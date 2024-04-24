IBM Nears Deal for HashiCorp at About $35 a Share

(Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. is nearing a deal to acquire software company HashiCorp Inc. for about $35 per share, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

IBM and HashiCorp could announce the deal as soon as Wednesday, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. IBM is set to report first quarter earnings for 2024 later on Wednesday.

HashiCorp shares, which jumped as much as 28% Tuesday on reports that IBM was in advanced talks to acquire the company, were trading at $29.27 per share at 12:49 p.m. in New York on Wednesday.

Representatives for IBM and HashiCorp declined to comment.

