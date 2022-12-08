IBN Announces ‘The Shrimp Tank’ Interview with Knightscope, Inc. Chairman and CEO William Santana Li

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO of advanced security technology company Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP), recently appeared on The Shrimp Tank, a podcast series featuring proven entrepreneurs and business leaders discussing how to start, grow and run a successful business.



The broadcast, hosted by Lee Heisman and Ted Jenkin, is available for on-demand viewing on The Shrimp Tank.

During the interview, Li discussed Knightscope’s Machine as a Service (MaaS) business model and how the company is using it to improve security while streamlining costs.

“Technology can have a massively positive impact on society. Crime has a $2 trillion negative economic impact on the U.S. every single year,” Li said. “What we’ve been doing at Knightscope for almost 10 years is building profound new technology to address a recurring societal problem with a recurring revenue business model, and we built these crazy autonomous security robots that are now patrolling across the country.

“We have a Machine as a Service business model. We don’t sell hardware or software; everything is basically included – data storage, telecom, decals, shipping, maintenance, support, everything. It can be as high as $9/hour for our technology, indoors or outdoors, or as low as $0.75/hour… If you compare our offerings to unarmed security guards at $15-$30/hour or an armed, off-duty law enforcement officer at around $85/hour, our model presents a massive change and a massive opportunity.

“Our autonomous security robots work in two different ways. One is to simply provide a physical deterrent to stop negative behavior in the first place… If you pull up and see a five-foot tall, four-foot wide, 300-pound machine roaming around with strobe lights going, you’re going to think twice before you go and steal a car. That’s literally what our clients have been enjoying. The second thing is giving our officers and guards eyes, ears and voice on the ground in multiple locations at the same time. You can’t have two million officers and guards trying to secure 332 million Americans across 50 states. The math doesn’t work… We can build something to give them almost superhuman capabilities at their fingertips.”

Throughout the interview, Li discussed the massive amounts of data generated by its autonomous security robots and how this information is helping Knightscope’s clients address security issues and public safety. He also provided insight into the benefits and challenges associated with operating a public company.

Learn more by viewing the full interview at The Shrimp Tank.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

