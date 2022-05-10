U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,033.08
    +41.84 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,365.32
    +119.62 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,865.58
    +242.33 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.19
    -6.89 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.89
    -3.20 (-3.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.30
    -15.30 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.32 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9690
    -0.1100 (-3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3700
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,742.72
    -11.19 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    740.98
    +23.78 (+3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

IBM's CEO wants to chart quantum-fueled, AI-powered path to the future

Ron Miller
·7 min read

When Arvind Krishna took over as CEO at IBM in April 2020, the world was immersed in the initial throes of the Covid pandemic and his company was struggling. It had spent the better part of a decade reporting declining revenue and it desperately needed a change in direction. Whatever IBM had been doing, it wasn’t working all that well.

He certainly had his work cut out for him.

In one of her final acts as CEO, however, his predecessor Ginni Rometty gave him something to work with, pulling the trigger on the $34 billion deal to acquire Red Hat. As Krishna surveyed the current state of his venerable organization, he likely knew this: Red Hat had to be the centerpiece of any transformation effort.

He also knew he had to start cutting the dead weight dragging his company down. In what has been his boldest move to date, he announced in October 2020 that he intended to spin out IBM’s $19 billion infrastructure services business. That transaction produced Kyndryl last November when the spin-out was finally official.

As I wrote at the time of the original announcement, this was about saying buh-bye to legacy businesses and concentrating squarely on modernization that was represented by Red Hat.

But he didn’t just throw out the old. He also did away with some of the newer AI efforts, as well. Specifically he took the knife to Watson Health, the conglomeration of companies that Rometty had purchased in the 2014-2015 timeframe thinking she was getting ahead of the game by concentrating on healthcare data. That market turned out to be harder to pull off than she had imagined.

So Krishna dropped the division in a deal with Francisco Partners believed to be valued at around $1 billion, well below the combined purchase price of the components the company had purchased to build out the division.

These moves and others seem to be pushing Big Blue in the right direction, at least initially, with the company reporting growth of 6.5% and 8% over the two most recent quarters. It’s a start, and it’s the kind of steady if slow growth that Krishna would probably be happy to maintain moving forward.

Krishna sat down yesterday for a virtual round table discussion with several reporters ahead of the IBM Think Conference, which is starting today in Boston. He talked about a range of subjects from the role he hopes AI will play for his company going forward, the organization's quantum computing efforts and the growing market for ESG and sustainability.

Ginni Rometty leaves complex legacy as she steps away as IBM CEO

AI gets more practical

While Watson, the company's artificial intelligence brand, may have lost some of its shine over the years, Krishna still believes that AI is central to its future success. He made clear, however, that he wasn’t interested in “moonshot projects” any longer. Today, he wants to concentrate on use cases with practical business applications. He offered several examples like helping McDonald’s teach a model how to make a Big Mac or helping workers be more productive or using intelligence to predict when a machine will break down.

“So these are examples of how you're solving problems. People are willing to put them into production. People are willing to try them out,” he said.

He sees healthcare and AI being sometime off in the future, and that’s a big reason he decided to dump the Watson Health division.

“I do believe that some of the healthcare examples will happen, but they might take a half decade or a decade more to come to fruition, just given how hard those problems are. And the implications are life and death,” he said. In other words, it’s not something you want to get partially right, and getting it wrong could damage your reputation.

The future is quantum

Krishna said that his company is making some headway with quantum computing, although there are significant challenges ahead to scaling what they have accomplished in the lab.

“There's quite a few problems we have to solve. How do you begin to scale these systems? How do you begin to communicate amongst them? How do you get the software to scale and work from a cloud into these computers? Those are all problems we believe we have line of sight to and so we have high confidence in our 2025 roadmap of 4000 qubits, and that's on the physical core of the computer and not a simulator or software,” he said.

That's quite ambitious considering he said that the company achieved just 127 qubits in 2021 and are hoping to reach around 400 this year and close to 1000 in 2023.

As the company looks ahead to a possible future with quantum computing, he could see them delivering quantum machines as both a service in their own cloud, and possibly competitor clouds, as well as selling physical machines to certain companies. Regardless, he doesn’t feel like the technology is that far off before we move beyond the experimentation phase we are in now into something more practical and sustainable.

“I think that that's going to be in the 2023 to 2025 timeframe. That's not all use cases. So I want to be careful. I think some simple materials use cases and some optimization use cases will be somewhere in that time period. But if you think about pharmaceutical drugs, an area we're quite excited about quantum, I think that's probably going to be a little bit later,” he said.

Building a sustainable company

Krishna believes that helping companies build more sustainable operations is going to be big business moving forward, and he wants IBM to be part of the trend. To that end, he is shooting for IBM to be Net Zero by 2030, well ahead of the Paris Accords' 2050 goal, and he says that will be real Net Zero, not achieved with carbon offsets. He has a short-term goal and a longer term one to achieve these milestones, and he believes the company can be an example for others.

“We also believe that a simple goal at the end of a decade is insufficient. So we also set a goal of 65% by 2025 because we believe the last third is harder than the first two thirds. So those are explicit goals,” he said.

The company also bought Envizi earlier this year, a startup that helps measure emissions data to give companies, both customers and IBM itself, real numbers to work with and he thinks this is a key kind of tool for helping companies achieve their sustainability goals.

“When we do our surveys – I think it's up to now 48%, maybe 51%, somewhere in that range, of CEOs and corporate executives agree that sustainability is now a serious business topic. Not just a checkmark. Not just a little bit of a paragraph at the end of a long ESG report. So given that sustainability is important, and Envizi begins to offer what I think is the first thing people need, which is reporting, data collection, clean data analytics and ways to begin to make progress on the topic,” he said.

Finally, he sees a role for AI helping to sift through all the data that tools like Envizi and many others are producing, and using that data to take meaningful action. “Something people don't realize, as you begin to put all these together, the positive impact on the environment can be tremendous. And for the sheer amount of data and the sheer amount of analysis needed means AI is the only answer. Otherwise it's impossible to be able to solve these problems.”

As the company looks to the future, these are the kinds of things that Krishna is focusing on as he tries to steer his company towards stability after a long and rocky ride.

How Red Hat became the tip of the spear for IBM’s rejuvenation strategy

The market for synthetic data is bigger than you think

 

Recommended Stories

  • 'History repeating in tragic spiral' -Ukraine amb

    STORY: Victory Day is when Europe remembers the formal surrender of Germany to the Allies in World War Two, but for Ukrainians, this year is different, as they are defending their country from invasion once again.Moscow calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm the country and stamp out anti-Russian nationalism stirred up by the West. Ukraine and its western allies maintain it's an unprovoked war.Ukraine's ambassador to Greece, Sergii Shutenko, likened the Soviet soldiers who fought in World War Two to the Ukrainian army fighting against Russian armed forces now."Ukrainians whose predecessors lost their lives defending Ukraine (are) fighting for the same values their grandfathers and grandmothers died for. History is repeating in a very tragic spiral.""I believe that what Russia is doing is just repeating to very precise details what Nazis did," Shutenko told Reuters.

  • EU should seize Russian reserves to rebuild Ukraine, Borrell says -FT

    The EU and its western allies have put curbs on the Russian central bank's international reserves since the country began its invasion of Ukraine, actions Moscow describes as a "special military operation". Borrell told the newspaper it would be logical for the EU to do what the United States did with Afghanistan's central bank assets after the Taliban took that country over. "We have the money in our pockets, and someone has to explain to me why it is good for the Afghan money and not good for the Russian money," Borrell said.

  • Russian attacks on rail system fail to paralyse 'lifeline of Ukraine'

    FASTIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -A salvo of missiles brought the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine to Fastiv, a quiet town abounding with flowering cherry trees and set in sweeping farmland hundreds of kilometres from the front lines. The strike on April 28, which injured two people, hit an electrical substation that feeds power to a confluence of railway lines that forms a key hub of networks linking central Europe, Russia, and Asia. The damage quickly was repaired, said Ukrainian officials, and a Reuters visit last week revealed no lingering impact.

  • Intel launches new AI chips, challenging Nvidia's market

    Intel Corp on Tuesday launched a new chip called Gaudi2 focused on artificial intelligence computing, as the chip manufacturer makes a bigger push into the AI chip market currently dominated by Nvidia Corp. Gaudi2 is the second generation processor by Habana Labs, an Israeli AI chip startup Intel bought in late 2019 for about $2 billion. Prying market share away from Nvidia has been a challenge as many AI researchers and companies have been accustomed to using Nvidia’s software platform CUDA.

  • Microsoft is expanding its cybersecurity offerings

    Microsoft is rolling out a slew of new cybersecurity services, further cementing its role as a major industry player.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Or Sell After Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • LUNA Loses Half its Value in 24 Hours as DeFi Tokens Crater Avalanche Also Plunges as Bears Chomp on Crypto

    Avalanche Also Plunges as Bears Chomp on Crypto

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Biden talks up free internet service for low-income households after deal with AT&T, other ISPs: ‘This is a case where big business stepped up’

    President Joe Biden continues to highlight his efforts to lower costs, while analysts predict defeats for his Democratic Party in November’s midterm elections if high prices persist.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Apple Officially Kills Off the iPod, More Than 20 Years After Music Player Debuted

    So long and thanks for all the tunes: Apple has bid a fond farewell to the last model in its iconic line of iPod music players — ending the music player’s two-decade run. The tech giant’s original iPod, introduced on Oct. 23, 2001, was the first MP3 player to deliver what was then an unprecedented […]

  • The Apple M2 Chip: What Is It and Why Should You Care?

    The Apple M2 chip isn’t officially confirmed, but there’s a lot of rumor and speculation surrounding it. Here’s what we think we know so far.

  • Sony Struggles to Make Enough PlayStations as Supply Disrupted

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is facing fresh challenges in its critical video game division as component shortages and supply-chain disruptions risk hampering production of the flagship PlayStation 5 hardware.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks

  • Biden announces program offering discounted internet service

    President Joe Biden announced Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes, a program that could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service through an already existing federal subsidy. The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included $14.2 billion funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides $30 monthly subsidies ($75 in tribal areas) on internet service for millions of lower-income households.

  • Google I/O 2022: How to watch Google’s developer conference online

    Google I/O could see a new Pixel phone, a smart watch, and new headphones alongside the launch of Android 13

  • White House agreement sees ISPs cap broadband prices for low-income households

    Twenty internet providers including AT&T, Comcast and Verizon have agreed to offer high-speed broadband internet plans for no more than $30 per month.

  • Match Group Isn't Dating Google Anymore

    Dating operator Match Group has had it with Google. The company said it's suing the main operating subsidiary of Alphabet for anti-competitive behavior over new rules requiring it to use Google's billing system in order to remain available in the Google Play app store. "Ten years ago, Match Group was Google's partner," the company wrote in its 91-page lawsuit.

  • Microsoft Adaptive Mouse hands-on: Inclusively designed, infinitely customizable

    The Microsoft Adaptive Mouse kit consists of a modular mouse, tail, hub and button, offering a variety of ways for people with different needs to interact with their devices.

  • Target tests manicure robots

    Target Corp. is testing manicure robots in some of its stores. The machines from startup Clockwork provide a "fast-casual" version of nail care compared with the full-service, sit-down experience at a conventional salon. The technology uses artificial intelligence and 3D technology to accurately apply color.