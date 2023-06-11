Is Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Potentially Undervalued?

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£1.78 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£1.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ibstock's current trading price of UK£1.60 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ibstock’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Ibstock Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.23x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.86x, which means if you buy Ibstock today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Ibstock should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Ibstock’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Ibstock generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Ibstock, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? IBST seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on IBST, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IBST for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on IBST should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about Ibstock as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Ibstock you should be mindful of and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

If you are no longer interested in Ibstock, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

