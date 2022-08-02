IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Amro Albanna, CEO of Aditxt, Inc.

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Amro Albanna, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), a biotech innovation company.

Throughout the interview, Albanna provided an introduction to Aditxt and discussed its business model.

“We are a biotech innovation company, and our focus is on immune diseases. The reality is that immune diseases are caused either by someone having too little immune response or too much immune response,” Albanna said. “When you have too little immune response and you’re dealing with COVID-19, we all understand the story, and that applies to other viral diseases. Too much immunity is also not a good thing. When you have too much immune response, you get into the area of autoimmune diseases – multiple sclerosis, type I diabetes, and psoriasis. These all happen when our immune system begins to overreact and attack our own tissues and cells.”

“When you take this as a foundation, you really begin to understand the power of Aditxt and what we’re doing. Number one, we have a product and a technology platform called AditxtScore™ that enables us to understand someone’s immune response and monitor that immune response for a specific application. The second side of our business is what we call immune modulation, which is the ability to potentially retrain the immune system to make it recognize a transplanted organ or our own tissues to potentially address conditions like psoriasis and type I diabetes. That’s the foundation of Aditxt. We are very well positioned to address some of the most challenging immune-related diseases.”

“Aditxt is not a one-molecule company. That’s really important right now, especially in markets like these, because it’s not a binary outcome. Many young biotech companies either win big or lose big, because they are betting on one technology or molecule. Our business model is focused on commercializing multiple innovations that focus on the monitoring and modulation of the immune system – the diagnostic side as well as the therapeutic side. Our team is really a reflection of that business model, and it’s the reason why we’re here today. The DNA of our management team, starting with myself, is focused on commercializing those innovations and bringing promising science to the world.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Amro Albanna to learn more about the company’s seasoned management team, as well as its recent milestones and goals for the balance of 2022 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Aditxt, Inc.

Aditxt is a biotech innovation company developing and commercializing technologies focused on monitoring and reprogramming the immune system. Aditxt’s immune monitoring technologies are designed to provide a personalized immune profile. Aditxt’s immune reprogramming technologies, currently preclinical, are being developed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance to address rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases and allergies. For more information, please visit www.Aditxt.com and www.AditxtScore.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

