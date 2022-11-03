U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,736.58
    -23.11 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,037.55
    -110.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,445.35
    -79.45 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.95
    -4.19 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.66
    -1.34 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.20
    -17.80 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.43
    -0.16 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9782
    -0.0037 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1300
    +0.0710 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1213
    -0.0179 (-1.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8390
    +0.1370 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,292.84
    -133.04 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.66
    -2.02 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.40
    +14.26 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

IBM Canada announces robots, AI avatars, and more than 300 industry leaders and researchers will speak this month at WeaveSphere, Canada's preeminent technology innovation conference

·4 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, IBM's Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS) announced its speaker roster and media interview availability for WeaveSphere, Canada's preeminent technology innovation conference hosted at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre November 15-17, 2022.

Keynote speakers include Dr. William Barry, an artificial intelligence (AI) ethicist whose robot and avatar teaching assistants will join him on stage for the first ever keynote delivered by a human and three AI "beings." Professor Gillian Hadfield, director of the Schwartz Reisman Institute for Technology and Society, will discuss regulating the safety, security, and responsibility of technology through the lens of policy design. Marcel Mitran, IBM Fellow, IBM Master Inventor and the CTO for Cloud Platform for zSystems and LinuxONE, will discuss thinking differently about technology and the impacts of responsible computing.

WeaveSphere is an experiential space for academics, developers, and industry partners to co-create technology solutions that solve challenges facing our world today and in the future. It is a multi-day conference that facilitates knowledge sharing by curating learning and collaboration opportunities designed to integrate diverse perspectives and realize ideas and opportunities.

In addition to the three keynote speakers, 11 featured speakers from organizations including Unity, MMH Technology Group, Ontario Brain Institute, Yahoo Finance, Fuel Media, IBM, Ocean Falls Blockchain and Clearco will share their thoughts on how innovation can solve real-world problems.

As one of the most revered technology and innovation conferences in North America, WeaveSphere attracts more than 1,000 attendees and offers:

  • 170+ industry speakers

  • 155+ university speakers

  • 25 workshops

  • 55 exhibits

  • Insights from internationally recognized research

  • A start-up pitch competition where one company will take home a $50,000 prize

WeaveSphere 2022 educates and explores 18 emerging streams of technology including AgTech, AI & Robotics, Blockchain, Crypto & NFTs, EnergyTech, Cloud, EduTech, eSport & Gaming, FinTech, Web3 & The Metaverse, HealthTech, NeuroTech, Privacy & Security, SpaceTech, Quantum Computing, RetailTech & eCommerce, Software Engineering, IoT and Data.

"Now, more than ever, technology is creating the security, stability and resiliency people and businesses need to solve the problems of today and secure a position of strength for the future," says Marcellus Mindel, Head of Advanced Studies, IBM Canada Lab. "Across the globe, individuals and businesses are embracing a data-driven approach to decision making and partnerships that enable the change and growth our world needs." Mindel goes on to say, "WeaveSphere brings the brightest minds in academia, development and industry together to apply their knowledge, share ideas and have meaningful conversations that often become the impetus for transformative technology that solves problems today and tomorrow."

For more than 30 years, IBM Canada has fostered a robust academic community in computer science and software engineering including an ongoing relationship with York University. In 2020 York launched SAVY - York's Student Virtual Assistant, a partnership with IBM Canada using the IBM Watson platform. In 2021 SAVY won the Canadian University Council of Chief Information Officers (CUCCIO) Innovation award and the Gartner Eye on Innovation award for higher education. Since the launch of SAVY, 35,000 students have had more than 83,000 conversations about more than 500 York-related topics.  As a partner with IBM Canada, York will send more than 200 students to the WeaveSphere conference this year.

"The learning pathways and collaboration opportunities with academics and industry is vital to the development of our students," says J.J. McMurtry, Dean, Faculty of Liberal Arts & Professional Studies (LA&PS), York University. "The ideas and possibilities students have exposure to, and the relationships they make, enrich their learning experience and create bridges into limitless career paths." McMurtry adds, "Technology-focused curriculum is now at the very epicenter of almost all learning experiences, and by encouraging students to think collaboratively and apply an enterprise design thinking lens to problem solving, WeaveSphere offers a distinct growth opportunity that curates very real outcomes."

In its 32nd year, WeaveSphere is a collaboration between IBM Canada's academic and research technology conference (previously called CASCON) and Evoke Canada's industry-focused developer conference. In 2019 the organizations merged to pursue the mission of connecting industry professionals with academia, developers, and students.

SOURCE WeaveSphere

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c8814.html

Recommended Stories

  • The biggest iPhone factory in the world just got locked down, but some workers managed to escape days ago

    The factory employs 200,000 people, earning it the nickname “iPhone city."

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

    Currently, of a group of 37 Wall Street analysts who follow CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) the lowest price target among them is $193 per share, which implies 25% upside from the current price. Similarly, within in a group of 42 Wall Street analysts who follow Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), the lowest price target is $255 per share, which implies nearly 13% upside from the current price. In both cases, Wall Street analysts are effectively saying there is no downside for shareholders.

  • What Went Wrong With Roku's Earnings?

    Today's video focuses on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and some bearish and bullish highlights from its recent earnings. Roku's revenue did grow 12% year over year during a time when other advertising giants are seeing a yearly decline, but unfortunately the outlook was weak.

  • Alibaba Cloud rolls out more than 300 AI models via new open source platform

    Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology backbone of Alibaba Group Holding, on Thursday launched an open-source Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform with more than 300 ready-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) models. At the company's cloud unit annual conference that opened Thursday, Alibaba said its ModelScope platform of AI models is available to global developers and researchers. The models cover various fields from computer vision to natural language processing. The move marks the latest effort

  • Micron Ships Latest DRAM Chip To Smartphone Partners; Hiroshima Plant To Mass Produce Chips

    Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU) shipped qualification samples of its 1β (1-beta) DRAM technology to select smartphone manufacturers and chipset partners. Micron accomplished commercialization readiness with the most advanced DRAM technology node. Micron debuted its next generation of process technology on its low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) mobile memory, delivering top speed grades of 8.5 gigabits (Gb) per second. Also Read: Micron Will Get Pricier With Improving DRAM Fundamentals,

  • The New Apple TV 4K Is Cheaper, Faster, and Perfect For Your Living Room

    The brand-new third-generation Apple TV 4K will officially launch on Nov. 4, but I've spent five days using the $149.99 Wi-Fi + Ethernet model. It's powered by a faster and more efficient processor built in-house by Apple , boosts the storage, and engineers the internal components. The latest generation Apple TV 4K doesn't diverge that far from the previous generation.

  • T-Mobile will start charging a $35 fee on all new activations and upgrades

    T-Mobile may be joining rivals Verizon and AT&T by introducing an $35 charge for all new postpaid activations and upgrades,

  • Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet's Earnings: 4 Things That Stood Out

    Though some big advertisers and cloud customers are pulling back on spending, the tech giants remain eager to invest.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists

    Aliens could get in touch tomorrow and we must know what to say to them, scientists have warned, as they launched a new research hub to prepare humanity for first contact.

  • Billionaire tech investor calls programmers 'the most scarce commodity on the planet'

    Amid the hiring freezes or job cuts at tech firms, one billionaire tech investor says software programmers are still a "scarce commodity."

  • 26-year-old Titanic mystery finally solved by divers

    After more than two decades, an RMS Titanic mystery has been solved. Divers found that the "blip" recorded on sonar in 1998 is a dense ecosystem nearly 3,000 meters deep.

  • The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Might Have Turnkey Stage 1 and 2 Upgrades

    Dodge is digging its heels in over the upcoming Charger Daytona SRT Concept with three possible powertrains that increase the fully-electric coupe’s output in stages. Dodge seems fixated on the idea that tuning culture and hot-rodding will, in fact, survive the EV transition, so each of the Charger Daytona SRT’s powertrains will feature two performance upgrades that unlock by using a “crystal” key, which plugs into the EV’s dashboard.

  • China's rising star in smartphone 5G chips sees silver lining in weak consumer market

    Unisoc, China's largest fabless chip company in the mobile phone processor market, sees a bright future for its 5G chips despite weakening consumer demand for smartphones, the company's chairman said. Demand for 5G smartphones will be strong over the next three years, providing a market opportunity for Unisoc, Wu Shengwu, chairman of Unisoc Technology Co, said at the Semicon China executive summit in Shanghai on Tuesday. Over the past two years, Unisoc has emerged as a key player in providing sm

  • NASA's first test of its next-generation heat shield is delayed until at least November 9th

    Tomorrow's interplanetary landing craft won't be stuck behind today's ablative tiles. NASA has something better in mind -- something inflatable.

  • Analyst Report: T-Mobile US Inc

    T-Mobile US is a facilities-based wireless telephone carrier. The company is the result of the merger of Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile U.S. wireless division with small regional wireless carrier MetroPCS on April 30, 2013. T-Mobile acquired Sprint on April 1, 2020. The company offers national wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses in the U.S, and simple no-contract service plans.

  • Why One Firm Thinks It Might Be Time to Start Buying Software Stocks

    Macquarie launches coverage of enterprise software companies—among its picks, ServiceNow and Salesforce.

  • SpaceX Launches Falcon Heavy Rocket for First Time Since 2019

    A Falcon Heavy rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 1, marking its first flight in more than three years.The launch was the fourth takeoff for the Falcon Heavy and saw it fitted with three Falcon 9 boosters, reports said. The rocket hoisted satellites for the US military and then achieved side-by-side booster landings back near the launchpad.The first Falcon Heavy launched SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s red Tesla convertible into orbit in 2018, while the next two Heavy launches, both taking place in 2019, carried satellites.Video by Florida resident John M Curry from Peacock Beach shows the Falcon Heavy launch at nearby Cape Canaveral. Footage also shows side boosters landing at Cape Canaveral. Credit: John M Curry via Storyful

  • Elon Musk says Twitter Blue will cost $8 and be required for verification

    Big changes are coming to Twitter Blue.

  • Making daylight saving permanent could drastically reduce deer collisions, study finds

    Drivers would hit and kill 37,000 fewer deer each year if the United States stuck to daylight saving time year-round, according to estimates in a new study