IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Milestone of 100 Client Partners Under Coverage

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireIBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce that it recently reached a corporate milestone of 100+ client partners under active coverage.

Since its very first brand entered the global communications sector in January 2006, IBN has established an impressive track record, serving 500+ clients through an interconnected network of 50+ trusted brands designed to cater to diverse segments of the marketplace. Moreover, IBN has built valuable relationships with 5,000+ Core Syndication Partners and 150+ Event, allowing for wide dissemination of news and information, bolstering every aspect of its corporate communication efforts.

“Adding our 100th client partner under active coverage is an incredible feat and the cherry on top of what was an astonishing year for IBN,” stated IBN’s Managing Director. “This achievement would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of our talented IBN team. With the unified team of professionals, we have assembled and the industry partnerships we’ve secured over the past 15+ years, I’m confident that we’ll continue building on this success in 2022 and exceed the expectations of our diverse roster of client partners.”

IBN’s continued success is supported by several recent initiatives aimed at better serving the needs of its client partners. A few key highlights from 2021 include:

  • The introduction of IBN Spotlights, “Bite-Sized” Technical Indicator Alerts providing up-to-the-minute coverage of the market’s most in-demand companies, spanning from small-cap companies to blue-chip enterprises.

  • The launch of BillionDollarClub, a collaboration with New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned sales expert Oren Klaff, aimed at helping companies supercharge their business strategies.

  • The relaunch of Green Energy Stocks, a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies that are working to shape the future of the green economy.

  • Development of Premium Editorial Syndication Partnerships, taking IBN’s Sophisticated Syndication Strategy (SSS) to a whole new level through collaboration with editorial outlets such as Robinhood, JPMorgan Chase and Yahoo! Finance to provide expanded coverage for client partners on the AMEX, NASDAQ and NYSE.

“It has been incredible to be part of IBN’s growth and evolution in the corporate communications space,” stated IBN’s Communications Director. “Since joining the organization in 2007, I have seen IBN achieve many successes by continually adding to its capabilities while finding more ways to better serve its long-term client base. We look forward to setting greater milestones in the years ahead as we help corporations communicate more effectively with existing and prospective shareholders.”

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline please visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of client partners.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


