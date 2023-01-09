U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

IBFD Academic Chairman, Pasquale Pistone, appointed Hauser Global Faculty (NYU School of Law) Visiting Professor

International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD)
·2 min read
International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD)
International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD)

IBFD Academic Chairman appointed Hauser Global Faculty Visiting Professor

Prof. Pistone will be a lecturer on Tax Treaties and Comparative Tax Policy
Prof. Pistone will be a lecturer on Tax Treaties and Comparative Tax Policy

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are delighted to announce that, as of January 2023, top academic expert Prof. Dr Pasquale Pistone has been appointed as Visiting Global Professor of Law at Hauser Global Faculty (NYU School of Law).

As part of this prestigious appointment, Prof. Pistone will be a lecturer on Tax Treaties and Comparative Tax Policy Seminar courses, helping this leading institution enhance its academic programmes.

During the Spring Semester 2023, Prof. Pistone will be based in New York City in the United States, and he will be conducting research on the reform of international tax nexus in the framework of the works of the Tax Committee of the International Law Association.

“IBFD is extremely proud of its Academic Chairman, a true global ambassador and our strong linking pin with the academic world. We are very pleased that the Hauser Global Faculty has chosen to honour Prof. Pistone and we look forward to a fruitful relationship with this great university,” said IBFD CEO, Jan Maarten Slagter.

About Prof. Pistone
Prof. Pistone is the Academic Chairman of IBFD. He holds a Jean Monnet ad personam Chair in European Tax Law and Policy at WU Vienna University of Economics and Business (Austria) and is Full Professor of Tax Law at the University of Salerno (Italy).

His main fields of expertise are European and international tax law, in which he is regarded as a top academic expert throughout the world.

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

IBFD Academic
IBFD encourages academic excellence. It is our mission to stimulate the development of cross-border taxation and ensure the widest dissemination of tax knowledge. Our academic portfolio is key to achieving this goal. As the world’s leading think tank in international tax law, we engage in an extensive range of academic activities. We work closely with universities and scientific institutions around the world to advance expertise and excellence throughout the international tax community

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63dd1ef5-f3a4-4d45-9e6a-2127445e5203


