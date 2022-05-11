IBI Group Inc. Announces Results of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

U.S. markets closed

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held virtually on May 6, 2022.

The following seven nominees were elected as Directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes "For"

% For

Votes "Withheld"

% Withheld

Scott Stewart

29,817,369

99.92%

23,207

0.08%

David Thom

29,660,759

99.40%

179,811

0.60%

Michael Nobrega

27,573,252

92.40%

2,267,318

7.60%

John Reid

29,811,192

97.89%

629,378

2.11%

Claudia Krywiak

29,367,552

98.41%

473,018

1.59%

Paula Sinclair

29,207,852

97.88%

632,718

2.12%

Sharon Ranson

29,088,350

97.48%

752,220

2.52%

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results were as follows:

Votes "For"

% For

Votes "Withheld"

% Withheld

Total

28,659,587

95.55%

1,334,275

4.45%

29,993,862

The Corporation's approach to executive compensation (say on pay), as described in the Corporation's Management Information Circular, was accepted. The results were as follows:

Votes "For"

% For

Votes "Against"

% Against

Total

27,732,745

92.94%

2,107,825

7.06%

29,840,570


About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and nearly 3,400 professionals around the world. For almost 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

For additional information, please contact:

Stephen Taylor, CFO
IBI Group Inc.
55 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON M5V 2Y7
Tel: 416-596-1930
www.ibigroup.com


