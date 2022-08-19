IBN and CannabisNewsWire Return as Media Sponsors for GIE Media’s Cannabis Conference 2022

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 50+ brands within IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), is pleased to announce that it has been re-engaged by GIE Media to serve as a media sponsor for Cannabis Conference 2022 , a unique event presented by Cannabis Business Times. Cannabis Conference 2022 is scheduled to be held at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Aug. 23-25, 2022.



The Cannabis Conference is globally acclaimed and the one-and-only event dedicated to professionals of plant-touching businesses across the cannabis and hemp space. Industry participants from more than 30 countries will attend the conference. Key discussions will primarily focus on the biggest challenges and opportunities of the legal cannabis and hemp industries, day-to-day hurdles in business operations and major shifts that may emerge within the sector.

With its personal touch, plentiful networking opportunities and emphasis on building a close-knit community of peers, the Cannabis Conference 2022 offers world-class education for cultivators, retailers and processors, as well as learning opportunities dedicated to the sale of hemp and hemp-derived products. Specialized sessions will include topics such as the establishment of medical dispensaries with an emphasis on site selection, budgeting, regulatory challenges and product pricing; retail management; product trends in 2022 and meeting the needs of increasingly sophisticated consumers through innovative customer engagement; the latest scientific developments in nutrient delivery, horticultural lighting, growing media and pest management; strategies to obtain investments and convey a company’s value proposition; among others.

In addition to featuring more than 170 exhibitors, this year’s event will also host a multitude of illustrious speakers and thought leaders from private firms, university departments specializing in crop research and horticulture, pharmaceutical companies, consulting groups, investors and portfolio managers, agricultural organizations, agtech companies, renowned journalists, legal experts, think tanks and many others. In addition, several organizations specializing in technological solutions will showcase the latest breakthroughs across the domain, including Surna Cultivation Technologies, Growing Green LLC, Priva, CannaBoss, Pipp Horticulture, Vertical Air Solutions, Agrify, and Fluence.

IBN and CannabisNewsWire will collaborate to leverage their array of extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten recognition for conference participants seeking to enhance visibility among investors, journalists, consumers and the broader public. CannabisNewsWire will amplify article syndication across 5,000 outlets and IBN will feature the latest conference information on dedicated event pages.

“GIE Media is a highly professional organization with a wonderful team. The Cannabis Conference is a one-of-a-kind event, and we are very pleased to continue our collaboration with GIE as an official media sponsor,” said Cami Cox, director of analytics and reporting for CannabisNewsWire. “This conference is a stand-out event that provides top-class educational opportunities to industry participants, facilitates networking and showcases the very best in technical advancements.”

In addition to CannabisNewsWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, IBN will provide curated social media coverage of the event. Collectively among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, IBN reaches more than 2 million likes and followers across a variety of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“We are very pleased to have IBN and CNW on board once again,” said Jim Gilbride, Group Publisher for the Cannabis Conference. “They have done a marvelous job improving our outreach, generating interest and disseminating our message. We look forward to welcoming the growing number of attendees to the upcoming event.”

For additional information about Cannabis Conference 2022, including registering for the event, visit www.CannabisConference.com

