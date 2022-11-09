U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,800.07
    -28.04 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,961.62
    -199.21 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,508.40
    -107.80 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.93
    -0.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.74
    -1.17 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.70
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    -0.0058 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1570
    +0.0310 (+0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1390
    -0.0155 (-1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3770
    +0.7140 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,497.14
    -2,083.41 (-10.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.97
    -19.74 (-4.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,295.98
    -10.16 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

IBM unveils its 433 qubit Osprey quantum computer

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

IBM wants to scale up its quantum computers to over 4,000 qubits by 2025 -- but we're not quite there yet. For now, we have to make do with significantly smaller systems and today, IBM announced the launch of its Osprey quantum processor, which features 433 qubits, up from the 127 qubits of its 2021 Eagle processor. And with that, the slow but steady march toward a quantum processor with real-world applications continues.

"The new 433 qubit ‘Osprey’ processor brings us a step closer to the point where quantum computers will be used to tackle previously unsolvable problems," said Darío Gil, Senior Vice President, IBM and Director of Research. "We are continuously scaling up and advancing our quantum technology across hardware, software and classical integration to meet the biggest challenges of our time, in conjunction with our partners and clients worldwide. This work will prove foundational for the coming era of quantum-centric supercomputing."

Image Credits: IBM

IBM's quantum roadmap includes two additional stages -- the 1,121-qubit Condor and 1,386-qubit Flamingo processors in 2023 and 2024 -- before it plans to hit the 4,000-qubit stage with its Kookaburra processor in 2025. So far, the company has generally been able to make this roadmap work, but the number of qubits in a quantum processor is obviously only one part of a very large and complex puzzle, with longer coherence times and reduced noise being just as important.

Ideally, that's something developers who want to work with these machines wouldn't have to worry about, so increasingly, the tools they use are abstracting the hardware away for them. With the new version of its Qiskit Runtime, for example, developers can now trade speed for reduced error count.

The company also today detailed its Quantum System Two -- basically IBM's quantum mainframe -- which will be able to house multiple quantum processors and integrate them into a single system with high-speed communication links. The idea here is to launch this system by the end of 2023.

Image Credits: IBM

Recommended Stories

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES UPDATE ON DRILLING AND NEW SEISMIC RESULTS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces results of the Makandina 8-2 well, spudding of the Wisdom 5-1 well, results of the Phase 2 seismic program and a new Environmental Compliance Certificate for up to an additional 1500 kms of seismic.

  • IBM launches its most powerful quantum computer with 433 qubits

    International Business Machines Corp on Wednesday said it launched its most powerful quantum computer to date called the Osprey, a 433-qubit machine that has three times the number of qubits than its Eagle machine announced last year. The number of qubits, or quantum bits, are an indication of the power of the quantum computer which uses quantum mechanics, although different quantum computer companies make different claims about the power of their qubits which can be created many different ways. Quantum computers are one day expected to speed up certain calculations millions of times faster than the fastest super computers today.

  • Archaeologists find vast tunnel under ancient Egyptian temple that may lead to Cleopatra’s tomb

    Researchers are calling the tunnel a ‘geometric miracle’ based on its architectural design

  • Why magical thinking is so widespread – a look at the psychological roots of common superstitions

    Lucky charms help us feel safer in an uncertain world. Image Source via Getty ImagesGrowing up in Greece, I spent my summers at my grandparents’ home in a small coastal village in the region of Chalkidiki. It was warm and sunny, and I passed most of my time playing in the streets with my cousins. But occasionally, the summer storms brought torrential rain. You could see them coming from far away, with black clouds looming over the horizon, lit up by lightning. As I rushed home, I was intrigued t

  • Ancient Rome: Stunningly preserved bronze statues found in Italy

    The discovery of 24 statues thought to be around 2,300 years old may "rewrite history", an expert says.

  • NHHHF: Developing Technology Solutions to Support Clean Agriculture, Food Security

    By M. Marin OTC:NHHHF |  TSX.V:NHHH READ THE FULL NHHHF RESEARCH REPORT FuelPositive (OTC:NHHHF) (TSX.V:NHHH) is positioning itself as an early mover in the green ammonia space. Roughly 80% of traditional ammonia (which is produced under carbon intense methods) is earmarked for use in the agriculture sector, primarily as fertilizer. Green ammonia can be used for a variety of applications,

  • Watch: Lunar Eclipse Visible on U.S. Election Day for First Time

    For the first time, a total lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon, was visible to early risers on a U.S. election day. These eclipses happen when the Earth, sun and moon are in perfect alignment. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

  • Skyroot wants to kickstart private spaceflight in India with first rocket launch next week

    Spaceflight startup Skyroot wants to make history by launching India’s first privately developed rocket, and it’s aiming to do so as early as next week. The company said Tuesday that the first launch of the Vikram-S suborbital rocket could occur as early as November 12, with a launch window that extends until November 16. The launch will take place from the Indian Space Research Organization’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

  • The greatest universe images of all time

    The best universe images seen by the Hubble and Spitzer Space Telescopes

  • Hot muddy waters hid these bronze statues for almost 2,000 years, experts in Italy say

    The treasure trove included more than 20 statues and thousands of coins, archaeologists said.

  • Lunar eclipse takes place across North America

    A lunar eclipse took place across North America, with a “blood moon” appearing red in the Earth’s shadow.

  • Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'

    Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday. The mundane topic indicates that people had trouble with lice in everyday life during the time — and archaeologists say they have even found microscopic evidence of head lice on the comb. The comb was first excavated in 2016 at Tel Lachish, an archaeological site in southern Israel, but it was only late last year when a professor at Israel’s Hebrew University noticed the tiny words inscribed on it.

  • 'Blood moon' sightings across Europe and Asia

    STORY: Nighttime skywatchers from East Asia to North America were treated to the rare spectacle of a "Beaver blood moon" on Tuesday, weather permitting, as the Earth, moon and sun align to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025.November's full moon cast its glow over the Acropolis in Athens on Tuesday, the country's most famous landmark, and the ancient 5th century B.C. marble Parthenon temple.Thousands of people, mainly tourists, flocked to Thailand's northern Chiang Mai province to release thousands of lanterns into the sky to celebrate the annual Yee Peng festival, also known as the Thai 'Festival of Lights'.According to the organizer, about 8,000 visitors from all over the world joined the festival this year, not its peak number.Stargazers gathered at Sydney's Observatory, where telescopes, a wall projection of the eclipse and scientific talks, explained the phenomenon.The eclipse occurs when the moon moves into the conical shaped shadow of the earth, blocking out light from the sun.Some light, though, will still reach the moon because it is bent by the earth's atmosphere - giving the moon its distinctive red hue which earns it the name "blood moon."

  • My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 23 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time

    These are some absolutely incredible shots.View Entire Post ›

  • Perceptron: AI that sees with sound, learns to walk and predicts seismic physics

    Research in the field of machine learning and AI, now a key technology in practically every industry and company, is far too voluminous for anyone to read it all. This month, engineers at Meta detailed two recent innovations from the depths of the company's research labs: an AI system that compresses audio files and an algorithm that can accelerate protein-folding AI performance by 60x. Meta's compression work doesn't exactly reach unexplored territory.

  • Satellites are hunting "dark vessels" that evade sanctions at sea

    A crude oil tanker called the Symphony 3 made its way up the west coast of Africa in July of this year. It was being watched, and evidence suggests that the crew knew it. The ship’s self-reported location data changed; instead of a range of daily speed between five and eleven knots, it suddenly started reporting unchanging speeds between four and five knots. Something was up.

  • Discovery Of Bronzes Rewrite Italy’s Etruscan-Roman History

    Two dozen figurines and other bronze objects were found in a perfect state of conservation, bearing delicate facial features, inscriptions and rippled tunics.

  • Timelapse Captures 'Blood Moon' Eclipse Over Virginia

    A total lunar eclipse – also known as a ‘blood moon’ – was seen above Virginia early on Tuesday, November 8.Video posted by Christopher Becke on Tuesday shows the progression of the eclipse as the moon is engulfed in darkness and then glows blood-red. Becke told Storyful that he stitched together photos he took every five minutes for nearly three hours to create the video.According to NASA, it was the last total lunar eclipse until 2025. It was visible across North and Central America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Credit: Christopher Becke via Storyful

  • Stargazers in Asia enjoy lunar eclipse

    People across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific caught the disappearing moon Tuesday after sunset.

  • Tomorrow Morning's Lunar Eclipse Won't Happen Again for 3 Years — How to See It

    The last total lunar eclipse of the year is happening Tuesday in the wee hours of the morning.