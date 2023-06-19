IBM Teams Up With Adobe for AI-Powered Content Supply Chain

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has collaborated with Adobe to support brands with an enhanced content supply chain with next-generation AI capabilities. IBM boasts solid customer engagements of 40,000 enterprises, utilizing their specialized consulting services and generative AI. The expansion of the decades-old business partnership between IBM and Adobe will further boost IBM’s reputation as a trusted provider of global hybrid cloud and AI solutions.



Marketers frequently encounter challenges in gaining a comprehensive understanding of their clients' precise requirements and miss crucial details, leading to business loss. Dependency on various manual work processes and lacking coherence undermine their ability to deliver consistent, personalized experiences to consumers.



Integration of Adobe’s generative AI models with the in-depth technical expertise of IBM Consulting services, ranging from technological innovation, design and strategy, will help clients with a simplified generative AI landscape.



The integration will enable enterprises to leverage a vast pool of data, AI and experienced consultants from IBM, which will open up entirely new levels of creative possibilities and empower marketers to create highly personalized, seamless customer experiences. Additionally, Adobe Sensei Gen AI services and Adobe Firefly will improve productivity through streamlined marketing workflows.



The industry is witnessing a growing adoption of AI and IBM's human-centered experience blended with AI is well suited to match this emerging demand. IBM’s innovative solution not only promotes brand integrity but also enhances the decision-making process, accelerates operations through automation and ensures greater visibility across diverse creative projects.



It is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security in the long haul. A combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investment in growth opportunities will drive profitability.



The stock has gained 1.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 4.1%.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 4.86%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 6.06%.



It is a global provider of content delivery networks and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Its offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Viasat, Inc. VSAT, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.98%, in the last reported quarter. Viasat designs, develops and markets advanced digital satellite telecommunications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment. The company serves its high-bandwidth, high-performance communications solutions to the public, as well as military, enterprises and government enterprises.



Viasat provides broadband services named ‘Exede’ in North America. This features the world's highest capacity satellite, ViaSat-1; satellite broadband networking systems, global mobile satellite services comprising high-speed in-flight Internet, as well as global tracking and messaging; and Wi-Fi and other hotspot support, operations and management systems.

