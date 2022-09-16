U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

IBN’s CannabisNewsWire to Serve as Media Partner for the Upcoming Lift&Co. Expo Vancouver 2023

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
·3 min read
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative content distributor and multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands, including CannabisNewsWire, is pleased to announce that it will be collaborating with the organizers of Lift&Co. Expo. The industry-leading event will return to the Vancouver Convention Centre – West Bldg. 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC, and will be held on January 12-14, 2023.

Lift&Co. Expo is globally acclaimed as a must-attend event, Canada’s foremost cannabis conference, and trade show. 200+ exhibitors, industry professionals, seasoned investors, recreational and medicinal consumers and specialized media outlets are expected to attend.

As a media partner of the Lift&Co. Expo, CannabisNewsWire will generate specialized content for the event and further the distribution and publication through social media strategies and channel and digital partners to heighten the visibility of the conference, speakers and exhibitors.

On Thursday, January 12th, the Lift Cannabis Business Conference will bring together subject matter experts, top cannabis business leaders and innovators, offering a unique opportunity to broaden professional networks and understand every aspect of the value chain in-depth. The event will feature more than 130 speakers at the cutting-edge of the sector.

On Friday, January 13th, and Saturday, January 14th, the event will host two expo days showcasing innovations across the industry landscape. The final day will also host Consumer Day, where all cannabis consumers, enthusiasts and medical patients are encouraged to learn from and connect with exhibitors and hone a deeper understanding of safety protocols and developments in the sector.

Through the 3-day agenda, over 10,000 participants are expected to attend, while exhibitors will showcase their brands, products and services, including the latest technology developments in the sector.

The allure of Lift&Co.’s much-awaited signature “surprises” have ensured plenty of traction across digital platforms, estimated at over 15 million social media impressions since inception.

“We are always pleased to continue our collaboration with Lift&Co. Expo as the event’s official newswire and media partner,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CannabisNewsWire. “The Vancouver conference presents the perfect opportunity for attendees to educate themselves about the marketplace and understand the latest innovations and trends in the world of cannabis.”

For more information about Lift&Co. Expo or to purchase tickets, visit https://liftexpo.ca/lift-co-expo-vancouver-2023/

About IBN
IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), one of 50+ brands within our InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news; (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks to quickly update investors in the space; (3) enhances corporate press releases; (4) provides social media distribution via IBN to 2 million+ likes and followers; and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on IBN’s website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer.

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, CA
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


