U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,316.50
    +16.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,621.00
    +96.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,944.50
    +81.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.90
    +13.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.50
    -7.90 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0250
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,097.36
    +1,354.38 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.86
    +38.57 (+4.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

New IBM Cybersecurity Hub to Help Asia Pacific Organizations Build Cyber Resiliency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IBM

- IBM Security Command Center in India represents significant investment in security incident response and training for organizations across APAC

- Asia was #1 most-targeted region for cyberattacks in 2021, according to IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, released today

- New Security Operations Center (SOC) part of IBM global network for helping clients around the world respond to cyber-attacks

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a multi-million dollar investment in its resources to help businesses prepare for and manage the growing threat of cyberattacks to organizations across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The centerpiece of this investment is the new IBM Security Command Center, the first of its kind in the region, for training cybersecurity response techniques through highly realistic, simulated cyberattacks – designed to prepare everyone from C-Suite through technical staff. The investment also includes a new Security Operation Center (SOC) which is part of IBM's vast network of existing global SOCs - providing 24X7 security response services to clients around the world.

The New IBM Security Command Center in Bengaluru, India trains businesses in the art of responding to cyberattacks. Credit: IBM
The New IBM Security Command Center in Bengaluru, India trains businesses in the art of responding to cyberattacks. Credit: IBM

According to new IBM global analysis released today, Asia is now the #1 most targeted region for cyberattacks – representing 26% of attacks analysed in 2021.1 The data reveals a significant regional shift compared to the past decade of the report, where North America and Europe have historically ranked as most-targeted. This trend signals a growing need for security investments amongst Asian organizations, particularly those in financial services and manufacturing, which were the most-targeted industries in the region. The new IBM cybersecurity centers will help address the most pressing need of the hour for organizations of all types, to accelerate their security strategies and align business priorities with a security-first approach.

Located at IBM offices at Embassy Golf Links in Bengaluru, India, the new facilities represent a strategic hub for IBM cybersecurity activities in the region, which also include IBM Managed Security Services, access to IBM's team of incident response experts, as well as IBM Consulting, IBM Research, IBM India Software Labs, and IBM Garage, a collaborative approach designed to fast-track innovation and drive meaningful, lasting transformation for clients.

"Preparing for a cyberattack is like fire-drill training. Everyone from executives through to contractors need to understand their own role in an emergency and reinforce the crucial response steps through practice," said Chris Hockings, IBM Security CTO for Asia Pacific. "The new IBM Security Command Center is the first in Asia Pacific enabled to train the entire business in the art of response to a cyberattack event, further enhanced by the real-time experience of our security experts based in the adjoining global Security Operations Center. With Asia Pacific's enormous growth, diversity, and role in global supply chain, these capabilities can be a real game changer for helping customers face growing threats in the region."

Capabilities of the IBM Security Command Center

The highly realistic, immersive training simulations offered in the new IBM Security Command Center in Bengaluru leverage industry-leading audio and visual effects as well as live malware, ransomware and other real-world hacker tools. IBM designed the simulations after emergency and disaster response training models, in consultation with dozens of experts from different industries including emergency medical responders, active duty military officers and its incident response experts. The IBM Security Command Center in Bengaluru can deliver customized experiences and workshops - including virtually - that are tailored to organizations' unique security requirements and objectives, leveraging the IBM Cyber Range Design consulting team.

Some examples of the types of trainings available include:

  • Ox Response Challenge: Designed for the executive team to immerse a wide variety of stakeholders in a realistic "fusion team" environment in which players must figure out how to respond to a cyberattack as a team, across dimensions such as technical, legal and public relations.

  • Operation Red Escape: Giving participants the opportunity to flip roles, it puts them in the 'seat' of a real-world attacker as an elite member of a growing adversarial group and develop a cloud-based attack on a major corporation. This non-technical interactive scenario allows business leaders to see first-hand how adversaries carry-out common cyberattacks on organizations with real adversarial tools and techniques.

  • Cyber Wargame: In this hands-on scenario, participants uncover a cyber-attack lead by a cybercrime gang targeting a fictitious corporation. The Cyber Wargame tests the organization's incident response process, communication and problem solving by positioning technical and business teams in the middle of a cyber security incident to see how they would work together to resolve it.

Expanding IBM's Global Security Operation Center (SOC) Network

Adjacent to the new cyber range facility, IBM's new Security Operations Center (SOC) will provide Managed Security Services (MSS) to clients across the globe. With capacity for 600 security response operators, it is the second IBM SOC in Bengaluru, with the other SOC continuing to specifically serve regional Indian clients. The new SOC is part of IBM's vast global network of SOCs, which serve more than 2,000 clients around the world - managing more than 2 million endpoints and 150 billion potential security events per day. IBM's global SOC network now includes 9 locations such as Atlanta (U.S.,) Australia, Costa Rica, Japan, Poland, Saudi Arabia and more. It offers MSS investigation experts to assist with on-the-ground response, dedicated security experts with strong vertical expertise, personalized advisory services combined with a holistic approach to secure hybrid cloud environments. IBM's SOC model leverages AI, machine learning and automation, bringing together human expertise and advanced technologies to help respond with speed, efficiency and transparency.

2022 IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index Highlights

The 2022 IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index announced today unveiled the following insights regarding the threat landscape in Asia:

  • Financial services and manufacturing were the top attacked industries in Asia, representing nearly 60% of attacks studied.

  • Japan, Australia and India were the most-attacked countries in the region.

  • Top Attack Types: Server access attacks (20%) and ransomware (11%), Data theft (10%) were the top attack types observed in Asia.

  • Initial Infection Methods: Vulnerability exploitation and phishing tied for the top infection vector at Asian organizations in 2021, each representing 43% of attacks observed in the region.

  • Ransomware groups: REvil made up 33% of ransomware attacks analyzed, and Bitlocker, Nefilim, MedusaLocker and RagnarLocker were significant players as well

To view the full results, visit: http://ibm.biz/xforcethreatindex

About IBM Security

IBM Security offers one of the most advanced and integrated portfolios of enterprise security products and services. The portfolio, supported by world-renowned IBM Security X-Force® research, enables organizations to effectively manage risk and defend against emerging threats. IBM operates one of the world's broadest security research, development and delivery organizations, monitors 150 billion+ security events per day in more than 130 countries, and has been granted more than 10,000 security patents worldwide. For more information, please check www.ibm.com/security, follow @IBMSecurity on Twitter or visit the IBM Security Intelligence blog.

1 For purposes of this report, IBM considers Asia to include Australia, East and Southeast Asia, India, and the Pacific islands.

Media Contact – India/ISA
Vinay Krishnan, vinay.krishnan@in.ibm.com

Media Contact – Asia Pacific
Mehpara Khan, mehpara.khan@ibm.com

Media Contact – U.S.
Cassy Lalan, cllalan@us.ibm.com

The New IBM Security Command Center in Bengaluru, India trains businesses in the art of responding to cyberattacks. Credit: IBM
The New IBM Security Command Center in Bengaluru, India trains businesses in the art of responding to cyberattacks. Credit: IBM
The New IBM Security Command Center in Bengaluru, India trains businesses in the art of responding to cyberattacks. Credit: IBM
The New IBM Security Command Center in Bengaluru, India trains businesses in the art of responding to cyberattacks. Credit: IBM
The New IBM Security Command Center in Bengaluru, India trains businesses in the art of responding to cyberattacks. Credit: IBM
The New IBM Security Command Center in Bengaluru, India trains businesses in the art of responding to cyberattacks. Credit: IBM
IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)
IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ibm-cybersecurity-hub-to-help-asia-pacific-organizations-build-cyber-resiliency-301488055.html

SOURCE IBM

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c8097.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Virgin Galactic reports 750 spaceflight reservations on deck, scouts location for assembly facility

    “Demand through our direct sales channel is strong,” CEO Michael Colglazier told investors during the call. To date, the total amount of spaceflight reservations stands at about 750.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapActivision to

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanction

  • MercadoLibre Beats Revenue Estimates, Gains Market Share in Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. grew its revenue more than expected and gained market share in Brazil even as Asian players continue to strengthen their footprint in the company’s largest market. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wr

  • China Crackdown Risk Roars Back in Probe of Jack Ma’s Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- From Alibaba to Tencent, China’s largest companies are once again at the center of a market storm, spurred by speculation that Beijing is readying another assault on the world’s biggest internet arena.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapActivision to

  • Truth Social Surges Past Wordle On Apple App Store, DWAC Stock Leaps

    Former President Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' is the top download on Apple's App Store.

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 2/22: Cisco Systems, Walmart

    Jim Cramer says conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine crisis can drag on for months. Investors need to have a plan, a shopping list and cash to buy stocks on sale.

  • Trump Media Stock Climbs After Truth Social Media App Launches

    Shares of  Digital World Acquisition Corp. the special-purpose acquisition company that is merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, soared 10% on Tuesday, the day former President Donald Trump launched his new social media platform. The app, called Truth Social, went live in the U.S. Tuesday. Shares ended 10.2% higher, to $92.90, despite some users reporting glitches for the app, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

  • ‘I don’t expect l will live long enough to repay these loans.’ I’m 66 and retired, but still owe $70K in student loans. Can I get them canceled?

    Question: I’m 66 years old and retired and have $70,000 in student loan debt. My loan payments have been $0 a month because my Social Security is too low to warrant payments. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?

  • SoFi to buy Technisys, Volkswagen considering IPO for Porsche, AT&T shuts down 3G network

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down today's trending business headlines, involving SoFi, Technisys, Volkswagen, Porsche, and AT&T.