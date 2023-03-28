IBM: Water Management Innovation for Underserved Populations

TheStreet.com

When Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood talks about the world of finance, people tend to listen. In a tweet from the evening of March 27, Wood says that the research of Ark Invest's Tasha Keeney, Sam Korus, and Daniel Maguire points at a big future for autonomous taxi platforms, with a possibility of scaling to an $8-$10 trillion revenue opportunity in the next seven to 10 years. While Amazon AMZN's Zoox and Alphabet's Waymo are currently the two biggest names in this space, Wood has previously said that she believes Tesla has the advantage when it comes to autonomous driving.