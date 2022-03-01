IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces NetworkNewsAudio Interview featuring Suji Desilva, Senior Research Analyst at Roth Capital Partners

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest NetworkNewsAudio interview as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. The latest NetworkNewsAudio production features Suji Desilva, Senior Research Analyst at Roth Capital Partners, a relationship-driven, full-service investment bank that provides strategic and financial advisory services to emerging growth companies and their investors.

During the interview, Desilva discussed his experience since joining Roth Capital Partners, as well as provided an overview of the company’s business model.

“I’ve been covering semiconductors and the technology space for almost 20 years. With my background as a technology engineer, I wanted to combine that experience with my other interest – financial analysis,” Desilva said. “The marriage of that is taking the understanding of technology trends and trying to find business models that are going to make financial sense for investors and grow into strong, cash-generating entities.”

“Roth Capital is a platform that fits my personal interests very well in that way. Roth is looking for emerging growth companies, finding the next tech trends and identifying how it will develop for investors, growth-wise,” he continued. “Will it turn into a profitable model and thereby be a good investment? Those are really the things I look for. Roth is passionate about those things, and so am I. It’s been a great fit. The past five years [since joining Roth] have been very interesting, finding all kinds of business models and elements.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and Suji Desilva, Senior Research Analyst at Roth Capital Partners, to learn more about Roth’s operations, Desilva’s focus on the emerging auto tech space and the 34th Annual Roth Conference, which is set to kick off this month.

To hear the interview and explore past productions, visit http://networknewsaudio.com/ .

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners LLC is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and employee owned, and it maintains offices throughout the U.S.

For more information on Roth, visit the company’s website at www.roth.com.

