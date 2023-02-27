U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

IBM Consulting launches new Japan Innovation Hub in Cebu City to meet rapidly growing business demand

·2 min read

CEBU CITY, Philippines, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) Consulting announced the expansion of its Client Innovation Center (CIC) with the launch of its second Japan Innovation Hub in Cebu City to meet the growing needs of Japanese clients for Business Continuity Plan (BCP) support, the increasing use of ISV/SasS, and the demand for more digital transformation professionals.

Launch of new IBM's Japan Innovation Hub in Cebu city
Launch of new IBM's Japan Innovation Hub in Cebu city

The Philippines is a strong market for human resource development, with the median age at 25.3 years, and a large number of digital transformation professionals with Japanese-language skill. According to GlobalData Plc, the ICT market in the Philippines is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of 8% to $20.6 billion by 2026, from $14.04 billion in 2021.

IBM Consulting's Cebu Japan Innovation Hub is built in the Philippines CIC, which has brought automation, analytics, and AI to serve more than 200 clients around the world with 24x7 operations since 2004. Philippines CIC supports 15 languages, including English, Mandarin and Japanese, and has been assisting Japanese clients with project delivery since 2016.

Building on IBM's deep technology knowledge and an over decade-long of its Philippines CIC cross-industry expertise, the Japan Innovation hub in Cebu will be manned by Filipino talents skilled in data analytics, AI, hybrid cloud transformation, application management, supply chain, finance and procurement, to support IBM Consulting's Japanese clients in their digital transformation journey.

This new regional near-shore-location and off-shore-location digital transformation (DX) center was established in Cebu after other launches in China, India, and Manila. Cebu City has emerged as world's number one emerging outsourcing destination due to its talented pool of professionals.

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in semiconductors, AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Paranee Reymondon
External Relations Leader for IBM ASEANZK
Email: paranee@th.ibm.com

IBM Corporation logo.
IBM Corporation logo.

SOURCE IBM

