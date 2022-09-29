U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,702.50
    -29.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,548.00
    -202.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,440.50
    -115.25 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.60
    -15.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.29
    +0.14 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.30
    -14.70 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.24 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9686
    -0.0053 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.43
    -1.17 (-3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0860
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7340
    +0.6120 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,461.93
    +742.15 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.56
    +15.78 (+3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,928.50
    -76.89 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

IBS Software Celebrates 25 Years at the Helm of Travel Technology Innovation

·3 min read

As the company reaches a landmark anniversary, Founder and Chairman V K Mathews reflects on IBS Software's ongoing mission to redefine the travel industry

TRIVANDRUM, India, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month marks the 25th anniversary since IBS Software was founded by V K Mathews, with a team of 55 engineers and a vision to transform the travel industry through digital technology. Over the last 25 years the company has made good on its mission, providing innovative technology to the aviation, cargo & logistics, cruise, hospitality and loyalty industries, supporting businesses to digitise their operations as travel and customer expectations rapidly evolve.

V K Mathews, Chairman, IBS Software
V K Mathews, Chairman, IBS Software

With a workforce of over 3,500 employees spread across 40 countries, IBS Software has not only developed a sophisticated suite of products, it has fostered and encouraged communities of customers and partners to discuss critical topics that inform the development of solutions that make a difference to their businesses. It has grown its customer base since the pandemic, with 14 of the top 20 airlines, six of the top 15 hotel chains and six of the top cruise lines choosing IBS Software to support their digital transformation journeys.

V K Mathews, Chairman, IBS Software, reflects, "After 25 years, our goal at IBS Software remains clear; to help businesses grow their revenue and market share, reduce their cost of operation and enable them to offer best-in-class customer experience."

"The travel industry was an early adopter of technology, but re-engineering highly used IT systems is complex, and progress has historically been held back by the shackles of legacy technologies. Now, travel businesses must liberate themselves. COVID 19 catalysed a significant shift from supply to demand, putting travelers in the driving seat and a pressure on the industry to offer hyper-personalised choices to its customers."

"Today, any travel business also needs to be a technology business and IBS Software can help them on that journey as a disruptor and trusted partner for the next 25 years and beyond."

Hear how VK's vision to redefine the travel industry became a reality and his predictions for the future in this short video.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real-time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. For further information, please visit https://www.ibsplc.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1910791/VK_Mathews.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg

IBS Software (PRNewsfoto/IBS Software)
IBS Software (PRNewsfoto/IBS Software)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibs-software-celebrates-25-years-at-the-helm-of-travel-technology-innovation-301636515.html

SOURCE IBS Software

