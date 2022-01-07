U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,677.03
    -19.02 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,231.66
    -4.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.90
    -144.96 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,179.81
    -26.56 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.52 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.19 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0065 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5500
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,582.22
    -1,606.39 (-3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.10
    +6.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

IBM reportedly shopping Watson Health just as healthcare gets hot

Ron Miller
·3 min read

IBM could be looking to sell the Watson Health division for a mere $1 billion, according to an Axios report. The question is why is IBM running away from the healthcare vertical just as it seems to be heating up, and for such a low price?

Just last month, Oracle spent $28 billion to buy digital health records company Cerner. Last spring, Microsoft spent close to $20 billion to buy Nuance, which is used heavily in the medical industry, boasting 10,000 healthcare customers. That's huge money, suggesting that enterprise companies are looking to embrace the healthcare vertical and willing to spend big bucks to do it.

IBM launched Watson Health in April 2015 to much fanfare. It was supposed to take Watson, IBM's artificial intelligence platform and put it to work on healthcare problems. The argument went something like this. Even the best doctor can't read all of the literature out there, but a computer can do it quickly, and could come up with suggested courses of action to augment the doctor's expertise and produce better outcomes.

It then did what IBM does when it focuses on something. It opened up a fancy headquarters in Cambridge in September that year. It also began announcing partnerships. It checked all the boxes partnering with the likes of CVS, Apple and Johnson and Johnson.

Then it started buying companies. The first acquisitions were medical data companies, Phytel and Explorys. That was part of a pattern. Next came $1 billion for Merge Healthcare, a company that would provide medical imaging data. Later it would make its most expensive purchase, Truven Health Analytics for $2.6 billion. In total it spent $4 billion, according to reports, which seems kind of modest now compared to what Oracle and Microsoft just spent, but it was a lot of money in 2015 and 2016 when it was gearing up.

All of this was about taking a data-centric approach to feed Watson Health's machine learning models. For whatever reason, it didn't really work as planned, but it was a big part of former CEO Ginni Rometty's plan to modernize the company by focusing on areas like cloud and AI.

Rometti was optimistic when she spoke to the Harvard Business Review in 2017:

"Our moon shot is bringing world-class health care to every corner of the world. Some of that is already happening. Watson is being trained by the best cancer centers in the world and then being rolled out across hundreds of hospitals in China and India. Some of those areas have just one oncologist for maybe 1,600 patients. People in those regions have had no chance of getting world-class health care. Now they can, with Watson as an oncology adviser assisting doctors with decision making. And this is just the start."

But Rometti left in 2019 and her replacement Arvind Krisna has different priorities. He told Axios that broad healthcare vision might have been too optimistic. That could explain why IBM is looking to get out, Holger Mueller, an analyst at Constellation Research tells me.

"IBM is really focussing on its hybrid cloud strategy. In the process it is trying to get rid of all assets that divert attention and capital, as well as carrying the risk of reputational damage. Watson Health certainly qualifies for all three, so it comes as no surprise that IBM may divest the unit," Mueller said.

While IBM will likely continue to pursue healthcare business in other ways across the company, even if it ends up dumping Watson Health, it would have to be considered a failed strategy after pouring so much money into it and getting so little back. Of course, it still qualifies as a rumor, even if it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see it come to pass.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Prices Back to Pre-Omicron Levels as Shell Gives Update on Buybacks

    Oil prices remained firmly above the $80 a barrel mark Friday after unrest in Kazakhstan, a major crude producer, triggered fears about possible supply problems. Separately Royal Dutch Shell, (ticker: RDSA) the Anglo-Dutch oil major, gave an update. The price of both Brent, the international benchmark, and West Texas Intermediate have jumped by about 6% this week, with the Kazakh situation adding to pre-existing worries about shutdowns in Libya, where daily output has fallen by nearly 50% since last year.

  • Where Will Cassava Sciences Be in 1 Year?

    First, the company produced strong results in clinical studies for its potential therapy for Alzheimer's disease (AD), Simufilam. The other reason is the result of Biogen, a competitor, receiving regulatory approval in the U.S. last year for its novel AD treatment -- the first such therapy approved for AD since 2003.

  • Lab Notes: NRx seeks patent for Covid-19 therapy; Baudax Bio raises $4.2M

    Philadelphia-area life sciences news this week includes updates on a company seeking a patent for its Covid-19 therapy, a private stock sale, and a Temple University spinout publishing its study findings on a potential treatment for NASH.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Omicron: U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments about vaccine mandate amid latest surge

    Dr. Tom Tsai, a senior fellow at the Harvard Global Health Institute and assistant professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss legal challenges to vaccine mandates, the coronavirus pandemic overall, and what living with the virus will look like.

  • Omicron: 'There is some very, very good news,' Northwell Health CEO says

    While the number of hospitalizations have ticked up, one hospital CEO explained how there is still some good news on the horizon.

  • 3 Can't-Miss Biotech Events Coming Up in 2022

    Here's why you'll want to keep both eyes open for upcoming announcements from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY), Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT), and Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX). Shares of Alnylam recently slipped around 15% overnight in response to a surprising clinical-trial flop for a drug it isn't even developing. Recently, BridgeBio Pharma told investors that people with heart damage caused by transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) who received acoramidis failed to outperform the placebo group on the six-minute walking test.

  • 23andMe doses patient in 1st clinical trial of its own cancer-fighting drug

    The company, which went public in a merger with billionaire Richard Branson's "blank check" company last year, is aiming its cancer immunotherapy drug at solid tumors.

  • Why Moderna Stock Was Sluggish on Friday

    The Supreme Court seems to be leaning toward striking down a federal vaccine mandate for large businesses.

  • Anti-Vax Podcaster Doug Kuzma Dies Of COVID-19 After Attending Right-Wing Rally

    He was a "great father," his daughter Amanda Kuzma told The Daily Beast.

  • Why Aligos Therapeutics Stock Crumbled Today

    Clinical-stage biotech Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALGS) had some bad news to report on Thursday. This was the issue with Aligos on Thursday; in the morning the company divulged that it is halting the further development of its experimental drug ALG-010133, which targets chronic hepatitis B (CHB). The decision was made based on data from a phase 1 study of the drug, which demonstrated that with ALG-010133, "at the projected efficacious dose ... there is no meaningful [hepatitis B surface antigen] reduction" in patients with the disease.

  • N95 and KN95 Masks You Can Order Online to Replace Your Cloth Face Covers

    Experts agree: It’s time for a more serious mask.

  • This Strange Symptom at Night Could Mean You Have Omicron, Doctors Warn

    From loss of smell and taste to shortness of breath, we're well aware of the standard symptoms of COVID. But the virus has steadily evolved from its original form, and with it, so have the symptoms it might cause. A new variant called Omicron is estimated to make up more than 95 percent of COVID infection in the U.S. right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Doctors are now warning that the signs of this version of the virus may be a little different from the

  • Intensive care doctor tells Sajid Javid: this is why I’m refusing the Covid vaccine

    A hospital consultant has told the Health Secretary he refused to be vaccinated because he has immunity from being "antibody" positive after exposure to the virus.

  • India Medical Agency Flags Worries Over Merck Covid Drug

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of India’s main medical research agency said there were “major safety concerns” over Merck & Co.’s Covid-19 drug that may impede its addition to the country’s viral treatment list.Even though India’s drug regulator last week approved Merck’s molnupiravir for emergency use, Balram Bhargava, the director general of the state-funded Indian Council of Medical Research, said the government has yet to decide on whether to recommend molnupiravir, even as coronavirus infection ra

  • Former Biden advisers lay out a new strategy to address endemic COVID-19

    Many of experts who authored the series of articles that published Thursday in the medical journal JAMA outlining a new national strategy have been advisers to President Joe Biden in the past. The research, published Thursday in Obstetrics & Gynecology, was based on de-identified data from 3,959 vaccinated and unvaccinated participants using a fertility tracking app.

  • Tom Brady and Troy Aikman Drink a Shocking Amount of Water Every Day

    This is how much water Tom Brady and Troy Aikman drink a day to stay and shape, but how much water does the average person need compared to them?

  • Sanofi Forms Potential $5.2 Billion AI Deal With Exscientia

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi formed a deal to develop 15 experimental oncology and immunology drugs with Exscientia Plc with possible total payouts of as much as $5.2 billion, allying with a company that uses artificial intelligence to make new medicines.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseCiti Confronts Vaccine Holdouts in No Jab, No Job MandateGhislaine Maxwell Juror Who

  • These KN95 Masks Are Cute, Colorful, & Protective

    As the highly transmissible Omicron variant sweeps across the globe, health officials say it’s time to upgrade your reusable cloth masks for disposable N95 or KN95 masks instead — which, of course, isn’t as environmentally friendly but will offer better protection for you and others around you. Personally speaking, I quite like the KN95 mask even though I was initially put off by the beak-ish silhouette. Once you’ve tried KN95s, it’s harder to go back to cloth masks (which always get damp for so

  • The Weight Loss Resolution: How What You Eat Determines Who You Are

    The Weight Loss Resolution: How What You Eat Determines Who You Are