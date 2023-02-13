U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,137.29
    +46.83 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,245.93
    +376.66 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,891.79
    +173.67 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.14
    +22.33 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.17
    -0.97 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.50
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.15 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    -0.0270 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3320
    +0.8940 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,816.50
    +48.47 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.84
    -7.66 (-1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.60
    +65.15 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

IBM Sues Former Top Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

Ava Benny-Morrison
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in New York, the tech giant alleged its former Thailand general manager, Patama Chantaruck, breached her contract when she accepted a senior role with Accenture. IBM said Accenture was its largest competitor in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of consulting revenue.

Chantaruck, who joined IBM in 2018, resigned last year and joined Accenture as Thailand managing director a month later, in April 2022, according to the suit. IBM claims it awarded her bonuses totaling more than $470,000 in exchange for Chantaruck safeguarding confidential company information and not engaging in “competitive conduct within specific time periods.”

Her swift move to Accenture gives IBM the right to rescind her bonus, the latter company said in its suit.

Women of the Year

“IBM and Accenture entities compete particularly in the information, digitalization, and consulting spaces, both globally and within the Asia-Pacific region,” IBM’s lawyers wrote in the complaint.

IBM said it had asked Chantaruck to return the money, but she refused.

Chantaruck didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Accenture also didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Regularly recognized as a top tech executive in Southeast Asia, Chantaruck spent many years working for Microsoft Corp. before she joined IBM. The Bangkok Post named her one of its 24 Women of the Year in 2021, along with former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen.

The case is IBM v. Chantaruck, 23-cv-1191, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Battery Giant LG Chem Prepares to Lock In Mineral Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- LG Chem Ltd. is prioritizing efforts to secure raw materials used in electric-vehicle batteries and establishing a self-sufficient global supply chain, including via potential partnerships and investments in mining companies.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaMajor Israeli Protests Against Judicial Overhaul Threaten UnrestC

  • Algorand Foundation CEO: SEC’s Crypto Crackdown Highlights Lack of Regulatory Clarity

    Staci Warden says crypto-native firms are being punished rather than given guidance.

  • China, U.S. to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17

    Officials from China, India, Saudi Arabia and Group of Seven nations will participate in a first virtual meeting of a new sovereign debt roundtable on Friday, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. The roundtable will also include officials from countries that have requested debt treatments under the Group of 20 common framework - Ethiopia, Zambia and Ghana - as well as middle-income countries such as Sri Lanka, Suriname and Ecuador, which have faced their own debt crises, three sources had earlier said. The meeting will be co-chaired by the IMF, the World Bank and India, the current leader of the Group of 20, and comes a week before G20 finance officials are due to gather in Bengaluru, India, from Feb. 23-25.

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • U.S. judge puts SEC, CFTC cases against FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried on hold

    A U.S. judge on Monday put two regulators' civil lawsuits against Sam Bankman-Fried on hold until the conclusion of the Department of Justice's criminal case against the founder of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange. U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan granted a Justice Department motion to stay the lawsuits filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

  • Tech leaders from Google search boss Prabhakar Raghavan to Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak warn that ChatGPT-like A.I. bots can make ‘horrible mistakes’—and we may not notice

    ChatGPT-like bots are all the rage now. But tech leaders warn that they can respond with errors.

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • Delta workers' lawsuit over Lands' End uniforms narrowed to property damage claims

    Proposed settlements are expected by next month in the lawsuit against Lands’ End Inc. over the uniforms it supplied years ago for Delta Air Lines Inc. Employees of Delta (NYSE: DAL) began suing Dodgeville-based Lands’ End (Nasdaq: LE) in May 2019. The collection included approximately 100 garments that were worn by about 64,000 Delta employees, court documents state. The retailer received more than 2,000 complaints from Delta employees since the uniform rollout began in 2018, the records show.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Nosedives After Filing Bankruptcy Paperwork

    COVID-19 drug and vaccine developer Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) is filing for bankruptcy following a lengthy legal dispute. The biotech submitted its Chapter 11 filing, per an SEC filing, after losing an arbitration battle to billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong's NantPharma LLC in December 2022. The filing comes after a court ruling upheld a decision of the American Arbitration Association to award millions of dollars in damages related to a legal dispute with NantCell and NANTibody. In

  • ‘Bare Minimum Monday’ is the latest workplace trend hitting productivity

    The newest trend joining the likes of quiet quitting and resenteeism involves putting in just the bare minimum of effort on Mondays.

  • Twilio plans big layoff, closing some offices

    Another San Francisco tech company has just announced big layoffs. In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday, Twilio on Monday detailed plans to cut around 17% of its workforce — approximately 1,500 jobs as of Sept. 30. Twilio is also closing some offices as it shifts to a remote-work culture, CEO Jeff Lawson told the Wall Street Journal.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP.

    Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP and Magellan Midstream Partners LP are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • 3 Oil Stocks Exposed to Natural-Gas Plunge

    Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks lower gas prices will cut into free cash flow for Coterra, Ovintiv, and Devon Energy.

  • Uber, Spurred by Hardware Supply Disruptions, Moves to Multiple Cloud Providers

    Uber Technologies Inc. for the first time is going fully into the cloud, moving its information technology off its own data centers, as it looks to cut costs and refocus engineering efforts. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company struck two seven-year cloud deals, one with  Alphabet Google Cloud and the other with Oracle  Corp., to move off its data centers completely within a few years, said Kamran Zargahi, Uber’s senior director of technology strategy. Over 95% of Uber’s IT is currently housed in those data centers, he said.

  • Overemployment is here: Nearly half of workers have more than one full-time job

    It’s all fun and games until you have to put time stamps on your résumé.

  • Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet among 131,000 recalled cars. Check latest car recalls here.

    The largest recall involves 114,000 Honda Fit and HR-V cars. Check the latest car recalls here.

  • India aims to triple defence exports to $5 billion, sell fighter jets, choppers

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday set out ambitions to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion over the next two years, as arms firms flocked to a major air show for a slice of the nation's massive import budget. The country is looking to sign defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion) at the biennial five-day Aero India event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships. India has been one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment for decades, but it has punched below its weight in the global arms export market.

  • Boeing Has a New Problem—and It Isn’t Lack of Demand

    The story of 2023 for Boeing and its rival Airbus won't be a lack of demand for new planes. It will be supply chain problems that just won't go away.

  • Elon Musk Reveals a Tesla Secret

    Tesla is often seen as a unique case in the automotive industry. There is certainly the fact that the manufacturer of electric vehicles has managed to take a considerable lead over all its rivals in the West. Its share in the global passenger electric vehicle market was 13% in the third quarter of 2022, according to Counterpoint.