U.S. markets open in 7 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,574.50
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,793.00
    -36.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,157.50
    -6.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,092.30
    -2.30 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.64
    +1.36 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.40
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -1.06 (-5.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3129
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4670
    -0.3050 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,732.75
    +525.33 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.54
    +14.28 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,770.75
    +34.28 (+0.12%)
     

IBM Study Finds Broad Differences in Geographical, Generational Impact of Financial Fraud and Attitudes Toward Financial Institutions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IBM

Study finds Americans average a higher frequency of fraudulent charges than other countries, while total value of theft is highest in regions outside of US

ARMONK, N.Y., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report commissioned by IBM (NYSE: IBM), geographies and generations differ greatly in the frequency and impact of financial fraud, as well as their attitudes toward fraud detection and the institutions responsible for protecting them from bad actors.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)
IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

As consumers nearly exclusively use credit card & digital payments the US has been victimized more than other countries.

The 2022 IBM Global Financial Fraud Impact Report also found that as global consumers have moved nearly exclusively to credit card and digital payments, US citizens have been victimized more regularly than all other countries surveyed in the report, costing American consumers an average of $265 per year in fraudulent financial charges made by unauthorized third parties.

"Financial fraud and cyber threats are a growing menace to global financial institutions and their clients, increasing the need for companies to accelerate preventative measures to stay ahead of sophisticated criminal activity," said Shanker Ramamurthy, Managing Partner, Global Banking & Financial Markets, IBM. "As the global economy's evolution toward a cashless society continues at breakneck speed, banks and other financial institutions must continue to invest in modernizing their infrastructure and bolstering critical talent to meet the challenges they face from bad actors."

Global Financial Impact

According to the report, when it comes to fraud on a global scale, American citizens are the most frequent victims of debit card fraud of all the countries surveyed. Americans also registered a large percentage of instances when it comes to being victims of credit card fraud, banking fraud, or digital payment fraud, when respondents were asked about their experiences using digital payment apps including PayPal, Venmo and Square. American respondents also spent the most time trying to recover money lost due to fraudulent charges.

However, US credit and debit card users reported the second lowest amount of money lost on fraudulent charges out of the countries surveyed. Only Japan reported a lower amount of losses over the last 12 months, while Germany, by far, was the most victimized country, with respondents losing more than three times the total financial amount of the second most victimized country (Singapore).

Across all countries, respondents believe banks are the financial institution most responsible for preventing fraud, when asked about their experiences using payment networks including Visa and Mastercard. In most countries, consumers see banks as the most responsible financial institution for preventing fraud, with a higher percentage in Brazil, while in Japan, payment networks were the financial institutions most likely to blame. In China, respondents registered the highest percentage of consumers who think government regulators are most responsible for preventing fraud.

In the US, nearly one-quarter of all respondents (22%) are not confident in their bank or credit card's ability to handle fraudulent charges or suspicious activity, not nearly as much as Japan, where almost one half of respondents claim to not have faith in their financial institutions.

One quarter of Americans (25%) report spending less than an hour a year checking their accounts for fraudulent activity – while more than two out of five US consumers (44%) spend less than ten hours per year checking their banking accounts.

With the US experiencing the highest number of financial fraud instances, it would make sense that the US has the highest percentage of respondents who had to contact their bank or credit card company to either cancel a card, dispute a charge, or reported losing money as the result of fraudulent charges.

Generational Differences Found in Study

The report also found a wide range of generational differences, as Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) are consistently the biggest victims of all forms of fraud, ranging from credit and debit card fraud to digital wallet, digital payment, banking and tax fraud.

GenXers (born between 1965 and 1980) reported the second highest number of fraudulent charges made by their credit cards or digital payment apps, while GenZers (born between 1997 and 2012) report the third highest instances of losing money as the result of a fraudulent charges.

Millennials also spend the most time trying to recover money lost due to fraudulent charges, disputing fraudulent charges, and checking accounts for fraudulent or unusual activity out of any of the generational groups. GenZers spend the second most amount of time addressing fraudulent activity, followed by GenXers and Baby Boomers.

GenZers experienced fraud most frequently through digital payment apps when asked about their experiences using digital payment apps including PayPal, Venmo and Square, while all other generations experienced financial security issues most frequently by credit card fraud. GenZers were also the generation least impacted by credit card fraud.

While Millennials and GenZers were concerned financial fraud is most likely to occur through their digital payment apps, for GenXers and Baby Boomers, credit cards are the biggest concern when it comes to potential fraud targets.

Baby Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) reported the lowest instances of fraudulent charges in nearly all categories, also spending the least amount of time trying to recover money due to fraudulent charges or dispute fraudulent charges.

However, when broken down further by generation, Millennials were more likely to buy from businesses with fraud protection, while Baby Boomers were the least likely to do so.

Other Findings

  • Credit card fraud is the most common type of fraud experienced across all countries. Nearly a third (31%) in Brazil have experienced credit card fraud.

  • Brazilian and Singaporean consumers are most concerned with financial security issues (85% of Brazilian and 79% of Singaporean respondents cite concerns with credit card fraud), but a substantial portion across all countries are concerned about credit card fraud, debit card fraud, digital payment fraud, digital wallet fraud, and banking fraud.

  • On average, German adults lost more due to fraudulent charges than adults in any other country – with an average of 3,520 euros ($3,917 in US currency) lost in the past twelve months due to fraudulent charges. Singapore had the second highest amount of fraudulent charges, with an average of S$1,648.52 Singapore dollars ($1,217 in US currency) per adult.

  • Japanese respondents are less confident in their bank/credit card company's ability to handle fraud (only 59% have confidence in their financial institution's ability to handle fraud prevention), but a majority across all countries feel confident in their bank/credit card company's ability to handle fraud.

  • A majority of adults in all countries are "more likely" to purchase a product from a business that has fraud prevention technology in place, led by Brazil (91%) and China (90%).

About the 2022 IBM Global Financial Fraud Impact Report

IBM commissioned the study to maintain its understanding of present-day challenges that consumers are facing when it comes to financial fraud, as well as the ability of global financial institutions to retain control of their mission critical infrastructure to provide secure payment transactions in real-time.

The study was commissioned by IBM and conducted by Morning Consult, a third-party market research firm based in the United States. The study was conducted among 1000 adults in six countries: the US, China, Singapore, Brazil, Japan, and Germany. The study was conducted online, and the data were stratified to match a target sample of adults in US, China, Singapore, Brazil, Japan, and Germany on age and gender, then weighted based on age, gender, race, and education level. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The full report can be downloaded here.

Contact:
Ben Stricker
ben.stricker@ibm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-study-finds-broad-differences-in-geographical-generational-impact-of-financial-fraud-and-attitudes-toward-financial-institutions-301517409.html

SOURCE IBM

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/4: Peloton, AMD, Zoom, Roku

    The pandemic stocks have suddenly caught fire again, but that doesn't mean you should be buying, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Stocks like Peloton saw peaks near $170 a share at the height of the pandemic, but has since plunged to just $20. With a new CEO focused on subscription revenue, Peloton is now poised to make a comeback.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at American banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of U.S. dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Analyst on Elon Musk’s Twitter stake: ‘Clearly a lot of it is driven by his personal feelings’

    Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Analyst Mandeep Singh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether Elon Musk's 9.2% stake in Twitter could lead to a shake-up at the social media platform.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Trouble Is Brewing Under the Stock Market’s Surface, BTIG Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Cyclical shares tied to the U.S. economy’s health including banks, homebuilders and transports are struggling against the broader stock market, a telltale sign that investors remain hesitant to pour money into riskier corners of the market, according to BTIG, a U.S. brokerage firm. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • China’s Revised Delisting Rule Boosts Alibaba and Other Stocks. But Investors Should Consider Selling on the Rally.

    One reason China's delisting rule change may not be enough: U.S. regulators have stressed they are looking for full compliance or no deal.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Flopped Then Popped Today

    Good recent news about a pipeline drug trumped discouraging developments with a licensed coronavirus vaccine.

  • Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold

    Home Depot is an investable stock once again

  • Why Metaverse Stocks Flew High Today

    The metaverse produced some real-world gains for investors on Monday. Shares in companies already active in the space, or likely to be so, rose notably on the day following a team of analysts' very bullish take on the industry. Bellwether stock Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) posted a 4% increase, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) advanced by nearly 2.4%, and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) surged ahead by 8.6%.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Beijing Audit Shift

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.