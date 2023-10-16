IBU-tec advanced materials AG (ETR:IBU) surges 13%; individual investors who own 59% shares profited along with insiders

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in IBU-tec advanced materials indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 12 investors have a majority stake in the company with 41% ownership

Insider ownership in IBU-tec advanced materials is 33%

If you want to know who really controls IBU-tec advanced materials AG (ETR:IBU), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 59% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While individual investors were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s €13m market cap gain, insiders too had a 33% share in those profits.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of IBU-tec advanced materials.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IBU-tec advanced materials?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in IBU-tec advanced materials. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of IBU-tec advanced materials, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in IBU-tec advanced materials. With a 33% stake, CEO Ulrich Weitz is the largest shareholder. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 2.2% and 1.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 12 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of IBU-tec advanced materials

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of IBU-tec advanced materials AG. It has a market capitalization of just €110m, and insiders have €37m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 59% of IBU-tec advanced materials shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand IBU-tec advanced materials better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with IBU-tec advanced materials , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

