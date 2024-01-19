IBM upgraded, Hertz downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:

Evercore ISI upgraded IBM (IBM) to Outperform from In Line with a price target of $200, up from $165. The firm thinks that as Enterprises look to deploy AI tools to enhance productivity the process will be "complicated and messy," arguing that IBM, with their unique set of consulting and software assets, can help solve this bottleneck.

Stifel upgraded DraftKings (DKNG) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $45, up from $40. The stock's recent correction affords an attractive entry point, with the company's market share headwinds easing, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Seaport Research upgraded Roku (ROKU) to Neutral from Sell with no price target. The firm's downgrade last month was more of a valuation call, but this upgrade is due to incremental data points that suggest there could be upside to estimates, says the analyst.

Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T (T) to Outperform from Perform with a $21 price target. The shares have underperformed the market and peers the past few years, but believes headwinds "have moved to the rearview" while AT&T should now benefit from a number of tailwinds, including "massive improvements" to network capacity, improved broadband subscriber and revenue trends, and the potential to merge DirecTV with EchoStar's (SATS) Dish, the firm says.