to sell vehicles to customers. Most electric vehicle manufacturers, including Rivian, have a direct sales business model.

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2022 Q2 Quarterly Report

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended January 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's websi

  • Space tourism industry is ‘really in a major transformation’: expert

    George Nield, Commercial Space Technologies, LLC President, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on commercial space travel, the upcoming Blue Origin space flight, and the benefits of private companies investing in the sciences behind space flight.

  • Russians have up to $213 billion stashed offshore in Swiss banks

    Switzerland's secretive banks hold up to $213 billion of Russian wealth, the country's financial industry association estimates, as sanctions on Russia give a rare glimpse inside Swiss vaults. The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) estimated that the banks hold between 150 billion and 200 billion Swiss francs ($213 billion) of Russian client money in offshore accounts. This indicates that the extent of wealthy Russians' business with banks in Switzerland, the world's biggest centre for offshore wealth, is far more extensive than the on-balance sheet exposures several of its financial firms have begun to detail.

  • 4 Numbers That Make Ocugen an Extremely Risky Buy

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), though, does not appear to be worth the gamble. The biopharmaceutical company's partnership with Bharat Biotech in developing Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine, had Ocugen investors hopeful for future profits following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In the meantime, Ocugen's business is accumulating losses and burning through money.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is considered by some to be the world's leading semiconductor company. Its GPUs power applications in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and data centers, and its massive growth has sent the stock price to record highs. Currently, Nvidia sells for a P/E ratio of around 60.

  • Short sellers bet against energy stocks amid oil volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova discusses short interest in energy stocks as oil prices rise.

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2022, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $144,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $214,000. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, have no income limits for eligibility.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.