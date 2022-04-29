U.S. markets closed

iBLUE Electric Truck to be previewed at AFMA conference

·1 min read

SYDNEYApril 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in Australia, the iBLUE Electric Truck will be publicly displayed at the upcoming Australasian Fleet Management Association (AFMA) conference to be held at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse in Sydney on May 3-4.

The iBLUE Electric truck is a game changer for the light duty truck market. The market has grown significantly since Covid with increased ecommerce activity. In addition, companies are becoming more serious with regards to reducing their carbon emissions and this truck can have an immediate impact. Whilst light at 4.5T/6T dual GVM and 2.5T tare weight, it has the power and capacity to reliably compete head to head with a diesel equivalent.

The iBLUE Electric Truck will be distributed in Australia by Foton Mobility. Neil Wang, CEO of Foton Mobility stated "the first batch of right hand drive trucks will be delivered to customers around the end of July. We expect to have more than 100 trucks arrive in Australia before the end of the calendar year".

The iBLUE has a 5 year 200,000 km warranty to back it up. No truck licence is required to drive it (at 4.5T GVM).

The model on display at the AFMA conference is a left hand demonstrator model.

-ends-

About Foton Mobility

Foton Mobility is an Australian distributor of new energy commercial vehicles. Foton Mobility sources the best overseas technology to lead the zero emissions transport revolution in Australia. To date they have commenced distribution of Hydrogen city buses and Electric trucks. Foton Mobility is 100% Australian owned and operated. For more information please visit www.fotonmobility.com.au and www.iBLUEtruck.com.au

SOURCE Foton Mobility

