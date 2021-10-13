U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

IBM Commits to Skill 30 Million People Globally by 2030

·5 min read
In this article:
The company announces more than 170 new partnerships and program expansions in more than 30 countries across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today unveiled a groundbreaking commitment and global plan to provide 30 million people of all ages with new skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow by 2030. To achieve this goal, IBM is announcing a clear roadmap with more than 170 new academic and industry partnerships. The effort will leverage IBM's existing programs and career building platforms to expand access to education and in-demand technical roles.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)
IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

"Talent is everywhere; training opportunities are not," said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO. "This is why we must take big and bold steps to expand access to digital skills and employment opportunities so that more people – regardless of their background – can take advantage of the digital economy. Today, IBM commits to providing 30 million people with new skills by 2030. This will help democratize opportunity, fill the growing skills gap, and give new generations of workers the tools they need to build a better future for themselves and society."

The difficulty employers worldwide face in finding skilled workers poses a significant hurdle to economic growth. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), closing the global skills gap could add US$11.5 trillion to global GDP by 2028. To help do so, according to the WEF, the public and private sectors need to collaborate on education and training that keeps pace with market demands, demographic changes, and technology progress.

A Program for Everyone

With diverse offerings and an adaptable approach, IBM's education portfolio strives to be unique and effective, reflecting IBM's understanding that a one-size-fits-all approach simply does not work when it comes to education. IBM's programs range from technical education for teens at brick-and-mortar public schools and universities, and extend to paid, on-site IBM internships and apprenticeships. The company's skills and education programs also pair IBM mentorships with learners, and provide no-charge, customizable online curricula to aspiring professionals.

IBM's plan to educate 30 million people relies on its broad combinations of programs, and includes collaborations with universities and key government entities -- including employment agencies. Partnerships extend to NGOs as well, particularly those that focus on groups such as underserved youth, women, and military veterans. In general, IBM's efforts mobilize the private sector across the globe to open and expand opportunity pathways for underrepresented and historically disadvantaged communities.

Examples include:

  • In the United States, IBM will expand partnerships with several new partners, including Workforce Development Inc, National Association for Community College Entrepreneurships (NACCE), and OHUB, to offer training on the IBM SkillsBuild platform to successfully upskill, reskill, and best prepare the workforce for the future of work.

  • In India, IBM collaborates with Haryana State Board of Technical Education, and Uttar Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), to upskill youth from across the country.

  • In Japan, IBM partners with Osaka Municipal Government and Osaka Roudou Kyokai (NPO) to offer SkillsBuild for Job Seekers in Osaka Prefecture, helping them to obtain IT skills and earn tech-related jobs. IBM's curricula include introductions to AI and cloud computing, particularly for positions like help desk specialist, web developer, and data analyst.

  • In Latin America, IBM is partnering with Junior Achievement Americas to provide IBM SkillsBuild and IBM mentors to train women for web development and programming careers.

  • In Spain, IBM has partnered with Agencia para el Empleo del Ayuntamiento de Madrid (Madrid Council Employment Agency) to provide unemployed individuals with technical and professional skills through IBM SkillsBuild. Some of the courses will include: interpersonal skills, client engagement, web development and cybersecurity.

  • In Hong Kong, IBM partnered with Vocational Training Council (VTC), the largest vocational and professional education and training provider for learners of all ages, to include IBM SkillsBuild as part of their core learning on tech-related skills.

  • In Nigeria, IBM partnered with Coca-Cola HBC to skill youth on workplace readiness skills and interpersonal skills.

  • In Sweden, IBM is working with War Child to provide STEM career readiness for women who have escaped war.

Said Martin Sundblad, Research Manager and Co-Lead, European Skills Practice at IDC, "The digital transformation has come to a point where it reaches into all processes, functions and job roles across enterprises and organizations, and the need for training becomes imperative for societies to adapt. Digital skills development, albeit in different scale and form, is now required throughout the education system, in most business functions, and within the IT professional community in order not to jeopardize the investments made. The IBM program has the size and reach that will support this transition."

Learn more about this commitment, and the stories of IBM skilling programs and participants, by going here.

About IBM & Education

IBM's longstanding commitment to education has long been core to its corporate social responsibility initiatives. Ten years ago, IBM launched its P-TECH program, a revolutionary public education model designed to address the high-tech skills gap. Additionally, the company has created upskilling and reskilling programs for community members in every stage of their learning journeys. These teach technical skills for job roles that involve cybersecurity, quantum computing, cognitive AI, design thinking, and digital marketing. They also offer and human-centered professional workplace proficiencies for resume building, collaboration, presentation, time management – even mindfulness. IBM offers these with a mix of hands-on and virtual programs to reach people wherever they are globally.

Media Inquiries:

Ari Fishkind
IBM Media Relations
fishkind@us.ibm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-commits-to-skill-30-million-people-globally-by-2030-301398926.html

SOURCE IBM

