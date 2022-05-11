IBI Group Inc. Announces Results of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held virtually on May 6, 2022.
The following seven nominees were elected as Directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes "For"
% For
Votes "Withheld"
% Withheld
Scott Stewart
29,817,369
99.92%
23,207
0.08%
David Thom
29,660,759
99.40%
179,811
0.60%
Michael Nobrega
27,573,252
92.40%
2,267,318
7.60%
John Reid
29,811,192
97.89%
629,378
2.11%
Claudia Krywiak
29,367,552
98.41%
473,018
1.59%
Paula Sinclair
29,207,852
97.88%
632,718
2.12%
Sharon Ranson
29,088,350
97.48%
752,220
2.52%
KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the Directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results were as follows:
Votes "For"
% For
Votes "Withheld"
% Withheld
Total
28,659,587
95.55%
1,334,275
4.45%
29,993,862
The Corporation's approach to executive compensation (say on pay), as described in the Corporation's Management Information Circular, was accepted. The results were as follows:
Votes "For"
% For
Votes "Against"
% Against
Total
27,732,745
92.94%
2,107,825
7.06%
29,840,570
About IBI Group Inc.
IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and nearly 3,400 professionals around the world. For almost 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.
For additional information, please contact:
Stephen Taylor, CFO
IBI Group Inc.
55 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON M5V 2Y7
Tel: 416-596-1930
www.ibigroup.com