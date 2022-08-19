U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,236.24
    -47.50 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,723.68
    -275.36 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,752.94
    -212.40 (-1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,975.39
    -25.34 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.60
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.70
    -5.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    18.99
    -0.48 (-2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0061
    -0.0030 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9790
    +0.0990 (+3.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1828
    -0.0105 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8600
    +0.9980 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,446.27
    -2,051.07 (-8.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.25
    -33.35 (-6.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,570.02
    +28.17 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

IBN and CannabisNewsWire Return as Media Sponsors for GIE Media’s Cannabis Conference 2022

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
·4 min read
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 50+ brands within IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), is pleased to announce that it has been re-engaged by GIE Media to serve as a media sponsor for Cannabis Conference 2022, a unique event presented by Cannabis Business Times. Cannabis Conference 2022 is scheduled to be held at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Aug. 23-25, 2022.

The Cannabis Conference is globally acclaimed and the one-and-only event dedicated to professionals of plant-touching businesses across the cannabis and hemp space. Industry participants from more than 30 countries will attend the conference. Key discussions will primarily focus on the biggest challenges and opportunities of the legal cannabis and hemp industries, day-to-day hurdles in business operations and major shifts that may emerge within the sector.

With its personal touch, plentiful networking opportunities and emphasis on building a close-knit community of peers, the Cannabis Conference 2022 offers world-class education for cultivators, retailers and processors, as well as learning opportunities dedicated to the sale of hemp and hemp-derived products. Specialized sessions will include topics such as the establishment of medical dispensaries with an emphasis on site selection, budgeting, regulatory challenges and product pricing; retail management; product trends in 2022 and meeting the needs of increasingly sophisticated consumers through innovative customer engagement; the latest scientific developments in nutrient delivery, horticultural lighting, growing media and pest management; strategies to obtain investments and convey a company’s value proposition; among others.

In addition to featuring more than 170 exhibitors, this year’s event will also host a multitude of illustrious speakers and thought leaders from private firms, university departments specializing in crop research and horticulture, pharmaceutical companies, consulting groups, investors and portfolio managers, agricultural organizations, agtech companies, renowned journalists, legal experts, think tanks and many others. In addition, several organizations specializing in technological solutions will showcase the latest breakthroughs across the domain, including Surna Cultivation Technologies, Growing Green LLC, Priva, CannaBoss, Pipp Horticulture, Vertical Air Solutions, Agrify, and Fluence.

IBN and CannabisNewsWire will collaborate to leverage their array of extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten recognition for conference participants seeking to enhance visibility among investors, journalists, consumers and the broader public. CannabisNewsWire will amplify article syndication across 5,000 outlets and IBN will feature the latest conference information on dedicated event pages.

“GIE Media is a highly professional organization with a wonderful team. The Cannabis Conference is a one-of-a-kind event, and we are very pleased to continue our collaboration with GIE as an official media sponsor,” said Cami Cox, director of analytics and reporting for CannabisNewsWire. “This conference is a stand-out event that provides top-class educational opportunities to industry participants, facilitates networking and showcases the very best in technical advancements.”

In addition to CannabisNewsWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, IBN will provide curated social media coverage of the event. Collectively among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, IBN reaches more than 2 million likes and followers across a variety of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“We are very pleased to have IBN and CNW on board once again,” said Jim Gilbride, Group Publisher for the Cannabis Conference. “They have done a marvelous job improving our outreach, generating interest and disseminating our message. We look forward to welcoming the growing number of attendees to the upcoming event.”

For additional information about Cannabis Conference 2022, including registering for the event, visit www.CannabisConference.com

About CannabisNewsWire  
CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), one of 50+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news; (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks to quickly update investors in the space; (3) enhances corporate press releases; (4) provides social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information, please visit www.CannabisNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications Contact:
CannabisNewsWire (CNW)
Denver, Colorado
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com


Recommended Stories

  • Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers could earn $70,000 minimum resigns

    A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has announced his resignation.

  • Watch Out: The IRS Is Trying to Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    How much money people have put away for retirement naturally varies by age. See how your savings stack up.

  • U.S. negotiates terms with Bavarian Nordic on monkeypox vaccine production

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the new deal the U.S. and sole monkeypox vaccine maker have reached to speed up vaccine distribution.

  • EVs: Average auction bids for Ford and Rivian’s electric pickup trucks double overall market

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares his stat of the day, which is that average auction bids for Ford's F-150 and Rivian's electric pickup truck are double the price of a Tesla and the overall EV market.

  • FedEx Shipping Contractor Turmoil Intensifies as Peak Season Nears

    Business owners of companies that deliver packages for FedEx Ground are set to voice their concerns at a Las Vegas expo.

  • Germany Risks a Factory Exodus as Energy Prices Bite Hard

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s industrial heartland faces a potential exodus as manufacturers of German car parts, chemicals and steel struggle to absorb power prices that rocket to new highs almost every day.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trum

  • AT&T employees ‘forced’ back to the office started a Change.org petition to make remote work permanent

    The telecom giant is reportedly reneging on its promise of a six-month extension of its work-from-home plan. It refuses to discuss a hybrid policy, one worker says.

  • Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.884 Billion

    Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $1.884 billion for the third quarter ended July 31, 2022, or $6.16 per share, compared with net income of $1.667 billion, or $5.32 per share, for the quarter ended August 1, 2021. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $4.885 billion, or $15.88 per share, compared with $4.680 billion, or $14.86 per share, for the same period last year.

  • Wells Fargo Botched Occidental Stock Sale for Employee Trust, Judge Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. bungled the 2020 sale of Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares on behalf of an employee trust, leading to millions of dollars in losses when the bank failed to execute trades as planned before the Covid-19 pandemic tanked the stock market, a judge in Texas ruled.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years La

  • Bluebird stock pops after FDA approves its gene therapy drug

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss how Bluebird stock is trading after the FDA approved its gene therapy treatment.

  • Better Buy: Unity Software vs. Matterport

    Matterport develops 3D spatial scanning software which creates "digital twins" of physical locations and stores them on a cloud-based platform. Could that strategy, which is part of its broader diversification away from the gaming market, crush Matterport and make Unity a more promising long-term investment? Unity and Matterport both struggled this year as rising interest rates punished higher-growth companies that failed to hit home runs.

  • New Bill Could Delay Your RMDs in Retirement. Will It Hurt or Help Your Wallet?

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Deere’s Profit Rises on Demand for Farm, Construction Equipment

    EARNINGS Deere & Co. posted higher third-quarter sales and profit on strong demand for its farm and construction equipment, despite the challenges of the volatile macroeconomic climate. Net sales climbed 22% and profit rose 13% in the three months ended July 31, a period that saw high agricultural prices.

  • China’s GigaCloud Goes Public in U.S., Bucking Delisting Trend

    The e-commerce company generates all of its revenue outside of China and says it is prepared to switch auditors if needed to satisfy U.S. regulatory requirements.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Express Expanding Its Edit Fleet With First Men’s-only Store

    The brand is hoping to reach new customers with the smaller-format shops.

  • Phillips 66 makes buyout offer for Colorado's biggest oil and gas employer

    The Houston-based oil and refining giant makes a move to consolidate its hold on the Denver-based natural gas company.

  • Why target-date funds may be sabotaging your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • S.F. fintech Fundbox hires two C-suite execs as partnerships with Visa and others fuel growth

    Fundbox recently hired a chief technology officer and chief product officer as annual revenue growth exceeds 50%, spurred by partnerships with Visa, Intuit, Stripe and SoFi’s Galileo. “As Fundbox continues to mature, it becomes critical for us to bring on talent with deep operational knowledge in scaling long-term, durable businesses,” said Fundbox CEO Prashant Fuloria. Fundbox, founded in 2013, said this week that it hired tech veteran Ofer Karp as its chief technology officer and general manager of the company’s Tel Aviv office, where he’s based.