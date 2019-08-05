IBM, Lenovo, Nokia, Vodafone launch a new blockchain network for supply chain management

Tech giant IBM has launched a new blockchain network with several big-name companies such as Lenovo, Nokia, and Vodafone joining as founding participants, according to an announcement Monday.

The network, dubbed “Trust Your Supplier (TYS),” aims to simplify supplier validation, onboarding, and life cycle information management. Multinational brewing company Anheuser-Busch InBev, pharma major GlaxoSmithKline, Cisco and Schneider Electric are other founding participants in the network.

The current methods of managing suppliers involve “cumbersome” manual processes, making it challenging to verify identities and track documents throughout the lifecycle of a supplier. By using blockchain technology, the companies aim to automate processes as well as reduce the risk of fraud and errors.

