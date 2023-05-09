IBU-tec advanced materials AG's (ETR:IBU) top owners are individual investors with 58% stake, while 33% is held by insiders

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in IBU-tec advanced materials indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 14 shareholders own 42% of the company

33% of IBU-tec advanced materials is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls IBU-tec advanced materials AG (ETR:IBU), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 58% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 33% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about IBU-tec advanced materials.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IBU-tec advanced materials?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that IBU-tec advanced materials does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of IBU-tec advanced materials, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in IBU-tec advanced materials. With a 33% stake, CEO Ulrich Weitz is the largest shareholder. With 2.5% and 2.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Credit Mutuel Asset Management and Fourton Rahastoyhtiö Oy are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 14 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of IBU-tec advanced materials

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in IBU-tec advanced materials AG. Insiders have a €46m stake in this €138m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 58% of IBU-tec advanced materials shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

