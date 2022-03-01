U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces NetworkNewsAudio Interview featuring Suji Desilva, Senior Research Analyst at Roth Capital Partners

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
·4 min read
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest NetworkNewsAudio interview as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. The latest NetworkNewsAudio production features Suji Desilva, Senior Research Analyst at Roth Capital Partners, a relationship-driven, full-service investment bank that provides strategic and financial advisory services to emerging growth companies and their investors.

During the interview, Desilva discussed his experience since joining Roth Capital Partners, as well as provided an overview of the company’s business model.

“I’ve been covering semiconductors and the technology space for almost 20 years. With my background as a technology engineer, I wanted to combine that experience with my other interest – financial analysis,” Desilva said. “The marriage of that is taking the understanding of technology trends and trying to find business models that are going to make financial sense for investors and grow into strong, cash-generating entities.”

“Roth Capital is a platform that fits my personal interests very well in that way. Roth is looking for emerging growth companies, finding the next tech trends and identifying how it will develop for investors, growth-wise,” he continued. “Will it turn into a profitable model and thereby be a good investment? Those are really the things I look for. Roth is passionate about those things, and so am I. It’s been a great fit. The past five years [since joining Roth] have been very interesting, finding all kinds of business models and elements.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and Suji Desilva, Senior Research Analyst at Roth Capital Partners, to learn more about Roth’s operations, Desilva’s focus on the emerging auto tech space and the 34th Annual Roth Conference, which is set to kick off this month.

To hear the interview and explore past productions, visit http://networknewsaudio.com/.

The latest NetworkNewsAudio production continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners LLC is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and employee owned, and it maintains offices throughout the U.S.

For more information on Roth, visit the company’s website at www.roth.com.

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


