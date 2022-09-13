U.S. markets closed

IBJI Welcomes Five New Physicians with Multiple Specialties

·3 min read

DES PLAINES, Ill., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in the United States, is excited to announce the addition of five new orthopedic specialists who are experts in their field. We are proud to welcome to our practice:

Illinois Bone &amp; Joint Institute Logo (PRNewsfoto/Illinois Bone &amp; Joint Institute)
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Logo (PRNewsfoto/Illinois Bone & Joint Institute)

Podiatric Foot and Ankle Surgeon Austin Chinn, DPM

Spine Surgeon Michael Chioffe, MD

Shoulder & Elbow/Hand Surgeon Ryan E. Harold, MD

Arthroscopic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Physician Kevin R. Hayek, MD

Interventional Pain Management Physician Daniel J. Levin, MD

Austin Chinn, DPM

Austin Chinn, DPM is a podiatric surgeon trained in all aspects of foot and ankle medicine and surgery. He has expertise in sports medicine, trauma, nerve procedures, ankle replacement, reconstructive surgery, and diabetic limb salvage and wound care.

He specializes in both nonsurgical and surgical care for patients with active lifestyles, and he is dedicated to keeping each patient performing at their best.

He practices at the IBJI Doctors' Offices in Bourbonnais and Watseka.

Michael Chioffe, MD

Michael Chioffe, MD is a fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon who specializes in the treatment of spinal disorders such as disc herniations, spinal stenosis, fractures, instability (slipped discs), and degeneration (arthritis).

Dr. Chioffe believes in patient-centered care and creates individual treatment plans for his patients, starting with nonoperative measures. If surgery is necessary, he employs the latest technologies using computerized navigation to ensure the best minimally invasive outcomes for his patients.

He practices at the IBJI Doctors' Offices in Chicago-Avondale and Chicago-Lakeview West.

Ryan E. Harold, MD

Ryan E. Harold, MD is an orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in shoulder & elbow, and hand surgery.

He specializes in shoulder and elbow conditions including rotator cuff tears, shoulder arthritis, elbow fractures, and elbow dislocations, and developed expertise in minimally invasive arthroscopic shoulder surgery, shoulder replacement surgery, complex shoulder reconstruction, and elbow replacement surgery.

He also specializes in hand conditions, including arthritis, fractures, nerve, tendon, and artery injuries.

He practices at the IBJI Doctors' Offices in Glenview, Bannockburn, and Morton Grove.

Kevin R. Hayek, MD

Kevin R. Hayek, MD is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon with expertise in arthroscopic surgery and sports medicine.

Dr. Hayek specializes in arthroscopic surgery of the hip, shoulder, and knee, including ACL reconstruction, meniscal repair, hip labral repair, complex rotator cuff repair, and more. He also specializes in hip, knee, and shoulder reconstruction.

During his fellowship, he provided medical coverage for the University of Chicago Maroons collegiate athletics and the Concordia University Chicago Football Team.

He practices at the IBJI Doctors' Office in Norwood Park.

Daniel J. Levin, MD

Daniel J. Levin, MD is double board-certified in anesthesiology and pain management. He determines the underlying cause of his patients' pain and tailors treatment plans to fit both their disease processes and needs to improve comfort, functionality, and quality of life.

He utilizes a multimodal approach, including minimally invasive injections and procedures, medications, and physical therapy.

He practices at the IBJI Doctors' Offices in Gurnee, Lake Bluff, and Libertyville.

Request an appointment with these doctors by visiting ibji.com.

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) is the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibji-welcomes-five-new-physicians-with-multiple-specialties-301623716.html

SOURCE Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

