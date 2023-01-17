U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

IBN to Serve as Official Media Partner for Mines and Money’s Upcoming Events

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
·3 min read
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, will expand its ongoing collaboration with Beacon Events’ Mines and Money event series to serve as an official media sponsor throughout 2023.

Mines and Money manages the number-one global event portfolio for mining investment and is the gold standard for connecting sophisticated investors with innovative managerial teams. With an unrivaled network of thousands of seasoned international investors, Mines and Money events are at the cutting edge of the sector and drive deal-making with exploration companies, near-production projects and leading cash-generative producers.

In its collaboration with Mines and Money, IBN will provide next-generation communications solutions for the following events:

  • Mines and Money Miami: February 23 – 24, 2023 (USA)

  • Mines and Money Connect London: April 25 – 26, 2023 (United Kingdom)

  • Mines and Money Online Connect: May 16 – 18, 2023 (Online)

  • Mines and Money London @IMARC: October 31 – Nov. 2, 2023 (Australia)

  • IMARC International Mining and Resources Conference + Expo: October 31 – November 2, 2023 (Australia)

  • Mines and Money London: Nov. 28 – 30, 2023 (United Kingdom)

IBN, in conjunction with its network of 50+ investor-oriented brands, will leverage an extensive array of outreach strategies to elevate the visibility of conference participants among targeted audiences.

IBN will also publish wire-grade press releases for each event and article syndication across IBN’s 5,000+ strategic distribution partners and platforms that have already garnered more than 2 million social media likes and followers. Other tools will include social media strategies, brand recognition, creation of profile pages and featured placement on IBN’s website, which will drive greater public engagement.

“Mines and Money events attract thousands of attendees each year, many of whom are from marquee institutions or well-known thought leaders. With the drive for incorporation of ESG in operations, slowing global growth, the ever-present threat of supply chain disruptions and workforce shortages, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, the necessity for innovation and deep transformation in the sector has never been greater. Accordingly, collaboration and sharing of best practices across a variety of actors are now key to the future of the industry,” said Anita Richards, managing director of Mines and Money. “To facilitate a wider diversity of voices, we are pleased to continue our collaboration with IBN for the upcoming events.”

“Mining and the associated sectors are facing tremendous challenges. Bringing together key decision makers and thought leaders to overcome these challenges has become increasingly important,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for IBN. “Our team is excited to raise the visibility of the Mines and Money event series throughout 2023.”

For additional details about Mines and Money, visit https://minesandmoney.com/.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.IBN.fm
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


