IBU-tec advanced materials AG's (ETR:IBU) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

IBU-tec advanced materials (ETR:IBU) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 17% over the last week. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Particularly, we will be paying attention to IBU-tec advanced materials' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IBU-tec advanced materials is:

2.2% = €1.3m ÷ €59m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

IBU-tec advanced materials' Earnings Growth And 2.2% ROE

It is hard to argue that IBU-tec advanced materials' ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 10%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. As a result, IBU-tec advanced materials' flat earnings over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

We then compared IBU-tec advanced materials' net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 9.1% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about IBU-tec advanced materials''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is IBU-tec advanced materials Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

IBU-tec advanced materials' low three-year median payout ratio of 15% (implying that the company keeps85% of its income) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth and this should be reflected in its growth number, but that's not the case.

Additionally, IBU-tec advanced materials has paid dividends over a period of five years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about IBU-tec advanced materials' performance. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

