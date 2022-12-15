U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

IBM Gold Partner increases footprint in India to enhance its development, testing and customer service support arms

·2 min read

WATFORD, England, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peacock Engineering Ltd, specialists in managed cloud Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions, has opened its second operational facility in India, in a move to further enhance its product development, testing and client support services.

The new offices in India's IT hub, Pune, will work alongside its readily established Bangalore facility, which opened in 2013, to provide consultation, software programming and integration services.

The Indian offices will specialise in the development, testing and client support for its IBM Maximo, IBM Mobile and Fingertip technologies. Having the two facilities working side by side will see Peacock Engineering reinforce and strengthen its market position as a leading UK solutions provider in the EAM and Facility Management sectors.

A Gold Business Partner of IBM, suppling EAM technologies such as IBM Maximo, Peacock Engineering's new office in Pune is near to the IBM Center of Excellence, providing Peacock Engineering with access to experienced software development experts, as well as Pune's established graduate level workforce.

Peacock Engineering Ltd currently has 26 members of staff across its two Indian office locations, with plans for further onboarding over the coming months.

The Indian job market has a strong focus on science and technology. Thanks to the country's advanced knowledge of digital R&D, numerous multinational companies, including over 400 from EMEA countries, have located their technology arms to the region over the last few years.

Prashant Karamadi, CEO of Peacock Engineering Ltd in India, said: "Pune offers great potential to further enhance our service offering to our UK customer base. There is a huge talent pool in the region, with expertise in the software that we use to develop bespoke digital solutions. The move will build on the success we have seen over the last decade and will enable us to solidify our reputation as a class leading solutions provider in the UK EAM and FM sectors."

Alan Cambridge, CEO Peacock Engineering Ltd. added: "EAM solutions are more important than ever, whether you are managing your own premises or an FM looking after numerous sites simultaneously. A richer view of asset bases delivers a better state-of-play, enabling businesses to navigate complex and stressed supply chains more easily, ensuring stock and spare parts can be ordered in plenty of time. In turn, reducing downtime and ensuring businesses are working to capacity.

"The move to open a second facility, in Pune, will further enhance our product development and testing capabilities, ensuring our UK customers are receiving the latest innovations, and bespoke solutions, that meet and exceed their exact needs and requirements."

