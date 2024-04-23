IBM nearing a buyout deal for cloud software firm HashiCorp, source says

By Arsheeya Bajwa

(Reuters) - International Business Machines is nearing a deal to buy cloud software provider HashiCorp, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Hashicorp's stock surged 24%, giving it a market value of $6.1 billion.

A deal for HashiCorp could be finalised in the coming days, but it is still possible that the talks may not result in a transaction, according to the Wall Street Journal which first reported the possible acquisition.

HashiCorp did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

