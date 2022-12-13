U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.00
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,015.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,687.00
    -24.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,831.60
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.01
    +0.84 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.10
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.21 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    25.00
    +2.17 (+9.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2265
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6240
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,163.51
    +242.43 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.63
    +5.97 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,946.09
    +103.76 (+0.37%)
     

IBM and Rapidus Form Strategic Partnership to Build Advanced Semiconductor Technology and Ecosystem in Japan

·4 min read

Rapidus, a Newly-Formed Advanced Logic Foundry, Will Leverage IBM's Semiconductor R&D Leadership, Including 2 Nanometer Node Technology

TOKYO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Rapidus today announced a joint development partnership to advance logic scaling technology as part of Japan's initiatives to become a global leader in semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)
IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

Rapidus Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells advanced logic semiconductors, and was established with the endorsement of major Japanese companies. As part of this agreement, Rapidus and IBM will further develop IBM's breakthrough 2 nanometer (nm) node technology for implementation by Rapidus at its fab in Japan.

This work will leverage IBM's decades of expertise in semiconductor research and design. In 2021, IBM announced that it had developed the world's first 2 nm node chip, which is projected to achieve 45% better performance or 75% more energy efficiency than leading 7 nm chips. IBM has a long history of successful joint development partnerships with Japanese semiconductor manufacturers in advanced logic and memory technology, as well as Japanese equipment and material suppliers.

"It is my great pleasure to announce today that Rapidus has officially partnered with IBM for the joint development of 2 nm node technology," said Atsuyoshi Koike, President and CEO of Rapidus. "This is a long-desired international collaboration, truly essential for Japan to once again play a vital role in the semiconductor supply chain. I am fully confident that this collaboration will pave the way for our goal of contribution to the well-being of humanity through advanced logic semiconductors produced with technologies jointly developed with IBM."

"IBM is honored to be partnering with Rapidus on developing the next generation of semiconductor technologies and helping to position Japan as a leader in one of the world's most strategic technology areas," said Darío Gil, SVP and Director of Research at IBM. "This collaboration is critical to ensure a geographically balanced global supply chain of advanced semiconductors, built through a vibrant ecosystem of like-minded companies and nations."

As part of this agreement, Rapidus scientists and engineers will work alongside IBM Japan and IBM researchers at the Albany NanoTech Complex owned and operated by NY CREATES in Albany, New York – one of the world's most advanced semiconductor research facilities. Rapidus is the latest entity to join the Albany NanoTech Complex ecosystem, which includes IBM, Applied Materials, Samsung Electronics, Tokyo Electron, SCREEN, JSR, the State University of New York (SUNY), and others.

Rapidus is planning to deploy differentiated strategies in manufacturing, including automation and efficiency, to ensure speed to market and competitiveness. This 2 nm technology is intended to be market-leading and will be compatible with industry standard offerings. Rapidus expects to start mass-production of its 2 nm technology in the latter half of the 2020s.

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in semiconductors, AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

About Rapidus
Rapidus will contribute to the fulfillment, prosperity, and well-being of people's lives through semiconductors. We promote fab management with world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, collaborate with universities and research institutions to foster talents vital for semiconductor field, and further innovate toward a truly green society. Based on this corporate philosophy, we will establish new business schemes in cooperation with companies worldwide, develop and provide the world's best cycle time reduction services, and promote creation of new industries together with our customers.

Contact
Bethany Hill McCarthy
IBM Research
bethany@ibm.com

Kreab Tokyo
Keisuke Kirimoto
kkirimoto@kreab.com
Takano Okumoto
tokumoto@kreab.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-and-rapidus-form-strategic-partnership-to-build-advanced-semiconductor-technology-and-ecosystem-in-japan-301700972.html

SOURCE IBM

Recommended Stories

  • IBM (IBM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    IBM (IBM) closed the most recent trading day at $149.21, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session.

  • IBM partners with new Japanese chip maker, Rapidus, to make advanced chips

    IBM Corp said on Tuesday it is partnering with Rapidus, a newly formed chip maker backed by the Japanese government, to help it manufacture the most advanced chips currently available. The announcement comes as U.S.-China relations remain tense especially over chips, and Washington recently restricted Beijing's access to advanced semiconductor technology. Japan, which has long lost its lead on chip manufacturing, is now rushing to catch up and ensure its carmakers and information technology companies do not run short of the key component.

  • Top 15 Digital Transformation Companies in the US

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top 15 digital transformation companies in the U.S. For more companies, head on over to Top 5 Digital Transformation Companies in the U.S. Digital transformation is a diverse field and one that continues to evolve with time. As the name suggests, this sector simply involves […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Sold Off on Monday

    After enjoying a brief rally late last week on hopes that China's rolled-back zero-COVID policies might allow its economy to grow a bit faster -- and permit Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to produce a few more electric cars there as supply chains unsnarl -- Tesla stock hit a bump in the road today. The reason is a poll released by the international research data and analytics group YouGov. According to YouGov, Tesla is one of the most famous brands in the world today, with an astounding 97% of Americans surveyed having heard of Elon Musk's pioneering electric car company.

  • Rivian ‘doesn’t want two battlefronts’ after pulling from Mercedes-Europe deal: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian halting its electric van deal with Mercedes-Benz along with President Biden's plans to ram up EV production across the U.S.&nbsp;

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets WrapFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clash

  • ElectraMeccanica relocates headquarters from Canada to Mesa

    The decision to make Mesa the company's headquarters was made earlier this month and was one of the first moves made by new CEO Susan Docherty.

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Popped on Monday

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) shares closed out last week on a down note, as investors digested the details of the oil giant's latest "five-year plan": paying down debt, buying back stock, and allowing profits and cash flow to fall well below 2022 levels. You can thank the oil market for that. Oil prices popped Monday morning, with the cost of a barrel of WTI crude up 3.4% at $73.40 and Brent crude, the international benchmark, rising 2.8% to $78.19.

  • Thank China for plunging gasoline prices

    The single-biggest reason for falling oil and gas prices is China’s baffling COVID lockdowns.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’

    JPMorgan’s CEO warned of a prolonged energy crisis, while calling for a “Marshall Plan for energy” to combat oil and gas underinvestment.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • Flood of Russian Crude Heads to Asia After EU Ban Kicks In

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has all but ceased to be a supplier of crude oil to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluA European Union ban on imports of Russian crude by sea came into f

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Brent oil price could quickly top $90/bbl on Fed pivot, China demand recovery: BofA

    Lately, oil prices have been steadily declining due to fears that a weakening global economy would slash fuel demand, setting prices on track for a second consecutive quarterly fall. BofA forecasts Brent prices - trading at $75.95 a barrel on Monday morning - to average $100/bbl in 2023, driven also by a Chinese oil demand recovery on a post-COVID reopening and a drop in Russian supplies of about 1 million barrels per day (bpd) against the backdrop of European Union sanctions. China last week announced the most sweeping changes to its resolute anti-COVID regime since the pandemic began three years ago, loosening rules that curbed the spread of the virus but sparked protests and hobbled the world's second-largest economy.

  • Charting the S&P 500: Falling Short of an Upside Objective

    The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bending lower while the Chande indicator -- a momentum indicator that calculates the difference between the sum of recent gains and the sum of recent losses and then divides the result by the sum of all price movement over the same period -- at the bottom is starting to correct. Notice this same pattern from late summer -- certainly a red flag.

  • 11 Best Sectors To Invest In Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best sectors to invest in heading into 2023. If you want to see more of the top sectors to consider, check out 5 Best Sectors To Invest In Heading Into 2023. With a recession on the horizon, many investors are cautious when it comes to putting their money […]

  • Oil rises on U.S. supply concerns, hopes for returning China demand

    Oil prices rose for a second day on Tuesday as a key pipeline supplying the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer, remained shut and on expectations loosening COVID restrictions in China, the second-biggest user globally, will boost demand. Brent crude futures rose 64 cents, or 0.8%, to $78.63 per barrel by 0202 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 64 cents, or 0.9%, to $73.81. The closure of TC Energy Corp's Keystone Pipeline, which ships about 620,000 barrels-per-day of Canadian crude from Alberta to the United States, has tightened supplies and raised the prospect that inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub will decline.

  • Oil to average US$92 in 2023 as 'strong cycle' kicks in: RBC

    RBC admits its forecast may seem "lofty" after oil's recent decline, but says medium-term fundamentals are in place.

  • Here's Why AB InBev (BUD) Continues to Outpace Its Industry

    AB InBev (BUD) is poised for growth on the business momentum, premiumization, investment in its brands and accelerated digital transformation amid cost headwinds.